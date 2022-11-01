Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer says these 8 stocks can withstand the Fed’s tightening cycle
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of stocks that he thinks will weather the market turbulence ahead. "You have to go to the new leaders of this market. Leaders like health care, leaders like the oils, leaders like the financials that lay off people as a matter of course. … You buy the industrials that are levered to travel, you buy consumer packaged-goods stocks that have lots of commodity costs that are now coming down," Cramer explained.
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) shares...
Special: The Only Stocks To Buy In A Recession
When you think of “recession-proof” stocks… what comes to mind?. The widespread (but wrong) belief is companies that sell “essentials,” like Clorox or Johnson & Johnson, are the best way to ride out a recession. Bonhoeffer Fund September 2022 Performance Update. Bonhoeffer Fund's performance update...
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham warns market conditions are among the worst he's ever seen - and suggests holding cash to ride out the coming storm
Jeremy Grantham rang the alarm on the current market backdrop and said stocks are still overvalued. He said holding cash was a good idea, and confirmed he's betting against the Nasdaq and junk bonds. Grantham was among 6 financial experts sharing their market outlooks with the Wall Street Journal. Jeremy...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Dow closes 500 points lower, Nasdaq sheds 3% as Fed Chair Powell signals intent to continue hiking rates
Stocks tumbled Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said inflation was still too high and indicated that the central bank has more rate hiking ahead. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 505.44 points, or 1.55%, to settle at 32,147.76. The S&P 500 dropped 2.5% to close at 3,759.69, while the Nasdaq Composite dove 3.36% to finish at 10,524.80.
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Set to Soar 89% to 216% According to Wall Street
There's no question that the best way to generate long-term wealth is investing in the stock market and holding on for years, if not decades. That doesn't mean investors won't have their resolve tested -- and the current downturn is a great example. Over the past year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has cratered 34% from its November high and continues to languish in bear market territory.
Stocks turn higher after Fed hints at slower rate hikes
Stocks bounced higher and Treasury yields fell sharply in afternoon trading Wednesday after the Federal Reserve indicated it might slow down the pace of its interest rate increases. As expected, the central bank also announced its fourth straight extra-large rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point as it fights...
Dow Drops Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.66% to 32,517.70 while the NASDAQ fell 0.86% to 10,894.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 3,846.62. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 1% on...
Investors are flocking to tech and telecom stocks, but they're wrong to see them as defensive plays, Bank of America says
Investors have been rotating into tech and communication services stocks, which they see as defensive, Bank of America said Tuesday. But the bank disagrees with that view in part as fundamentals are weakening. BofA said clients last week sold stocks in all sectors except for tech and comm services. Investors...
General Mills Insider Trades Send a Signal
Jodi J Benson, Chief Innovation Officer at General Mills GIS, reported a large insider sell on November 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Benson sold 17,690 shares of General Mills. The total transaction amounted to $1,446,572.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks tumble after Powell's slower but higher cues
U.S. stocks fell lower Thursday as Wall Street reeled from assertions by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that hopes for a policy pivot were “premature” after the central bank delivered a fourth consecutive interest rate hike of 75 basis points. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 1.1% after the...
Stocks open lower as S&P 500 pulls back from 6-week high; Dow heads for best October ever
U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday with the S&P 500 pulling back from Friday’s six-week high as investors wait for the Federal Reserve to deliver another jumbo interest-rate hike later this week. The S&P 500 fell 25 points, or 0.7%, to 3,875. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 199 points, or 0.6%, to 32,662. The Nasdaq Composite fell 69 points, or 0.6%, to 11,033. All three major indexes have had a stellar October even as the Nasdaq has lagged. The Dow, which finished Friday’s session at its highest closing level in two months, leaving it on track to log its best monthly performance since the 1970s, and its best October gain since its creation.
Dow closes higher on reports of strong economy, Nasdaq tumbles
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The three major U.S. stock market indexes posted mixed results Thursday amid stronger-than-expected economic reports and disappointing earnings in the tech sector. The Dow Jones Industrial average closed up 194.17 points, or 0.61%, to 32,033.28 after climbing more than 500 points during the day. The S&P...
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and more
(ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by. (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
Is the Dow the Best Stock Index to Buy Right Now?
The stock market has been on a tear lately, with the S&P 500 up 11.8% from the October lows. For the Dow’s part, the index is up more than 4,200 points from the low, or 14.75%. In fact, so far in this rally the Dow Jones Industrial Average has...
US Stocks Open Lower; Dow Falls 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.32% to 32,548.31 while the NASDAQ fell 0.52% to 10,834.26. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.50% to 3,837.01. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares slipped by just 0.1%...
Monday, Oct. 31, 2022: This portfolio stock could be an 'ultimate performer' for the rest of 2022
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down which companies they are watching as investors rotate out of tech stocks and into Dow Jones Industrial Average names, including health care and retail. Jim and Jeff also share why they are trimming a few portfolio positions to raise cash.
Gold price holding around $1,650 as ISM manufacturing survey falls to 50.2 in October
(Kitco News) - Activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector continues to slow but remained in expansion territory in October, according to the latest data from the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM); activity last month fell relatively in line with market expectations. The gold market is not seeing much reaction...
