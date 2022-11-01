ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 8 stocks can withstand the Fed’s tightening cycle

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of stocks that he thinks will weather the market turbulence ahead. "You have to go to the new leaders of this market. Leaders like health care, leaders like the oils, leaders like the financials that lay off people as a matter of course. … You buy the industrials that are levered to travel, you buy consumer packaged-goods stocks that have lots of commodity costs that are now coming down," Cramer explained.
ValueWalk

Special: The Only Stocks To Buy In A Recession

When you think of “recession-proof” stocks… what comes to mind?. The widespread (but wrong) belief is companies that sell “essentials,” like Clorox or Johnson & Johnson, are the best way to ride out a recession. Bonhoeffer Fund September 2022 Performance Update. Bonhoeffer Fund's performance update...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NASDAQ

This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth

Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ

3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Set to Soar 89% to 216% According to Wall Street

There's no question that the best way to generate long-term wealth is investing in the stock market and holding on for years, if not decades. That doesn't mean investors won't have their resolve tested -- and the current downturn is a great example. Over the past year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has cratered 34% from its November high and continues to languish in bear market territory.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks turn higher after Fed hints at slower rate hikes

Stocks bounced higher and Treasury yields fell sharply in afternoon trading Wednesday after the Federal Reserve indicated it might slow down the pace of its interest rate increases. As expected, the central bank also announced its fourth straight extra-large rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point as it fights...
Benzinga

Dow Drops Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.66% to 32,517.70 while the NASDAQ fell 0.86% to 10,894.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 3,846.62. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 1% on...
Benzinga

General Mills Insider Trades Send a Signal

Jodi J Benson, Chief Innovation Officer at General Mills GIS, reported a large insider sell on November 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Benson sold 17,690 shares of General Mills. The total transaction amounted to $1,446,572.
msn.com

Stocks open lower as S&P 500 pulls back from 6-week high; Dow heads for best October ever

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday with the S&P 500 pulling back from Friday’s six-week high as investors wait for the Federal Reserve to deliver another jumbo interest-rate hike later this week. The S&P 500 fell 25 points, or 0.7%, to 3,875. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 199 points, or 0.6%, to 32,662. The Nasdaq Composite fell 69 points, or 0.6%, to 11,033. All three major indexes have had a stellar October even as the Nasdaq has lagged. The Dow, which finished Friday’s session at its highest closing level in two months, leaving it on track to log its best monthly performance since the 1970s, and its best October gain since its creation.
UPI News

Dow closes higher on reports of strong economy, Nasdaq tumbles

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The three major U.S. stock market indexes posted mixed results Thursday amid stronger-than-expected economic reports and disappointing earnings in the tech sector. The Dow Jones Industrial average closed up 194.17 points, or 0.61%, to 32,033.28 after climbing more than 500 points during the day. The S&P...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and more

(ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by. (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
TheStreet

Is the Dow the Best Stock Index to Buy Right Now?

The stock market has been on a tear lately, with the S&P 500 up 11.8% from the October lows. For the Dow’s part, the index is up more than 4,200 points from the low, or 14.75%. In fact, so far in this rally the Dow Jones Industrial Average has...
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Lower; Dow Falls 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.32% to 32,548.31 while the NASDAQ fell 0.52% to 10,834.26. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.50% to 3,837.01. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares slipped by just 0.1%...
kitco.com

Gold price holding around $1,650 as ISM manufacturing survey falls to 50.2 in October

(Kitco News) - Activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector continues to slow but remained in expansion territory in October, according to the latest data from the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM); activity last month fell relatively in line with market expectations. The gold market is not seeing much reaction...

