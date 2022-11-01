ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is it wrong to date or marry outside of your race?

 4 days ago

The Mental Space host Sean Garvey presents a monthly segment titled Behind The Dating Scene with Tre' Amazing and Alisha Bridges. The guest co-hosts discuss today's dating scene, relationships, and how they are all connected to mental health.

Photo credit Sean Garvey - WAOK Staff (L to R) Amy Broadnax, Gina Fitzpatrick, & Alisha Bridges

Garvey and his guest co-hosts speak on the psychological effects one can have from being in an interracial relationship, marriage, or dating outside of one's race. Special guests Gina (Bi-racial) and Amy (Caucasian-American) speak on their experiences dating, whether outside of their race or ethnic preferences. Gina and Amy also expressed how dating and relationships affected their mental health due to their racial background.

Photo credit Sean Garvey - WAOK Staff
Photo credit Sean Garvey - WAOK Staff
Photo credit Sean Garvey - WAOK Staff
Photo credit Simone Williams - WAOK Staff (L to R) Gina Fitzpatrick, Sean Garvey, & Amy Broadnax

