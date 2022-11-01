Back in August, UTEP fans believed that their football team was destined for a big season. In fact, when we polled listeners on July 25th, 76.3% of the 160 people who voted believed that the Miners would finish better than 6th in Conference USA. Fast forward now to November 3rd and UTEP is 8th in the C-USA standings with only three games left to play. More important than that, the Miners need a win tonight in order to keep their postseason hopes alive.

EL PASO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO