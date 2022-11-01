ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

600 ESPN El Paso

UTEP Football Needs Win Over Rice to Keep Bowl Hopes Alive

Back in August, UTEP fans believed that their football team was destined for a big season. In fact, when we polled listeners on July 25th, 76.3% of the 160 people who voted believed that the Miners would finish better than 6th in Conference USA. Fast forward now to November 3rd and UTEP is 8th in the C-USA standings with only three games left to play. More important than that, the Miners need a win tonight in order to keep their postseason hopes alive.
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

Mosaic mural brings life to Glory Road garage

On the inside of the Glory Road Transfer Center and Parking Garage, at the intersections of Glory Road and N Oregon Street, are works of art that you would expect at a museum. The two murals that occupy the entrance and inside of the parking garage are two giant mosaics, depicting an important time in UTEP’s history.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Tuesday high school volleyball playoff results; Bi-district round

EL PASO, Texas - The bi-district round of the high school volleyball playoffs continued on Tuesday with several teams from the Borderland punching their ticket to the area round. The results from Tuesday are below. CLASS 6A. Franklin defeated Midland Legacy 3-0 Odessa Permian defeated Montwood 3-0 CLASS 5A. El...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street”

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 received an audio recording stating that SAT test sheets were scattered along Mesa street on Saturday. The recording stated the test sheets were part of a shipment meant to go to the College Board for grading and university admission. “The incident has been reported to UPS and College Board, and The post El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street” appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

10 Amazing Wrestlers To Ever Represent El Paso

El Paso loves wrestling; and we've had some amazing talent represent El Paso not just in the WWE but other wrestling organizations too. One name that became famous in recent years was Sin Cara. Jose Jorge Arriaga Rodriguez would start his wrestling career in AAA under the name Mystico before...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience

EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday's Powerball drawing was the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The jackpot is $1.2 billion dollars. The life-changing amount had El Pasoans thinking about what they would do if they won. One lucky El Pasoan who did win $1 million dollars off a scratch-off ticket back in 2021 told us winning The post Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

2023 Best Public High Schools in El Paso: From Worst to First

An education analyst website has handed El Paso’s high schools their 2023 report cards. The list was recently released by the research company Niche, which specializes in analyzing public data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education, and user input “to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards, and profiles for every K-12 school…in the U.S.”
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Western Playland under new ownership, after 60 years

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) – Western Playland, El Paso’s amusement park will have new owners starting in 2023 as current owner Patrick Thompson sold the park to Dallas-based company Traders Village. Thompson felt like he was reaching the age where it was time to say goodbye and pass it on to the new owners. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso becomes veterans’ capital of the USA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Ysleta ISD breaks ground on new Career and Technical Education Center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District broke ground on a new Career and Technical Education Center on Tuesday. The event took place at 9 a.m. on the east side of Riverside High School. The project was funded by the bond 2019, a voter-approved referendum. The...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Uptick in El Paso cases concerns local health authority

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The rise of flu cases across the country is also happening in El Paso. The flu season usually starts in October. Infections peak in January and taper off by mid-March. Clearly, there are more flu cases now than there were at this time in 2021....
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
