Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
UTEP Football Needs Win Over Rice to Keep Bowl Hopes Alive
Back in August, UTEP fans believed that their football team was destined for a big season. In fact, when we polled listeners on July 25th, 76.3% of the 160 people who voted believed that the Miners would finish better than 6th in Conference USA. Fast forward now to November 3rd and UTEP is 8th in the C-USA standings with only three games left to play. More important than that, the Miners need a win tonight in order to keep their postseason hopes alive.
No. 12 Texas brings full plate to table vs. rebuilding UTEP
Expectations are on the upswing for No. 12 Texas, and visiting UTEP is the first hurdle in the quest for
CBS Sports
Rice vs. UTEP: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Rice Owls and the UTEP Miners are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. Rice and the Miners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Rice Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
theprospectordaily.com
Mosaic mural brings life to Glory Road garage
On the inside of the Glory Road Transfer Center and Parking Garage, at the intersections of Glory Road and N Oregon Street, are works of art that you would expect at a museum. The two murals that occupy the entrance and inside of the parking garage are two giant mosaics, depicting an important time in UTEP’s history.
KVIA
Tuesday high school volleyball playoff results; Bi-district round
EL PASO, Texas - The bi-district round of the high school volleyball playoffs continued on Tuesday with several teams from the Borderland punching their ticket to the area round. The results from Tuesday are below. CLASS 6A. Franklin defeated Midland Legacy 3-0 Odessa Permian defeated Montwood 3-0 CLASS 5A. El...
Tuesday Night Volleyball: Franklin, Hanks, El Paso among teams to advance to next round of playoffs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More Bi-District playoff matches took place on Tuesday night. 17 local high schools were in action hoping to punch their ticket to the next round of the playoffs. In UIL Class 6A, Franklin defeated Midland Legacy in three sets (25-20, 25-18, 25-22) to win the Bi-District Championship. Montwood suffered a […]
Former Kansas, New Mexico forward Gethro Muscadin dies at 22
Former Kansas and New Mexico forward Gethro Muscadin, who had been in a coma since December as a result of
UTEP Employee Has Throat Slashed While in Kentucky for Conference
An El Paso man who works for the University of Texas at El Paso had his throat slashed while in Kentucky for a work conference. He survived the attack and now his family has started a GoFundMe page to help with his recovery. Oscar Sanchez, who works as a Facilities...
El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street”
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 received an audio recording stating that SAT test sheets were scattered along Mesa street on Saturday. The recording stated the test sheets were part of a shipment meant to go to the College Board for grading and university admission. “The incident has been reported to UPS and College Board, and The post El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street” appeared first on KVIA.
10 Amazing Wrestlers To Ever Represent El Paso
El Paso loves wrestling; and we've had some amazing talent represent El Paso not just in the WWE but other wrestling organizations too. One name that became famous in recent years was Sin Cara. Jose Jorge Arriaga Rodriguez would start his wrestling career in AAA under the name Mystico before...
KVIA
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stop at UTEP
EL PASO, Texas -- Democratic candidate for governor of Texas, Beto O'Rourke, will stop in his hometown on Thursday. O'Rourke will be visiting a polling location at the University of Texas at El Paso Thursday. The candidate will be casting his ballot during the visit. This event is part of...
nbc16.com
High school's SAT answer documents lost in UPS transit, district says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — Some students' SAT answers were lost in transit after they were "securely submitted to UPS," a Texas school district confirmed Wednesday night. A post on social media showed what appeared to be SAT answer sheets that were blowing on Mesa Street in El Paso.
Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience
EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday's Powerball drawing was the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The jackpot is $1.2 billion dollars. The life-changing amount had El Pasoans thinking about what they would do if they won. One lucky El Pasoan who did win $1 million dollars off a scratch-off ticket back in 2021 told us winning The post Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience appeared first on KVIA.
2023 Best Public High Schools in El Paso: From Worst to First
An education analyst website has handed El Paso’s high schools their 2023 report cards. The list was recently released by the research company Niche, which specializes in analyzing public data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education, and user input “to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards, and profiles for every K-12 school…in the U.S.”
Western Playland under new ownership, after 60 years
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) – Western Playland, El Paso’s amusement park will have new owners starting in 2023 as current owner Patrick Thompson sold the park to Dallas-based company Traders Village. Thompson felt like he was reaching the age where it was time to say goodbye and pass it on to the new owners. […]
El Paso becomes veterans’ capital of the USA
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
KFOX 14
Ysleta ISD breaks ground on new Career and Technical Education Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District broke ground on a new Career and Technical Education Center on Tuesday. The event took place at 9 a.m. on the east side of Riverside High School. The project was funded by the bond 2019, a voter-approved referendum. The...
KVIA
A Christmas Fair presented by Junior League of El Paso returns for 49th year
EL PASO, Texas -- Happening this weekend, the El Paso Convention Center will be turned into a winter wonderland as the Junior League of El Paso presents: "A Christmas Fair: Under the Mistletoe." With the countdown to the holiday season on, you can knock all of your holiday shopping. You...
Here’s The New Safest City In Texas & What El Paso Has To Say
For the longest time El Paso has been regarded as one of the safest cities in America; we were number 3 last year. It's been a debate for quite some time & the debate just got even MORE interesting in 2022 as there's been a few other Texas cities that have claimed as "one of the safest cities":
KVIA
Uptick in El Paso cases concerns local health authority
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The rise of flu cases across the country is also happening in El Paso. The flu season usually starts in October. Infections peak in January and taper off by mid-March. Clearly, there are more flu cases now than there were at this time in 2021....
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1