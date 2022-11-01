Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
A New More Effective Cancer Treatment
A Tohuku University research team has created a more effective lymphatic cancer treatment. Lymph node metastasis is a sign that things are going from bad to worse in cancer patients, and prompt treatment is vital. The Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering at Tohoku University has created a lymphatic drug delivery...
Healthline
Immunotherapy for Bladder Cancer
Bladder cancer is when cancer begins in your bladder. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 81,180 new cases of bladder cancer in the United States in 2022. Bladder cancer is more common in men than in women. There are several different treatment options available for bladder...
MedicalXpress
Scientists find strong evidence for testing newly developed drug in liver cancer
Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center have published new study findings that establish rationale for the use of a class of drugs known as MDA-9 inhibitors as a potential treatment option for aggressive liver cancer. The findings—recently published in Hepatology—pave the way for future studies investigating a novel cancer drug developed by scientists at VCU.
News-Medical.net
Researchers identify therapies for multiple myeloma patients whose cancer relapses after CAR-T
Mount Sinai and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) researchers have identified therapies that can help patients with the blood cancer multiple myeloma who try an immunotherapy known as CAR-T only to find their cancer coming back afterwards. CAR-T, short for chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, enlists immune cells called...
News-Medical.net
Pancreatic cancer could be detected up to three years earlier than current diagnoses
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
New drug can target cancer cells more directly than traditional chemotherapy
CHARLOTTE — For PINK DAY at Channel 9, we’ve partnered with Atrium Health to share stories of survival and resources. With more breast cancer awareness comes money for research. And with that research comes new drugs, treatments and better surgical options. One of the newest options excites a...
What Are The Treatments For Skin Cancer?
Skin cancer is a dangerous illness that causes abnormal skin cell growth, and it can be fueled by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, explains the Mayo Clinic. It is among the most common types of cancer, affecting approximately every 1 in 5 people in the U.S. by age 70, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. In addition, people who have had more than five sunburns have an even greater risk of melanoma. The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) states that around 9,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer daily.
curetoday.com
Liquid Biopsies May Identify Risk for Blood Cancers and Personalize Care for Patients With Solid Tumors
Compared with tissue biopsies, liquid biopsies performed with blood samples may inform cancer teams of a patient’s increased risk for blood cancers, although all patients may not have this risk. Liquid biopsies may identify patients with solid tumors who are recommended for additional tests to determine whether they’re at...
targetedonc.com
Tisagenlecleucel Shows Promise in Pediatric Patients with ALL
The CAR T-cell therapy tisagenlecleucel showed promising anti-tumor activity in pediatric patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Treatment with the CAR-T cell therapy tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah) shows promising antitumor activity in young children and infants with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, according to findings published in The Lancet Hematology.1. In an international,...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of stage 4 Ewing’s sarcoma?
Ewing’s sarcoma (ES) is a rare form of cancer that affects the bones or soft tissues surrounding the bones. Stage 4 ES is the most advanced stage of the disease. It indicates the cancer has spread to distant tissues and organs. During the early stages of ES, a person...
hcplive.com
Empagliflozin Significantly Reduces Risk of Kidney Disease Progression, Cardiovascular Disease Mortality
In a late-breaking abstract, investigators observed a 28% reduction in kidney disease progression or cardiovascular deaths compared to placebo. New data from the EMPA-KIDNEY study shows empagliflozin (Jardiance) resulted in a significant reduction in kidney disease progression and cardiovascular disease mortality in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The data...
Psych Centra
What Is Depressive Personality Disorder?
Depressive personality disorder describes sadness or low mood lasting so long that it seems like part of your personality. The term is no longer used in diagnosis. For some, depressive mood episodes come and go. For others, depression feels like a constant presence that’s been in their life as long as they can remember.
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
MedicalXpress
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
News-Medical.net
Study explores the potential use of anti-thymic stromal lymphopoietin monoclonal antibody as an adjuvant in allergic immunotherapy
In a recent study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, a team of researchers from the United States (U.S.) investigated the impact of a monoclonal anti-thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) antibody on subcutaneous allergen immunotherapy (SCIT) efficacy among patients with allergic rhinitis. Background. A large portion of the...
Benzinga
Targeting Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease With Novel Approaches
Approximately 160,000 individuals in the United States are diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease, and the global prevalence of the condition is estimated at between 4 million and 7 million people. The disease, formally known as autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), is characterized by the development of multiple fluid-filled cysts...
Medical News Today
Lung cancer: Novel drug shows promise in early-stage clinical trials
Fusion of the ROS-1 gene with other genes accounts for about 0.9–2.6% of non-small cell lung cancers, the most common form of lung cancer. FDA-approved drugs, such as crizotinib and entrectinib, that target the ROS-1 fusion protein show antitumor activity, but the emergence of resistance to these drugs is common.
Freethink
FDA approves first-of-its-kind blood cancer treatment
The FDA has approved Johnson & Johnson’s Tecvayli, a new blood cancer treatment designed to help people with hard-to-treat multiple myeloma. The challenge: Multiple myeloma is a deadly type of blood cancer that affects plasma cells in bone marrow. This can lead to problems fighting infections, weakened bones, kidney dysfunction, and other secondary complications.
cohaitungchi.com
Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System
These lifestyle changes can improve your symptoms:. Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. You are reading: Hypertension vs pulmonary hypertension | Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in...
