Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Locations ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence VideoChrissie MasseyBuffalo, NY
Related
Buffalo Public Schools provide details on security staffing and technology upgrades
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a new leadership team in place the Buffalo School District is moving forward with security upgrades in staffing and technology to help address concerns over violence at school buildings. It's a significant investment and details were provided to school board members and the public Wednesday...
wesb.com
Lockdown at Gowanda Central School
A false alarm led to a lockdown at Gowanda Central School Tuesday morning. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out at 9:09 AM for an unspecified threat and cleared the school with the help of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Gowanda Police, North Collins Police, the New York State Police, and other emergency personnel.
wesb.com
Eldred to End Ambulance Service
Eldred is ending its ambulance service. The Borough Volunteer Fire Department has announced that it will be ending its emergency medical services as of the end of the year. Among the reasons cited for decision are a declining population, rising costs, and a lack of volunteers. The Department said they...
wnynewsnow.com
Out-Of-District Students Break Into Jamestown High School
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two out-of-district students broke into Jamestown High School recently in an attempt to steal from the building. Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker announced the news on Tuesday in a statement to the media. Whitaker said in part, “we have become aware...
Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
2 children break into Jamestown High School
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Public Schools put out a statement on Tuesday stating that it was aware of a recent incident were two children entered Jamestown High School after hours to steal items. In the announcement Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker stated that the two juveniles did not attend JHS....
Doctors warn parents about RSV
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cases of pediatric respiratory illnesses are up sharply in Western New York and across the state, forcing health care providers to issue strong warnings to parents. One of the main culprits is RSV in addition to the flu. The New York State Department of Health is...
Vulnerable male located after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
Jamestown's broadband commission holds first meeting
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Back in April, the City of Jamestown unveiled a feasibility study to create its own municipal broadband system. With billions of dollars being made available for broadband projects, Jamestown is hoping to bridge the digital divide and build its own network. While skeptics believe the city...
BPD gets $100K grant for threat assessment team but questions linger
BUFFALO, N.Y. — State and Federal officials keep stressing the need to focus on domestic terrorism threats with more resources to detect and stop them. But there are lingering questions especially since it turned out to state police had prior knowledge of the Tops market shooting suspect here in Buffalo.
Educators and mental health advocates team up to help students
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — In order to get more resources to students and families struggling with mental health issues, representatives from dozens of school districts and agencies got together on Wednesday to figure out how to best help out. They held the first meeting of a collaborative called "Supporting...
wrfalp.com
Water Main Break Closes Some Floors of Hall Clothier Building in Mayville
Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said the second, third, and fourth floors of the building will be closed to the public. This impacts the Public Health, Environmental Health and Social Services Divisions of the Department of Health and Human Services. County operations located on the first and basement floors of...
Buffalo man charged with manslaughter after fatal motorcycle crash in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with manslaughter after his 17-year-old passenger died in a motorcycle crash Friday in Batavia. In addition to manslaughter, 27-year-old Christopher Scinta was also charged with obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical services, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, reckless driving, and a long list of traffic violations, Batavia Police said.
Three charged after Genesee County chase
The Sheriff's office says that at approximately 7:33 p.m. on Oct. 25, Jayson Wellman, 50, Timothy Szurgot, 38, and Oscar Caraballo, 41, all of Rochester, were driving a 2018 Ford Focus and allegedly failed to yield after an attempted traffic stop.
Body found, pulled from Cazenovia Creek
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A body was pulled from Cazenovia Creek on Saturday morning. Police were called to the creek, near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive, around 11:30 a.m. Officers who responded helped pull the body from the water, according to Buffalo Police. Erie County medical examiners will conduct...
Hamburg Superintendent of Schools joins News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A decision by the State Education Commissioner blocked a petition from several local parents to remove some local superintendents and principals from their positions. The petition, signed by dozens of parents, focused on mask-wearing in schools back in January. Hamburg Superintendent of Schools Michael Cornell, who was named in the petition, […]
Lake Shore High School bathroom rules have a parent & student concerned
ANGOLA, N.Y. — Concerns about vaping have forced Lake Shore High School to restrict when students can use the restroom. A parent and student contacted 2 On Your Side upset about the bathroom rules. "They're only open for four minutes, and there's only three stalls, and there's, like, a...
'Hurdle' Avenue sign comes down; safety issues cited
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The popular Josh Allen "Hurdle" sign that replaced Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo has been taken down. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that the city worked with company Zoom Buffalo to remove it due to safety issues and resident concerns.
Millions more will be spent on infrastructure projects across Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the heels of an announcement of a massive infrastructure improvement on Main Street, more money is flowing into Buffalo for some similar projects. It's going to be spent in an area of the city, which local leaders say has been neglected for far too long.
Teen missing from Cheektowaga located
Just after Noon, Cheektowaga police provided an update, saying Kalueb Letts had been found and "returned home safely."
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0