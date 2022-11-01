ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gowanda, NY

wesb.com

Lockdown at Gowanda Central School

A false alarm led to a lockdown at Gowanda Central School Tuesday morning. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out at 9:09 AM for an unspecified threat and cleared the school with the help of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Gowanda Police, North Collins Police, the New York State Police, and other emergency personnel.
GOWANDA, NY
wesb.com

Eldred to End Ambulance Service

Eldred is ending its ambulance service. The Borough Volunteer Fire Department has announced that it will be ending its emergency medical services as of the end of the year. Among the reasons cited for decision are a declining population, rising costs, and a lack of volunteers. The Department said they...
ELDRED, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Out-Of-District Students Break Into Jamestown High School

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two out-of-district students broke into Jamestown High School recently in an attempt to steal from the building. Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker announced the news on Tuesday in a statement to the media. Whitaker said in part, “we have become aware...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

2 children break into Jamestown High School

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Public Schools put out a statement on Tuesday stating that it was aware of a recent incident were two children entered Jamestown High School after hours to steal items. In the announcement Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker stated that the two juveniles did not attend JHS....
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Doctors warn parents about RSV

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cases of pediatric respiratory illnesses are up sharply in Western New York and across the state, forcing health care providers to issue strong warnings to parents. One of the main culprits is RSV in addition to the flu. The New York State Department of Health is...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Vulnerable male located after Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Jamestown's broadband commission holds first meeting

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Back in April, the City of Jamestown unveiled a feasibility study to create its own municipal broadband system. With billions of dollars being made available for broadband projects, Jamestown is hoping to bridge the digital divide and build its own network. While skeptics believe the city...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

Water Main Break Closes Some Floors of Hall Clothier Building in Mayville

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said the second, third, and fourth floors of the building will be closed to the public. This impacts the Public Health, Environmental Health and Social Services Divisions of the Department of Health and Human Services. County operations located on the first and basement floors of...
MAYVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man charged with manslaughter after fatal motorcycle crash in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with manslaughter after his 17-year-old passenger died in a motorcycle crash Friday in Batavia. In addition to manslaughter, 27-year-old Christopher Scinta was also charged with obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical services, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, reckless driving, and a long list of traffic violations, Batavia Police said.
BATAVIA, NY
2 On Your Side

Body found, pulled from Cazenovia Creek

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A body was pulled from Cazenovia Creek on Saturday morning. Police were called to the creek, near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive, around 11:30 a.m. Officers who responded helped pull the body from the water, according to Buffalo Police. Erie County medical examiners will conduct...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg Superintendent of Schools joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A decision by the State Education Commissioner blocked a petition from several local parents to remove some local superintendents and principals from their positions. The petition, signed by dozens of parents, focused on mask-wearing in schools back in January. Hamburg Superintendent of Schools Michael Cornell, who was named in the petition, […]
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

'Hurdle' Avenue sign comes down; safety issues cited

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The popular Josh Allen "Hurdle" sign that replaced Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo has been taken down. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that the city worked with company Zoom Buffalo to remove it due to safety issues and resident concerns.
BUFFALO, NY
