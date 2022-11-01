As fans stormed the field of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the hopes and aspirations for the Kansas State Wildcats reached the highest point of the year. The destruction of the then-No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys in a 48-0 rout turned the season around. Backup quarterback Will Howard was famously sprung up on the shoulders of his fellow teammates and students and has now been thrown into a tantalizing debate. Should he remain the starting quarterback for the Wildcats or should Adrian Martinez resume his role as the starter?

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO