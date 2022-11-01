ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS



Kansas State Collegian

Luke’s Locker: The rare, good quarterback controversy

As fans stormed the field of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the hopes and aspirations for the Kansas State Wildcats reached the highest point of the year. The destruction of the then-No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys in a 48-0 rout turned the season around. Backup quarterback Will Howard was famously sprung up on the shoulders of his fellow teammates and students and has now been thrown into a tantalizing debate. Should he remain the starting quarterback for the Wildcats or should Adrian Martinez resume his role as the starter?
MANHATTAN, KS
High School Football PRO

Wichita, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Junction City High School football team will have a game with Wichita Northwest High School on November 04, 2022, 16:55:00.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Kansas National Guard to induct 7 into Hall of Fame

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a 2-year hiatus, the Kansas National Guard will induct seven members into its Hall of Fame. The Kansas National Guard says its Hall of Fame will host an induction ceremony for seven new members at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Nickell Armory, 2722 S. Topeka Blvd.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Man suffers apparently significant burns after grease fire in Emporia

One man suffered apparently significant burns after a small fire at an Emporia house Thursday night. Emporia firefighters responded to 1523 West 15th after the fire was reported. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the resident was frying food when the pan caught fire, so the man put a lid on the pan and tried to carry it outside. The fire caused burns to unspecified areas of the man’s body.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

First few snowflakes of the season? There’s a chance

Topeka (KSNT) – We are now several days into November and there are whispers of a few snowflakes in the forecast. A strong storm system is on the way and is expected to develop over northeast Kansas as we wrap up the work week. This system is bringing strong winds to the area and mostly […]
TOPEKA, KS
winespectator.com

Turning Tables: Wine Dive Expands to a Third Kansas Location

Wine Dive + Kitchen, a Best Award of Excellence–winning restaurant group with locations in Wichita and Manhattan, Kan., opened a new location in early September in Lawrence, home of the University of Kansas. At the same time, the Wichita restaurant was renovated to include a wine cellar, a private dining space and a new bar.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Car crash leaves one man seriously injured in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – One person was seriously injured during a car crash involving three vehicles in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 8:38 a.m. on Wednesday on Kansas Highway 18 eastbound about one mile west of Seth Child Road. All three vehicles were traveling eastbound on K-18 when one […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

I-70 reopened after 18-wheeler catches fire in Dickinson Co.

CHAPMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Interstate 70 in Dickinson Co. has reopened after an 18-wheeler caught fire which caused it to close in both directions. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that just before 9:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, Dickinson County officials contacted KHP Dispatch to advise that I-70 had been shut down in both directions.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police report more counterfeit cash used in Kansas

RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

New store opening this month at Emporia Pavilions

Another store in the Emporia Pavilions retail development is set to open soon. Shoe Dept. Encore will likely open by mid-November, according to Pavilons developer Spencer Thomson. The store is sandwiched between the recently-opened Ross Dress for Less and the soon-to-open Marshalls. Until now, it had been referred to as...
EMPORIA, KS

