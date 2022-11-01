Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
2 people dead following fire in Russell County, officials say
CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Russell County Friday morning, according to Jess Powers with Russell County Emergency Management. Crews responded to Boody Road in Castlewood shortly before 10 a.m. The two victims were visiting family members. The two people who lived there made it out safe.
