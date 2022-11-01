ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

97X

Woman Used Lysol, Lighter to Try Set Shoppers on Fire

A Boston woman is facing charges of allegedly assaulting people outside of a grocery store, and trying to light customers on fire. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced the charges against 42-year-old Syretta Copeland in a news release. According to investigators, Copeland was outside of the Roche Bros. grocery store in Boston's Downtown Crossing, using a can of Lysol and a lighter, doing her best to light people on fire.
BOSTON, MA
longisland.com

Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint in Williston Park, According to Authorities

The Third Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 7:25 pm in Williston Park. According to detectives, a 50-year-old female was exiting her parked 2020 white Ford Escape SUV on Stratford Avenue when an unknown male subject approached and pointed a black handgun at her demanding she exit the car. The subject then left with her vehicle and traveled north on Stratford Avenue. There were no injuries reported. The investigation is ongoing.
WILLISTON PARK, NY
Daily Voice

2 Suffolk County Residents Among Suspects Charged In Nationwide Catalytic Converter Theft Ring

Two Long Island men are facing charges following the coordinated takedown of a national network of individuals who allegedly bought and resold stolen catalytic converters. Twenty-one defendants were charged for their roles in the conspiracy in two separate indictments that were unsealed on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the United States Department of Justice.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

NCPD: Far Rockaway Couple Busted with Heroin, Crystal Methamphetamine

The Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of two individuals during a Narcotics investigation that occurred on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:40 pm in Manhasset. According to Narcotics/Vice Squad Detectives, CIRRT officers conducted an investigation at 1100 Northern Boulevard. This investigation led to the arrest of Jamil Dabson, 36, of 249 Beach 15th Street, Far Rockaway and Violet Speller, 30, of 411 Beach 54th Street, Far Rockaway.
MANHASSET, NY
PIX11

Pumpkin thrown into windshield of moving car on Long Island: cops

HAUPPAUGE, NY (PIX11) — Suffolk County police are asking for the public’s help finding the person who threw a pumpkin from one moving vehicle into the windshield of another the day before Halloween. The victim’s 2009 Ford Fusion was westbound on Town Line Road near Macarthur Boulevard in Hauppauge around 2:50 p.m. Sunday when the […]
HAUPPAUGE, NY
riverheadlocal

Cops: Taxi driver robbed at gunpoint outside East Main Street apartment complex

A taxi cab driver was robbed at gunpoint last night outside the River Pointe apartments at 821 East Main Street, Riverhead Town Police said in a press release this morning. The cab driver told police a man approached his cab shortly before 9 p.m., put a gun to his neck and demanded money, according to the report. The cab driver complied and the man fled the area on foot, police said.
RIVERHEAD, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Selden Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole four Ryobi chainsaws, valued at approximately $1475, from Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza in Selden on September 15 at approximately 4:45 p.m.
SELDEN, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify the woman who allegedly stole items from a Lake Grove store in September. A woman allegedly stole items from Macy’s located at the Smith Haven Mall on September 17.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Suspect Vandalizes Lynbrook Junior High School Property with Swastikas, Racial Slur

The Fourth Squad is investigating a Bias Incident that occurred in Lynbrook on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 12:30 pm. According to detectives, the school principal called the Lynbrook police to report that an unknown person(s) did carve at least four swastikas along with a racial slur into a tree located in the rear of the South Lynbrook Junior High school. The school is located at 333 Union Avenue. The swastika measure about 4 inches by 4 inches. The investigation is ongoing.
LYNBROOK, NY

