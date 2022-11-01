Read full article on original website
3 Employees Busted Selling Alcohol To Minors At Suffolk County Stores, Police Say
Three employees at Long Island businesses are facing charges for allegedly selling alcohol to minors. Suffolk County Police conducted an investigation into six businesses in Nesconset and Smithtown after getting complaints from citizens, the department said. Officers visited the business on Thursday, Nov. 3, between 8 and 10 p.m. Of...
Woman Used Lysol, Lighter to Try Set Shoppers on Fire
A Boston woman is facing charges of allegedly assaulting people outside of a grocery store, and trying to light customers on fire. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced the charges against 42-year-old Syretta Copeland in a news release. According to investigators, Copeland was outside of the Roche Bros. grocery store in Boston's Downtown Crossing, using a can of Lysol and a lighter, doing her best to light people on fire.
Officials: 2 Suffolk men arrested in nationwide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities say the operation brought in more than half a billion dollars.
Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint in Williston Park, According to Authorities
The Third Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 7:25 pm in Williston Park. According to detectives, a 50-year-old female was exiting her parked 2020 white Ford Escape SUV on Stratford Avenue when an unknown male subject approached and pointed a black handgun at her demanding she exit the car. The subject then left with her vehicle and traveled north on Stratford Avenue. There were no injuries reported. The investigation is ongoing.
2 Suffolk County Residents Among Suspects Charged In Nationwide Catalytic Converter Theft Ring
Two Long Island men are facing charges following the coordinated takedown of a national network of individuals who allegedly bought and resold stolen catalytic converters. Twenty-one defendants were charged for their roles in the conspiracy in two separate indictments that were unsealed on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the United States Department of Justice.
NCPD: Far Rockaway Couple Busted with Heroin, Crystal Methamphetamine
The Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of two individuals during a Narcotics investigation that occurred on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:40 pm in Manhasset. According to Narcotics/Vice Squad Detectives, CIRRT officers conducted an investigation at 1100 Northern Boulevard. This investigation led to the arrest of Jamil Dabson, 36, of 249 Beach 15th Street, Far Rockaway and Violet Speller, 30, of 411 Beach 54th Street, Far Rockaway.
Pumpkin thrown into windshield of moving car on Long Island: cops
HAUPPAUGE, NY (PIX11) — Suffolk County police are asking for the public’s help finding the person who threw a pumpkin from one moving vehicle into the windshield of another the day before Halloween. The victim’s 2009 Ford Fusion was westbound on Town Line Road near Macarthur Boulevard in Hauppauge around 2:50 p.m. Sunday when the […]
Duo Busted Selling Heroin, Meth At Manhasset Macy's Store, Police Say
Two people are facing charges for allegedly selling drugs at a Long Island business. Jamil Dabson, age 36, and Violet Speller, age 30, both of Far Rockaway, were arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, following a narcotics investigation by Nassau County Police. Officers busted the pair at around 10:40 p.m. at the...
Authorities: 2 Suffolk men arrested in federal bust of catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities say the operation brought in more than $500 million.
22-Year-Old Woman, Juvenile Nabbed For Armed Robbery On Sagtikos State Parkway In Islip
A woman and juvenile were nabbed for an armed robbery that took place on Long Island during a traffic accident. The incident took place in the town of Islip on Friday, Oct. 7 shortly after 11:30 p.m. on the Sagtikos State Parkway. According to Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim of the New...
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Fishing Equipment From Middle Island Walmart
Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of stealing fishing equipment from a Long Island store. A man stole the merchandise from Walmart in Middle Island on Thursday, Sept. 8, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Authorities said the store is located...
Suspect Nabbed In Brazen, Broad-Daylight Attempted Robbery Outside Greenwich Avenue Apple Store
A 20-year-old man was extradited to Fairfield County for allegedly taking part in a strong robbery of a brother and sister in the summer in front of an Apple store. The original incident took place in Greenwich on Monday, July 18, on lower Greenwich Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Geraldo Morales,...
Cops: Taxi driver robbed at gunpoint outside East Main Street apartment complex
A taxi cab driver was robbed at gunpoint last night outside the River Pointe apartments at 821 East Main Street, Riverhead Town Police said in a press release this morning. The cab driver told police a man approached his cab shortly before 9 p.m., put a gun to his neck and demanded money, according to the report. The cab driver complied and the man fled the area on foot, police said.
Wanted for Selden Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole four Ryobi chainsaws, valued at approximately $1475, from Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza in Selden on September 15 at approximately 4:45 p.m.
LI man accused of murder for hitting his grandmother with vehicle, speeding off
A West Islip man was arraigned in a Suffolk County criminal court on Friday for allegedly running down his 80-year-old grandmother with a vehicle and then driving away.
Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify the woman who allegedly stole items from a Lake Grove store in September. A woman allegedly stole items from Macy’s located at the Smith Haven Mall on September 17.
ID Released For Boater Who Went Missing Near Smith Point Beach
Police have released the identity of a man whose 25-foot boat washed ashore will all the electronics working, but the owner missing. Todd Mauro, age 52, of Ronkonkoma, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 as he left from the South Shore Boat Yard in Patchogue, said the Suffolk County Police.
Suspect Vandalizes Lynbrook Junior High School Property with Swastikas, Racial Slur
The Fourth Squad is investigating a Bias Incident that occurred in Lynbrook on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 12:30 pm. According to detectives, the school principal called the Lynbrook police to report that an unknown person(s) did carve at least four swastikas along with a racial slur into a tree located in the rear of the South Lynbrook Junior High school. The school is located at 333 Union Avenue. The swastika measure about 4 inches by 4 inches. The investigation is ongoing.
Bed Bath & Gone: Fleeing Thief Hits LI Cop With Car, Rams Vehicle Before Crashing, Police Say
A 29-year-old woman is facing a host of charges after allegedly striking a Long Island police officer with her car during an escape attempt before crashing into a second vehicle while speeding. Nassau County Police were called at around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, with reports of several personal property...
Man wanted for fleeing from officer in Medford
Police say an officer saw the man driving on Granny Road, speeding and crossing a double line into oncoming traffic.
