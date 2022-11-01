Read full article on original website
tspr.org
State Week: Attacks continue until the end
Election Day is near on Nov. 8. But in the most contested Illinois races, campaigns are staying on the accelerator when it comes to negative attack ads. Those includes produced by a controversial political action committee that is also being partisan publications meant to resemble local newspapers. There are also questions about its ties to the Republican nominee for governor.
tspr.org
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker moves to make abortion more accessible to people in prisons
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pledged to remove a barrier to abortion for people in prison after a WBEZ investigation found incarcerated people had to pay for the procedure and the wages of the correctional officer required to accompany them to appointments outside the prison. “Moving forward, abortion procedures and their...
As major companies shut dow stores with active union drives, workers file more complaints of retaliation
Ronald Rhoades and his fellow welders formed a union in October of last year, worried about unsafe rigging, crowding and other conditions at the shop in Morton, Illinois, where they built tractor decks. But by early 2022, the group of about 20 were out of their jobs. The company, G&D...
Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?
You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
WIFR
Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
What is Amendment 1 on the Ballot in Illinois? Here's What to Know About the Proposal
As Illinois voters head to the polls for the general election, they'll be asked to vote on a potential amendment to the state's constitution known as the "Workers' Rights Amendment." But what exactly is it and what would it change?. The amendment will ask voters whether they wish to establish...
1470 WMBD
Congressional candidate’s campaign comes to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — With less than a week to go before the November election, one of Illinois’ two candidates for the seat in Congress from the 17th District is campaigning in Peoria. Republican Esther Joy King (R-East Moline) tells WMBD’s “The Greg and Dan Show”, what she lacks...
tspr.org
Oregon's newest Congressional district is a toss-up as Republicans make gains
The state of Oregon has long been a safe blue haven for Democrats. But this year Republicans are threatening upsets in races across the state. Recently, the Cook Political Report shifted Oregon's newest congressional district to a toss-up as the Republican candidate there gains momentum. NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales has more.
Central Illinois Proud
Easterseals of Central Illinois renames building after longtime president and wife
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easternseals of Central Illinois held its 32nd Annual Tribute Dinner Friday night at the Peoria Civic Center. It is a nonprofit that offers resources to children with developmental delays, disabilities and other special needs. This year’s tribute honorees were Steve and Morene Thompson. Steve served...
tspr.org
Iowa officials promote election integrity and voter safety ahead of Election Day
Top election, law enforcement, and cybersecurity officials said Thursday they are prepared to protect the integrity of Iowa’s election system and the safety of Iowa voters as they go to the polls. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says state, local and federal agencies, as well as the military,...
977wmoi.com
Mountain Lions on the Move through Illinois, Not Here to Stay
Mountain lions have been on the move this fall with two confirmed sightings of animals in northern and central Illinois. Large predators occasionally pass through Illinois but are not here to stay. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported on Oct. 17 that a mountain lion, also known as cougars,...
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Illinois
A recent study by Road Snacks went viral after looking at the worst small towns in Illinois. Thankfully this site isn't all about negativity, and decided to post about the best small towns as well. Today we will be looking at these great Illinois small towns!. You can learn more...
wcbu.org
Groups hope to maximize potential of the Peoria area port designation
Stakeholders from several organizations are looking to determine the best ways to maximize the economic potential of the Illinois River, in and around Greater Peoria. The efforts stem from last year’s federal designation of the Illinois Waterways Ports and Terminals Port Statistical Area, which incorporates a 175-mile stretch of the river – from Havana to LaSalle-Peru – and opens access to significant infrastructure funding across 10 counties.
New Illinois Law Gives Cops Choice Not To Jail People for Small Amounts of Drugs
Tucked into the new and much-debated 764-page law that does away with Illinois’ cash-bail system is a single paragraph that could have a big impact. It means that people caught with small amounts of drugs won’t have to sit in jail for days until they’re brought before a judge.
25newsnow.com
It’s not $1 billion, but still a nice payday for some local Powerball players
(25 News Now) - Even though no one won the Powerball jackpot, some Central Illinois players still hit it big. To win the jackpot, likely to top $1.5 billion before the next drawing Saturday night, someone must match all five numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday, three tickets sold in Illinois,...
KFVS12
Illinois House Republicans renew calls for ethics reform following Madigan arraignment
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois House Republicans are renewing calls for ethics reform in Springfield after former House Speaker Michael Madigan and lobbyist Mike McClain were arraigned on superseding corruption charges Tuesday morning. Neither man appeared for the court hearing as they waived their right to appear for the arraignment and pled not guilty last week to the conspiracy charges related to a corruption scheme with AT&T Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Jails still holding mentally ill inmates for extended time
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In Illinois, county jails are still housing inmates mentally unfit to stand trial for extended periods of time and in some instances over half a year. In June six county sheriffs sued the Department of Human Services and Governor JB Pritzker, alleging the state using...
IL Teacher Wins $1,000 For Classroom & Candy For The Whole School
An international chocolate brand awarded a teacher in Illinois $1,000 for her classroom along with enough candy for the whole school. Yowie is a product that helps children learn while enjoying a tasty treat. According to yowieworld.com,. Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise-inside chocolate. Each...
Explorer Gets Real Close to Cottonmouth on Snake Road in Illinois
Many people go to the infamous Snake Road in Illinois this time of year on purpose. I'm gonna take a hard pass, but that wasn't a problem for a recent explorer who shared up-close video of the very venomous Cottonmouth snake. If you're not familiar with Snake Road, it's a...
