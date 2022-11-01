ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

tspr.org

State Week: Attacks continue until the end

Election Day is near on Nov. 8. But in the most contested Illinois races, campaigns are staying on the accelerator when it comes to negative attack ads. Those includes produced by a controversial political action committee that is also being partisan publications meant to resemble local newspapers. There are also questions about its ties to the Republican nominee for governor.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?

You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Congressional candidate’s campaign comes to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — With less than a week to go before the November election, one of Illinois’ two candidates for the seat in Congress from the 17th District is campaigning in Peoria. Republican Esther Joy King (R-East Moline) tells WMBD’s “The Greg and Dan Show”, what she lacks...
PEORIA, IL
tspr.org

Oregon's newest Congressional district is a toss-up as Republicans make gains

The state of Oregon has long been a safe blue haven for Democrats. But this year Republicans are threatening upsets in races across the state. Recently, the Cook Political Report shifted Oregon's newest congressional district to a toss-up as the Republican candidate there gains momentum. NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales has more.
OREGON STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Easterseals of Central Illinois renames building after longtime president and wife

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easternseals of Central Illinois held its 32nd Annual Tribute Dinner Friday night at the Peoria Civic Center. It is a nonprofit that offers resources to children with developmental delays, disabilities and other special needs. This year’s tribute honorees were Steve and Morene Thompson. Steve served...
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Mountain Lions on the Move through Illinois, Not Here to Stay

Mountain lions have been on the move this fall with two confirmed sightings of animals in northern and central Illinois. Large predators occasionally pass through Illinois but are not here to stay. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported on Oct. 17 that a mountain lion, also known as cougars,...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

Groups hope to maximize potential of the Peoria area port designation

Stakeholders from several organizations are looking to determine the best ways to maximize the economic potential of the Illinois River, in and around Greater Peoria. The efforts stem from last year’s federal designation of the Illinois Waterways Ports and Terminals Port Statistical Area, which incorporates a 175-mile stretch of the river – from Havana to LaSalle-Peru – and opens access to significant infrastructure funding across 10 counties.
PEORIA, IL
KFVS12

Illinois House Republicans renew calls for ethics reform following Madigan arraignment

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois House Republicans are renewing calls for ethics reform in Springfield after former House Speaker Michael Madigan and lobbyist Mike McClain were arraigned on superseding corruption charges Tuesday morning. Neither man appeared for the court hearing as they waived their right to appear for the arraignment and pled not guilty last week to the conspiracy charges related to a corruption scheme with AT&T Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Jails still holding mentally ill inmates for extended time

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In Illinois, county jails are still housing inmates mentally unfit to stand trial for extended periods of time and in some instances over half a year. In June six county sheriffs sued the Department of Human Services and Governor JB Pritzker, alleging the state using...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

IL Teacher Wins $1,000 For Classroom & Candy For The Whole School

An international chocolate brand awarded a teacher in Illinois $1,000 for her classroom along with enough candy for the whole school. Yowie is a product that helps children learn while enjoying a tasty treat. According to yowieworld.com,. Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise-inside chocolate. Each...
ILLINOIS STATE

