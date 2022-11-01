Being a Montanan is a state of mind, not how long you’ve lived within its borders. It’s about why you choose to be a Montanan. It’s a set of core principles and beliefs – some codified in our Constitution – about what we value and how we choose to use and enjoy the many gifts of this incredible land. But if special interests and short-sighted members of the Montana Legislature get their way this fall and during the next legislative session, it won’t matter if you’ve been here for seven months or seven generations. Montana just won’t be Montana anymore.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO