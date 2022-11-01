Florence Pugh Felt Acting Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ After Execs Criticized Her Body at 19: They Tried to Change the ‘Shape of My Face’

Florence Pugh revealed in a recent interview with The Telegraph that she thought she becoming an actor was a “massive mistake” after she was body shamed by studio executives at age 19. The Oscar nominee was coming off her feature film debut in the 2014 psychological drama “The Falling” when she landed a lead role in the Fox sitcom “Studio City.” Pugh, 19 years old at the time, was set to star as a pop star on the rise opposite Eric McCormack as her songwriting father who moonlights as a celebrity drug dealer.

“I felt very lucky and grateful, and couldn’t believe that I had got this top-of-the-game job,” Pugh said about landing the “Studio City” role.

Pugh added that the studio executives who hired her for “Studio City” began to body shame her as soon as she got selected for the role. The execs allegedly requested Pugh change things about her physical appearance.

“All the things that they were trying to change about me – whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows – that was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in,” Pugh said. “I’d thought the film business would be like [my experience of making] ‘The Falling,’ but actually, this was what the top of the game looked like, and I felt I’d made a massive mistake.”

Fox ultimately passed on “Studio City,” so Pugh went back home to England. The actor said she auditioned for her breakthrough role in the feature film “Lady Macbeth” just “two weeks later.”

“That made me fall back in love with cinema – the kind of cinema that was a space where you could be opinionated, and loud, and I’ve stuck by that,” Pugh said. “I think it’s far too easy for people in this industry to push you left and right. And I was lucky enough to discover when I was 19 what kind of a performer I wanted to be.”

Pugh recently led Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” which will be available to stream on HBO Max starting Nov. 7. Her starring role in Sebastian Lelio’s new drama “ The Wonder ” debuts Nov. 16 on Netflix. Additional upcoming projects for Pugh include “Dune: Part Two,” where she will star opposite Timothée Chalamet as Princess Irulan.