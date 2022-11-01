ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NRF: Holiday sales to slow from last year’s blistering pace

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, expects holiday sales growth will slow to a range of 6% to 8%, compared with the blistering 13.5% growth of a year ago. But inflation can pump up sales even if people are buying...
AP Top Science News at 1:24 a.m. EDT

EXPLAINER: Where will Hawaii’s biggest volcano erupt from?. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CVS Health, Match Group rise; Airbnb, Estee Lauder fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:. CVS Health Corp., up $2.18 to $96.80. The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager raised its profit forecast for the year. Airbnb Inc., down $14.64 to $94.41. The short-term vacation rental marketplace warned investors that...
Why do election experts oppose hand-counting ballots?

Why do election experts oppose hand-counting ballots?. It takes longer than counting with machines, it’s less reliable, and it’s a logistical nightmare for U.S. elections. A growing number of Republican lawmakers have pushed for switching to hand-counts, an argument rooted in false conspiracy theories that voting systems were manipulated to steal the 2020 election.
When destitute small towns mean dangerous tap water

KEYSTONE, W.Va. (AP) — Donna Dickerson’s heart would sink every time she’d wake up, turn on the faucet in her mobile home and hear the pipes gurgling. Sometimes it would happen on a day when her mother, who is 86 and has dementia, had a doctor’s appointment and needed to bathe. Sometimes it would be on Thanksgiving or Christmas when family had come to stay.
