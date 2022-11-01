Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
US employers added a solid 261,000 jobs in October in face of surging rate hikes by Fed
WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added a solid 261,000 jobs in October in face of surging rate hikes by Fed. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
NRF: Holiday sales to slow from last year’s blistering pace
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, expects holiday sales growth will slow to a range of 6% to 8%, compared with the blistering 13.5% growth of a year ago. But inflation can pump up sales even if people are buying...
KAAL-TV
AP Top Science News at 1:24 a.m. EDT
EXPLAINER: Where will Hawaii’s biggest volcano erupt from?. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
KAAL-TV
CVS Health, Match Group rise; Airbnb, Estee Lauder fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:. CVS Health Corp., up $2.18 to $96.80. The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager raised its profit forecast for the year. Airbnb Inc., down $14.64 to $94.41. The short-term vacation rental marketplace warned investors that...
KAAL-TV
Why do election experts oppose hand-counting ballots?
Why do election experts oppose hand-counting ballots?. It takes longer than counting with machines, it’s less reliable, and it’s a logistical nightmare for U.S. elections. A growing number of Republican lawmakers have pushed for switching to hand-counts, an argument rooted in false conspiracy theories that voting systems were manipulated to steal the 2020 election.
KAAL-TV
When destitute small towns mean dangerous tap water
KEYSTONE, W.Va. (AP) — Donna Dickerson’s heart would sink every time she’d wake up, turn on the faucet in her mobile home and hear the pipes gurgling. Sometimes it would happen on a day when her mother, who is 86 and has dementia, had a doctor’s appointment and needed to bathe. Sometimes it would be on Thanksgiving or Christmas when family had come to stay.
Stossel: Inconvenient facts about electric cars
Electric cars sales are up 66% this year. President Joe Biden promotes them, saying things like, "The great American road trip is going to be fully electrified," and, "There's no turning back." ...
