Cleveland, OH

From Dolly to Belafonte, new Rock and Roll Hall of Fame exhibit highlights 2022 inductees

By Kabir Bhatia, Jean-Marie Papoi
ideastream.org
 3 days ago
ideastream.org

Best of ChamberFest Cleveland

Be listening Sunday night, November 6, at 8 o'clock for highlights from this year's ChamberFest Cleveland season. You'll hear four works drawn from two different ChamberFest programs recorded in June at Disciple’s Church in Cleveland Heights captured in live performances. First, Fritz Kreisler’s Three Pieces for Piano Trio, then...
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

5 things to do in NEO: 'Eleanor Danced,' MIX returns to Cleveland Museum of Art and more

A forgotten Cleveland dance icon is remembered and a Latino festival at the Cleveland Museum of Art are on this week's to-do list. Here are five suggestions. Eleanor Buchla Kubinyi was a 20th century Hungarian-American choreographer who promoted modern dance in Northeast Ohio. Her memory is honored with a tribute concert, "Eleanor Danced!" The Cleveland Public Library hosts the stage show Saturday, Nov. 5, in its main library at 11 a.m., followed by a panel discussion.
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Q&A: Patients are waiting hours at Cleveland and Akron hospital ERs. Here's why

Northeast Ohio residents are finding that area hospitals are slammed and they are facing long wait times when seeking care. This is a problem that started during the pandemic and is apparently getting worse as hospital resources are being stressed. Ideastream Public Media health reporter Taylor Wizner spoke with Morning...
AKRON, OH
ideastream.org

Bibb administration reverses course on Cleveland leaf pickup program

Just days after Cleveland announced it was requiring residents to start bagging their leaves, the Bibb administration reversed course and announced it would resume its curbside leaf collection program in previously designated high-generation areas. The decision comes after an outcry from residents and city council members. “I appreciate the feedback...
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Cuyahoga County executive candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne largely agree on jail's future

In many ways, the two candidates for Cuyahoga County executive agree on what they’d do about the decrepit county jail. Republican Lee Weingart and Democrat Chris Ronayne want to scale the project back. They agree that building a campus-style, 2400 bed facility on the county’s most recent preferred site outside Downtown Cleveland at a cost of $750 million is a mistake.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
ideastream.org

Maple Heights officer who killed 22-year-old is back on duty

The Maple Heights police officer who killed 22-year-old Datwuan Catchings in May is back on active duty for the city, despite the ongoing investigation into the shooting and his status as a new hire who is still in the probationary period . The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the...
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH

