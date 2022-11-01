From Dolly to Belafonte, new Rock and Roll Hall of Fame exhibit highlights 2022 inductees

Read full article on original website
Best of ChamberFest Cleveland
Be listening Sunday night, November 6, at 8 o'clock for highlights from this year's ChamberFest Cleveland season. You'll hear four works drawn from two different ChamberFest programs recorded in June at Disciple’s Church in Cleveland Heights captured in live performances. First, Fritz Kreisler’s Three Pieces for Piano Trio, then...
5 things to do in NEO: 'Eleanor Danced,' MIX returns to Cleveland Museum of Art and more
A forgotten Cleveland dance icon is remembered and a Latino festival at the Cleveland Museum of Art are on this week's to-do list. Here are five suggestions. Eleanor Buchla Kubinyi was a 20th century Hungarian-American choreographer who promoted modern dance in Northeast Ohio. Her memory is honored with a tribute concert, "Eleanor Danced!" The Cleveland Public Library hosts the stage show Saturday, Nov. 5, in its main library at 11 a.m., followed by a panel discussion.
Mayor Bibb hosts town hall on plans to reconnect Cleveland to the lakefront
Cleveland residents met with Mayor Justin Bibb and leaders of the North Coast Connector Project Thursday to share their ideas on the best way to improve access to the city’s lakefront, and ways to bridge the divide. The mayor’s town hall, the first in a series of open discussions...
Q&A: Patients are waiting hours at Cleveland and Akron hospital ERs. Here's why
Northeast Ohio residents are finding that area hospitals are slammed and they are facing long wait times when seeking care. This is a problem that started during the pandemic and is apparently getting worse as hospital resources are being stressed. Ideastream Public Media health reporter Taylor Wizner spoke with Morning...
Bibb administration reverses course on Cleveland leaf pickup program
Just days after Cleveland announced it was requiring residents to start bagging their leaves, the Bibb administration reversed course and announced it would resume its curbside leaf collection program in previously designated high-generation areas. The decision comes after an outcry from residents and city council members. “I appreciate the feedback...
Cuyahoga County executive candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne largely agree on jail's future
In many ways, the two candidates for Cuyahoga County executive agree on what they’d do about the decrepit county jail. Republican Lee Weingart and Democrat Chris Ronayne want to scale the project back. They agree that building a campus-style, 2400 bed facility on the county’s most recent preferred site outside Downtown Cleveland at a cost of $750 million is a mistake.
Akron voters will soon decide on Issue 10, a permanent civilian police oversight board
Akron voters are considering Issue 10, a charter amendment that would create a civilian police oversight board. While city council already approved a different review board in September, Issue 10 would supersede this board and be permanently codified in the city’s charter. The nine-member board proposed in Issue 10...
Maple Heights officer who killed 22-year-old is back on duty
The Maple Heights police officer who killed 22-year-old Datwuan Catchings in May is back on active duty for the city, despite the ongoing investigation into the shooting and his status as a new hire who is still in the probationary period . The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the...
