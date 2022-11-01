From Dolly to Belafonte, new Rock and Roll Hall of Fame exhibit highlights 2022 inductees

A forgotten Cleveland dance icon is remembered and a Latino festival at the Cleveland Museum of Art are on this week's to-do list. Here are five suggestions. Eleanor Buchla Kubinyi was a 20th century Hungarian-American choreographer who promoted modern dance in Northeast Ohio. Her memory is honored with a tribute concert, "Eleanor Danced!" The Cleveland Public Library hosts the stage show Saturday, Nov. 5, in its main library at 11 a.m., followed by a panel discussion.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO