James Raeford Massey, Sr., 86, passed away at his home on Thursday, November 3, 2022. He was born in Johnston County on July 23, 1936 to the late Charles Patrick and Lela Ingram Massey. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Howell Massey. In addition to his parents and wife, James was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Massey, and Donnie Massey, and a sister, Helen Butts.

SMITHFIELD, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO