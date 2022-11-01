Read full article on original website
Nancy Carl Wilson Martin
Nancy Carl Wilson Martin, 89, of Kenly passed away at her home on Thursday, November 3, 2022. She was born on August 17, 1933 in Richland County, South Carolina to the late Carl Alverson Wilson and Florence Martha Davis Rogers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Otis LeRoy Martin, Jr.; daughter, Melissa Lee Martin and sister, Patti Kornell Wright.
Linda Sue Hales
Wendell – Linda Sue Hales, age 75, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, in UNC Johnston Health in Smithfield. She was born in Johnston County on October 1, 1947, to the late Joseph and Bessie Forehand Bass. In addition to her mother and father, she is also preceded in death by sisters, Edna Evans, Esther Bass, Betty Jo Tyndall; brothers, JC Bass, Raymond Bass and Charlie “Hobie” Bass.
James Raeford Massey, Sr.
James Raeford Massey, Sr., 86, passed away at his home on Thursday, November 3, 2022. He was born in Johnston County on July 23, 1936 to the late Charles Patrick and Lela Ingram Massey. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Howell Massey. In addition to his parents and wife, James was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Massey, and Donnie Massey, and a sister, Helen Butts.
CCCC Will Host Veterans Day Ceremony
Central Carolina Community College will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the CCCC Lee Main Campus at the flagpoles. The event is open to the public. Guest speaker will be Command Sergeant Major (Retired) Al Lampkins, a decorated military veteran with 31-plus years of...
Johnston’s Unemployment Rate Drops
RALEIGH — Unemployment rates – not seasonally adjusted – decreased in 99 of North Carolina’s counties in September and increased in one. Warren County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.6 percent while Orange and Buncombe Counties each had the lowest at 2.6 percent. Johnston County’s unemployment rate fell from 3.5 percent in August to 3.0 percent in September.
Smithfield Veterans Day Event
The Town of Smithfield will hold their annual Veterans Day Celebration and Fireworks Display on Friday, November 11th from 5:30pm to 8:30pm at Smithfield Community Park at 600 M. Durwood Stephenson Parkway. There will be food trucks, games, bounce house, and other activities for children along with live music. Fireworks...
Farm Truck Driver Dies In Accident
NEWTON GROVE – The State Highway Patrol investigated a farm truck accident Friday afternoon that claimed the life of a 73 year-old man. The single vehicle accident occurred at 2:37pm on US 13 in Sampson County, two-tenths of a mile south of Newton Grove. A commercial farm truck hauling...
Bryant Holds Off Campbell 43-37
SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Bryant built a 26-point lead early in the third quarter then withstood a late rally to defeat Campbell 43-37 Saturday in Big South Conference action at Beirne Stadium. Zevi Eckhaus completed 22-of-33 passes for 235 yards and four scores, while Ishod Byam ran 30 times for...
Arrest Made In Selma Business Burglary
SELMA – A Selma man is facing felony charges after Johnston County deputies arrested him for a break-in at an area business. Dewayne Iven Warren, age 53, of Trails End Drive, was charged October 10 with breaking and entering, larceny, and possession of stolen property. On September 27th, Warren...
Employee Took Merchandise Without Paying, JCSO Says
CLAYTON – An employee at a Clayton-area business has been arrested following an investigation by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office. Gwyneth Caoilin McCloskey, age 22, of River Hills Drive, Clayton was charged November 1 with felony larceny by an employee. On October 22, a loss prevention official at...
US 301 Drainage Work Requires Weekend Highway Closure
KENLY – A section of U.S. 301 north of Kenly, in southwestern Wilson County, is scheduled to close this weekend for drainage improvements. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will install new drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 as part of a project to improve that intersection.
Burglary Suspect Shot By Homeowner
CLAYTON – A home invasion suspect was shot Thursday morning after reportedly breaking into a home. At 12:23am Thursday, Clayton Police responded to 2712 Brigadoon Drive to a reported home invasion in progress. Residents of the home told police they heard a loud noise coming from the back door...
3 Businesses Struck By Gunfire, 1 Person Injured, During Shooting
CLAYTON – On Thursday, November 3, shortly before 5:00am, Clayton Police responded to shots fired at the Circle K convenience store on US 70. Officers found the store clerk locked in a restroom and discovered windows shattered at the Circle K as well as the front glass at an adjacent Food Lion and Queen Nails and Spa. Employees were inside the Food Lion at the time of the shooting.
86 Year-Old Woman Struck By Car While Chasing Her Dog
GOLDSBORO – No charges will be filed against the driver of a car that struck an 86 year-old woman Thursday night after she ran into the roadway while chasing her dog. Goldsboro Police said the accident happened just after 7:00pm in the 1900 block of N. Berkeley Boulevard. Renate...
SSS Hosts First Round Playoff Game Against Wilson Hunt
The Smithfield-Selma High School Spartans hit the field on Friday night, Nov. 4 at Charles Tucker Stadium with a 7:00pm kick off against the Warriors of Wilson Hunt. This is the second consecutive year the Spartans host a first round playoff game. The SSS football team are Conference Champs this year with a 9-1 record which is their best record in nearly 25 years.
