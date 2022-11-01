ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CarBuzz.com

E36 BMW 3 Series V12 Sleeper Takes On Ford Mustang GT At The Drag Strip

The battle between American and European sports cars has been raging for over a century, with both continents delivering some awe-inspiring machines. America officially builds the world's most popular sports car, the Ford Mustang, but some might argue that European brands, such as BMW, build more capable vehicles. In this...
Carscoops

Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race

A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.
MotorAuthority

Hennessey cranks Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to 1,204 hp for $59,950

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most powerful factory Mustang ever, but that wasn't enough for Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance. Hennessey's Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 extracts 1,204 hp and 902 lb-ft of torque from Ford's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8, up from the stock 760 hp and 652 lb-ft of torque.
topgear.com

Woah, this is a Porsche 911 GT3 with a 550bhp Subaru boxer engine

DevSpeed Motorsports unveil Frankenstein’s *new* monster: a Scooby-engined 911. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. A tuner by the name of DevSpeed Motorsports has unveiled a unique new take on Porsche 911 modification, by transplanting the...
Top Speed

A Mercedes-AMG GT 63S E Hits Nearly 200-MPH In A White-Knuckle Autobahn Run

Not many cars go together with a road as perfectly as an AMG and a German autobahn. While some sports cars like the Miata or the Corvette may be champions on winding roads, the brutal V8 power found in the AMG models makes it perfect for high-speed blasts down the highways. With some AMG models are going to smaller engines, the twin turbocharged V8 found in the majority of current AMG models are perfect for full throttle pulls, especially on the unrestricted section of the Autobahn in Germany - the home turf for BMW M, Mercedes-AMG , and Audi’s RS.
RideApart

Sur-Ron Unleashes Ultra Bee Lightweight Enduro For 2023

Last month, Sur-Ron introduced the 2023 Storm Bee F to the U.S. and Canadian markets. The firm’s onslaught isn’t letting up either. While the Storm Bee catered to motocross riders, Sur-Ron's all-new 2023 Ultra Bee lightweight enduro sets its sights on trail domination. The new model slots between...
techeblog.com

Hybrid Koenigsegg KXX Concept Has Wireless Charging, Looks Ready to Take on the Tesla Roadster

Sure, the Koenigsegg RAW may look cooler, but the hybrid Koenigsegg KXX concept by Emre Husmen will give the upcoming Tesla Roadster SpaceX Edition a run for it money. Power comes from a V8 engine connected to a set of electric motors that generate a combined 2,000 hp, and unlike other EVs, this one has a battery pack that can be charged wirelessly by directly parking on a special mat.
RideApart

Is Royal Enfield About To Reveal The Super Meteor 650 At EICMA 2022?

Barring unforeseen global events, EICMA season always brings a swirl of color and activity to the lives of moto enthusiasts every year. After all, it’s where OEMs and the whole industry usually come together to show off all their coolest stuff—from concepts to new models and everything in between. To build anticipation, we usually start seeing lots of hints and teasers—both of the leaked and officially-sanctioned varieties—trickle out of every corner.
RideApart

2023 KTM 690 SMC R And Enduro R Bring Key ABS And Display Adjustments

On November 2, 2022, KTM pulled the covers off the 2023 690 SMC R and 690 Enduro R. While the two LC4 machines don’t sport major updates for the new model year, both benefit from some key added features that should improve riders’ lives, whether they’re standing above or sitting on the saddle.
RideApart

Yoshimura Gets Nostalgic With New Exhaust System For The Z650RS

It goes without saying that the recently released Kawasaki Z650RS is one of the most dapper models in the entirety of Kawasaki's model range. Following in the footsteps of its bigger brother, the Z900RS, the Z650RS draws inspiration from Kawasaki's iconic Z1. Surely, any neo-retro offering from the big four manufacturers is sure to be a hit, and the Z650RS is no exception. As such, aftermarket support for this bike is growing rapidly.
Road & Track

Ohio's Supercar: the Acura NSX

In the winter of 1967, a fleet of tiny, foreign cars crept through the snows of the American Midwest. Battered by winds whipping across the flat terrain, they nonetheless struggled onward, each one a seed of ambition looking for fertile ground. The fields lay dormant, frozen by the weather. But spring was coming to the heartland, and with it, a new crop. Something of which to be proud.
OHIO STATE
Top Speed

Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R

Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
RideApart

Watch A Moto Guzzi LeMans Tank Come To Life From A Sheet Of Aluminum

It takes a lot of time, patience, and skill to fabricate custom motorcycle parts from scratch—but luckily, 46 Works and Shiroh Nakajima have absolute buckets full of those things. Currently, Nakajima is working on a Moto Guzzi LeMans 1000 custom job for M, and there’s a full playlist of all the videos in this series that is going up on his YouTube page.
RideApart

REV’IT! Introduces The New Horizon 3 H2O Waterproof Touring Range

When out touring, it’s always best to be prepared for all sorts of weather. Some of the most arduous of riders were never even phased by the thought of a cold, frigid ride, and chances are their riding gear is one of the biggest reasons why this is the case. Indeed, a good set of gear will indeed cost a pretty penny, but at least you get to hit the road in all weather conditions and stay warm and dry in the process.
RideApart

Yamaha Malaysia Adds Three New Colors For The Y16ZR

The Asian market is full of small-capacity commuter motorcycles the western world has never seen before. Nearly all of the Japanese big-four manufacturers have their own lineups of small-displacement motorbikes to cater to all sorts of budgets and lifestyles. Unsurprisingly, Yamaha has one of the biggest selections in the region. The Japanese manufacturer has come up with a smart way of maximizing its technology into a wide array of small bikes.

