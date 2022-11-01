ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Empty Home Tax, Snoops and Snitches

Some city leaders in California are so ravenous for more revenue and the power to redistribute the lucre for subsidized housing boondoggles and homeless camps, that they are pushing to impose double taxation on residents and empowering snoops and snitches to help collect their “Empty Home Tax.”. On November...
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco public schools: hyper-focused on equity but failing Black students

Every year, parents and kids brush off backpacks, choose outfits and send their children to their first day of school brimming with hope. Parents and caregivers have spent years pouring love into their children. We cheered them on as they took their first steps and spoke their first words. We whispered words of hope and confidence on their first day: “You’re going to learn to read. You have such a bright future! I love you so much. You can do this!” It’s the fundamental expectation...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

San Francisco's Coalition on Homelessness files lawsuit against the city

A couple months ago, the San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness filed a lawsuit, on behalf of those experiencing homelessness, along with the ACLU American Civil Liberties Union and the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights. The suit alleges that the City is violating the US Constitution with its ongoing sweeps against encampments.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Commentary: Quentin L. Kopp

It has been observed: “How do you know when a politician is lying?” The answer is: “When he (or she) opens his (or her) mouth!”. I observed that in person last month during the highly successful Grand National Rodeo and Junior Livestock Show at the Cow Palace when State Treasurer Fiona Ma, former S.F. Board of Supervisors and State Assembly member and now a candidate for re-election as state treasurer, was allowed foolishly to address the crowd of about 5,000.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Berkeleyan Online

UC Berkeley remains the No. 1 public university in the world

For the ninth straight year, UC Berkeley tops the list of the world’s best public universities and remains the fourth-best university overall in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 global universities rankings. As they did last year, Harvard, MIT and Stanford University have claimed the top three spots...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Twitter layoffs part of a larger trend in tech industry

SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter's downsizing might be hogging the spotlight, but the social media giant does not stand alone. The tech industry has seen months of steady layoffs now, affecting many across the Bay Area. "In the back of your mind, I guess, you expect that it could happen," 'Bart' said of his layoff notice. "But it was pretty sudden." 'Bart', who would rather not reveal his identity, worked for Stripe until Thursday. Like a lot of tech companies, the online payment giant, which has its US headquarters in South San Francisco, saw a boom during the pandemic. Now it's...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

Election Fraud Claims / Coalition On Homelessness Lawsuit / Mental Health When Living On The Street

Today, we hear how reports indicate that San Francisco’s unhoused population is on the decline. But advocates say the city’s response leaves many worse off. We listen to an interview with the executive director of San Francisco’s Coalition on Homelessness. And, we hear first hand about the difficulties of being unhoused. Plus, we get an update on election fraud claims and how they have risen since the 2020 election.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Teacher sickout at George Washington High in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Teachers are calling in sick at George Washington High School in San Francisco on Wednesday in an effort to send a message to the district about recent pay issues. A letter sent out to students and parents on Tuesday from one of the teachers, said: "We love...
