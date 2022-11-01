Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
Legendary NFL Executive DiesNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water CompanyDianaSan Francisco, CA
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Mayor Encourages Laid Off Workers Apply for City Jobs
It seems like nearly every day, another local tech company announces major layoffs, and many believe Twitter may be added to that list Friday. But the city of San Francisco said it may have a place for thousands of those newly-unemployed tech-types. “We know a number of other tech companies...
californiaglobe.com
The Empty Home Tax, Snoops and Snitches
Some city leaders in California are so ravenous for more revenue and the power to redistribute the lucre for subsidized housing boondoggles and homeless camps, that they are pushing to impose double taxation on residents and empowering snoops and snitches to help collect their “Empty Home Tax.”. On November...
San Francisco public schools: hyper-focused on equity but failing Black students
Every year, parents and kids brush off backpacks, choose outfits and send their children to their first day of school brimming with hope. Parents and caregivers have spent years pouring love into their children. We cheered them on as they took their first steps and spoke their first words. We whispered words of hope and confidence on their first day: “You’re going to learn to read. You have such a bright future! I love you so much. You can do this!” It’s the fundamental expectation...
sfstandard.com
More California Kids Are Opting for Alternatives to Traditional Education—Just Ask SF’s Independence High
Toward the end of the last school year—the first fully in-person return to campus since the pandemic started—something unusual for an alternative public high school in San Francisco started happening. For the first time, students signed up to attend Independence High School—a small school centered on independent study—in...
climaterwc.com
San Mateo Council Candidate Rod Linhares break silence: announces opposition to Prop. 1
Following several weeks of controversy over his refusal to state a definitive position on abortion, Rod Linhares, candidate for San Mateo City Council, at last revealed his position. He opposes California Proposition 1, which would enshrine abortion rights into the California constitution in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s...
Nevada business owner offers San Francisco alternative to planned $1.7 million toilet
A Nevada businessman offered to donate a building for a public toilet in San Francisco rather than have the city build one for $1.7 million.
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, she shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
SF housing project fight may go statewide
A battle over a 27-story high-rise residential project in downtown San Francisco could become a statewide political issue.
KTVU FOX 2
Nevada businessman offers cheaper building for pricey public toilet saga in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A Nevada businessman who sells pre-fabricated buildings is offering to donate a pre-fabricated building to be used as a public toilet in San Francisco's Noe Valley after the expensive public toilet story went national last month. Chad Kaufman, president of Public Restroom Company, said the building including...
Alameda Co. voters to make history electing 1st Black DA: Here are candidates' stances on issues
For the first time in nearly four decades there's no incumbent or appointed successor in the race for district attorney in Alameda County. The race between the two candidates Terry Wiley and Pamela Price is wide open.
Eater
Original Joe’s Goes Eastward: The San Francisco Favorite Lands in Walnut Creek
Longtime San Francisco classic, Original Joe’s is venturing out of the city for the first time in 85 years: the restaurant is planting a new location in Walnut Creek, owners John and Elena Duggan confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle. It’ll be a while before the East Bay can...
kalw.org
San Francisco's Coalition on Homelessness files lawsuit against the city
A couple months ago, the San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness filed a lawsuit, on behalf of those experiencing homelessness, along with the ACLU American Civil Liberties Union and the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights. The suit alleges that the City is violating the US Constitution with its ongoing sweeps against encampments.
sfrichmondreview.com
Commentary: Quentin L. Kopp
It has been observed: “How do you know when a politician is lying?” The answer is: “When he (or she) opens his (or her) mouth!”. I observed that in person last month during the highly successful Grand National Rodeo and Junior Livestock Show at the Cow Palace when State Treasurer Fiona Ma, former S.F. Board of Supervisors and State Assembly member and now a candidate for re-election as state treasurer, was allowed foolishly to address the crowd of about 5,000.
Berkeleyan Online
UC Berkeley remains the No. 1 public university in the world
For the ninth straight year, UC Berkeley tops the list of the world’s best public universities and remains the fourth-best university overall in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 global universities rankings. As they did last year, Harvard, MIT and Stanford University have claimed the top three spots...
San Francisco drops to 3rd most expensive city in US to rent, data shows
Experts say residents migrating out during the pandemic has driven rental prices down, behind New York City and Boston.
Twitter layoffs part of a larger trend in tech industry
SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter's downsizing might be hogging the spotlight, but the social media giant does not stand alone. The tech industry has seen months of steady layoffs now, affecting many across the Bay Area. "In the back of your mind, I guess, you expect that it could happen," 'Bart' said of his layoff notice. "But it was pretty sudden." 'Bart', who would rather not reveal his identity, worked for Stripe until Thursday. Like a lot of tech companies, the online payment giant, which has its US headquarters in South San Francisco, saw a boom during the pandemic. Now it's...
kalw.org
Election Fraud Claims / Coalition On Homelessness Lawsuit / Mental Health When Living On The Street
Today, we hear how reports indicate that San Francisco’s unhoused population is on the decline. But advocates say the city’s response leaves many worse off. We listen to an interview with the executive director of San Francisco’s Coalition on Homelessness. And, we hear first hand about the difficulties of being unhoused. Plus, we get an update on election fraud claims and how they have risen since the 2020 election.
Mysterious group wants to ‘Take Back San Jose’
A new group has emerged in San Jose politics just in time for a consequential election with an ominous message to “take back” the city—but no one seems to know who is behind it. It started two months ago when signs with a QR code began lining...
KTVU FOX 2
Teacher sickout at George Washington High in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Teachers are calling in sick at George Washington High School in San Francisco on Wednesday in an effort to send a message to the district about recent pay issues. A letter sent out to students and parents on Tuesday from one of the teachers, said: "We love...
Hawaii travel booker pays Bay Area victims restitution, could avoid jail time
Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office says Wong paid the more than $147,000 in restitution "at the last minute."
Comments / 0