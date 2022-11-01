Read full article on original website
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 3)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: HS diploma/GED and one year of experience. Job Duties: Performs basic assembly/test functions utilizing mechanical skills, hand and power tools, mechanical/electronic tools, test equipment, assembly fixtures,...
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold at Publix and on lottery app in Georgia
ATLANTA — The mystery of which Georgia locations sold the lucky $1 million tickets on Wednesday has been solved. Although no one won the jackpot, 16 tickets matched all five white balls, including two tickets in Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Where were...
More than $44 million available to help eligible Georgians pay utility bills
ATLANTA — More than $44 million is available for eligible Georgia renters who are behind on their Georgia Power utility bills to catch up. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs offers help for tenants and landlords who have suffered...
wuga.org
Kemp extends fuel tax suspension and supply chain state of emergency
Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed two executive orders extending the supply chain state of emergency and the suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax. These extensions will help curb gas prices in Georgia amid record-high inflation rates and an approaching holiday season. On this decision, Governor...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived
ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
WJCL
Late season tropical development possible...the potential track and impacts for Florida, Southeast
November is typically one of the quietest months of hurricane season...not this year. So far this month, two hurricanes have formed and now we are monitoring an area of interest in the southwest Atlantic Ocean. There is currently a 70% chance of tropical or subtropical development in the next 5...
WMAZ
Football Friday Night Roundup: John Milledge ties historic record, Perry rolls in shutout
MACON, Ga. — The high school football regular season in Central Georgia is in the books and the playoffs are on deck. The final week of the season provided plenty of drama in the form of upsets, blowouts and the breaking of a historic record. Best Game:. John Milledge...
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/2/22
Taste and See will close is doors after 9 years in business. The owner says they can't find workers. They plan to try and open again in the spring.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications. The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in...
Georgians can apply to college for free throughout November
If your high school senior applies to college in Georgia this month, they probably won’t have to pay an application fee. The Georgia Student Finance Commission is collaborating with 40 Georgia colleges and universities to waive college application fees in November, which is Georgia’s “Apply to College Month.”
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
Georgians getting ready to fall back, despite state’s permanent daylight saving time law
ATLANTA — Last year, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill into law for the state to permanently stay on daylight saving time. Despite that, Georgians are getting ready to move their clocks back an hour as daylight saving time comes to a close over the weekend. Channel 2′s...
41nbc.com
Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
Jalopnik
Georgia May Replace its Gas Tax With a Per-Mile Fee
It’s unlikely that we’ll see more electric vehicles on the road than gas-powered cars anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean it won’t eventually happen. And since road construction and maintenance is currently funded largely by state and federal gas taxes, that presents a problem for governments. More people driving EVs means fewer people buying gas and less revenue from the gas tax. That’s why the state of Georgia may simply scrap it in favor of a mileage fee.
Major fuel company warns of coming diesel fuel shortage to impact Georgia farmers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — An incoming diesel fuel shortage could soon be impacting your wallet. A major fuel delivery provider issued a "supply alert," warning of the shortage in the Southeast. Georgia farmers like Donald Chase could soon enter yet another challenging scenario. "It's going to be really critical...
WXIA 11 Alive
11Alive Georgia Governor and Senate poll | Warnock and Kemp keeping leads
The newest poll was conducted for 11Alive by SurveyUSA between Oct. 29-Nov. 2 among 1,171 likely November Georgia voters.
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Department of Transportation awarded $91.4M in projects for September
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded more than $91.4 million for 22 projects in September, officials said. Nearly half (47.8%) went to bridge projects, while about a third (31.8%) went to resurfacing projects. An additional 19.2% went to safety projects, while 1.1% went to widening and reconstruction projects.
BET
2022 Midterm Elections: Black Georgia Voters Turning Out In High Numbers Despite New Restrictive Laws
Georgia election officials are patting themselves on the back for record turnout, so far, in the 2022 midterm election, suggesting that its wave of voting restriction laws have not suppressed the Black vote. “As of Tuesday morning (Nov. 1), Georgia continues to break records with 1,638,286 voters casting their ballot...
valdostatoday.com
DHS helps Georgians with heating bills
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS Division of Family & Children Services are helping eligible Georgians with heating assistance. While the nation faces higher energy costs this winter, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services is ready to help vulnerable Georgians stay warm through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally funded program assists low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with heating bills through payments to home energy suppliers.
