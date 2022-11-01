ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 3)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: HS diploma/GED and one year of experience. Job Duties: Performs basic assembly/test functions utilizing mechanical skills, hand and power tools, mechanical/electronic tools, test equipment, assembly fixtures,...
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Kemp extends fuel tax suspension and supply chain state of emergency

Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed two executive orders extending the supply chain state of emergency and the suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax. These extensions will help curb gas prices in Georgia amid record-high inflation rates and an approaching holiday season. On this decision, Governor...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived

ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Georgians can apply to college for free throughout November

If your high school senior applies to college in Georgia this month, they probably won’t have to pay an application fee. The Georgia Student Finance Commission is collaborating with 40 Georgia colleges and universities to waive college application fees in November, which is Georgia’s “Apply to College Month.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
41nbc.com

Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
GEORGIA STATE
Jalopnik

Georgia May Replace its Gas Tax With a Per-Mile Fee

It’s unlikely that we’ll see more electric vehicles on the road than gas-powered cars anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean it won’t eventually happen. And since road construction and maintenance is currently funded largely by state and federal gas taxes, that presents a problem for governments. More people driving EVs means fewer people buying gas and less revenue from the gas tax. That’s why the state of Georgia may simply scrap it in favor of a mileage fee.
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia Department of Transportation awarded $91.4M in projects for September

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded more than $91.4 million for 22 projects in September, officials said. Nearly half (47.8%) went to bridge projects, while about a third (31.8%) went to resurfacing projects. An additional 19.2% went to safety projects, while 1.1% went to widening and reconstruction projects.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

DHS helps Georgians with heating bills

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS Division of Family & Children Services are helping eligible Georgians with heating assistance. While the nation faces higher energy costs this winter, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services is ready to help vulnerable Georgians stay warm through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally funded program assists low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with heating bills through payments to home energy suppliers.
GEORGIA STATE

