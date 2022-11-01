Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Maui County offering free adult citizenship education seminar Dec. 5
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A free citizenship education seminar for adults is scheduled in December on Maui. The seminar is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the County of Maui Service Center at 110 Alaihi Street, Suite 207, in Kahului.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Days before the election, Maui County mayoral candidates make final plea to voters
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the final four days before the election, Maui County mayoral candidates are making one more push to entice voters. “We got the train moving. We got the momentum, so why change leadership when you got the momentum moving in the right direction,” said incumbent Michael Victorino.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Union PAC shifts attention to Maui races amid contentious debate over development
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The same union Political Action committee that spent millions on the races for governor and lieutenant governor in the primary has shifted its attention to Maui. “Be Change Now,” a PAC controlled by the Carpenters Union, is dominating spending in key council races in a county where slow-growth...
mauinow.com
9.5-acres at ʻŌpelu Point in Kīpahulu, Maui is now protected in perpetuity
Hawai‘i nonprofit organization Kīpahulu ‘Ohana, Inc. announced the acquisition of a 9.5-acre coastal property known as ‘Ōpelu Point in Kīpahulu, Maui. The parcel will be protected as conservation land in perpetuity, in partnership with the County of Maui and the Hawai‘i Land Trust.
Maui venison could soon stock local grocery stores
Maui venison will soon be available in stores according to Maui County Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura. She said efforts to manage the axis deer population in Maui county are working, and their plans to use the meat to feed the community and create economic opportunities are moving in the right direction.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ex-MPD officer serving time for fraud is sentenced in child enticement case
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Maui police officer Brandon Saffeels was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for attempting to solicit sex from a minor. The sentencing comes a year after he was ordered to serve two and 1/2 years for offering to sabotage a Kahului woman’s drunk driving case in exchange for sex.
Former MPD officer gets 10-year sentence
Former Maui police officer Brandon Saffeels has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted child enticement, a crime he committed while he was about to serve another sentence.
What to expect from Made In Maui County Festival
It’s all about supporting local businesses on the Valley Isle. From arts and crafts to food vendors, the Made in Maui County Festival is happening this weekend. Pamela Tumpap, president of the Maui Chamber of Commerce, joined Wake Up 2Day with a preview.
mauinow.com
Iconic Kula Lodge sold to 5 Palms owner, Simon Vojdani
The iconic Kula Lodge & Restaurant and Kula Marketplace are now under new ownership and management by Simon Vojdani. Vojdani is the owner of 5 Palms Restaurant, which was previously situated on Keawakapu Beach in South Maui for 27 years. Operations of the new Kula Lodge will be overseen by...
Halloween night in Waikiki to draw large crowds
Trick or treat! It is the one night of the year when a good fright is welcomed, and thousands are expected to celebrate the first Halloween without any COVID restrictions in place since the pandemic.
Road closure on Lahaina Luna Road
Maui County said Lahaina Luna Road to Papalaua will be closed until 10 p.m. to all through traffic including emergency vehicles.
KHON2
A’a Roots Offers Healthy Menu Items For Maui Residents
Honolulu (KHON2) – Na Pili Plaza is home to A’a Roots, a café that offers healthy menu items. Since 2017, A’a Roots has been offering delicious and healthy menu items to Maui residents and visitors in the Na Pili Plaza. “I have traveled around the world,...
mauinow.com
Speed is suspected as a factor in a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Lahaina man
A 34-year-old Lahaina man suffered fatal injuries in an early morning single-vehicle crash on the Lahaina Bypass, Wednesday. The incident was reported at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2022, on the Lahaina Bypass, 911 feet north of Lahainaluna Road in West Maui. Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a...
mauinow.com
Arbor Day Garden Expo and tree giveaway, Nov. 5, 2022
Join Maui Association of Landscape Professionals and Maui Nui Botanical Gardens for the Arbor Day Garden Expo and Tree Giveaway is Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens for a day of celebrating trees. This event is free and open to the public.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Worries grow over safety, hygiene as more homeless camps pop up along road on Maui’s north shore
PAIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - More homeless camps are popping up along a country road on Maui’s North Shore. Tarps, tires, cars, and trash — everything is multiplying on Holomua Road in Paia. “This is terrible,” said Mike Ade. Ade is the caretaker of the old Maui High School...
mauinow.com
Krank Cycles to donate up to 50 bikes at in Wailuku event, Nov. 12
Krank Cycles will donate up to 50 bikes and repair any bike for free for keiki at Hale Makana O Waiale and Ka Hale A Ke Ola Resource Center Wailuku on Nov. 12, 2022. It’s one of the many donations made by Krank Cycles of Maui and its owner Aaron “Moose” Reichert.
Dog reunites with owner after 3 years, machete attack
A vicious attack on a dog on Maui turned into a happy ending for the pup and its original owner three years after they were separated.
