Maui County, HI

Maui venison could soon stock local grocery stores

Maui venison will soon be available in stores according to Maui County Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura. She said efforts to manage the axis deer population in Maui county are working, and their plans to use the meat to feed the community and create economic opportunities are moving in the right direction.
Ex-MPD officer serving time for fraud is sentenced in child enticement case

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Maui police officer Brandon Saffeels was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for attempting to solicit sex from a minor. The sentencing comes a year after he was ordered to serve two and 1/2 years for offering to sabotage a Kahului woman’s drunk driving case in exchange for sex.
What to expect from Made In Maui County Festival

It’s all about supporting local businesses on the Valley Isle. From arts and crafts to food vendors, the Made in Maui County Festival is happening this weekend. Pamela Tumpap, president of the Maui Chamber of Commerce, joined Wake Up 2Day with a preview.
Iconic Kula Lodge sold to 5 Palms owner, Simon Vojdani

The iconic Kula Lodge & Restaurant and Kula Marketplace are now under new ownership and management by Simon Vojdani. Vojdani is the owner of 5 Palms Restaurant, which was previously situated on Keawakapu Beach in South Maui for 27 years. Operations of the new Kula Lodge will be overseen by...
A’a Roots Offers Healthy Menu Items For Maui Residents

Honolulu (KHON2) – Na Pili Plaza is home to A’a Roots, a café that offers healthy menu items. Since 2017, A’a Roots has been offering delicious and healthy menu items to Maui residents and visitors in the Na Pili Plaza. “I have traveled around the world,...
Arbor Day Garden Expo and tree giveaway, Nov. 5, 2022

Join Maui Association of Landscape Professionals and Maui Nui Botanical Gardens for the Arbor Day Garden Expo and Tree Giveaway is Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens for a day of celebrating trees. This event is free and open to the public.
