Buzz Question - So, my friend thought I was wrong for leaving a dinner date the other night. Here's the deal, we went to dinner with this other couple the other night and they started arguing. It started kind of small, but they kept at hit and it got more heated between them. Um, they wouldn't stop so yes I grabbed my husband and we were out! Well, now I'm the bad guy because we left. She is all upset with me because we left! I'm sorry, what would you have done?

2 DAYS AGO