Blood shortage in Permian Basin gets worse around holiday season
ODESSA, Texas — Blood donations may sometimes seem like not much of a big deal, but they save more lives than you might think. There is a national blood shortage going on, and it is affecting the Permian Basin as well. The shortage even gets worse around the holiday...
Brand New! Five Below Set To Open in Midland, Here’s When and Where!
New to Midland and getting ready to open up! There is an exciting new store coming to Midland at the Common at Northpark in Midland! just in time for the holidays!. • FIVE BELOW TO OPEN IN MIDLAND FRIDAY DECEMBER 2ND!. According to Maybe In Midland on Facebook.... We have...
Lucchese Bootmaker opens in Midland
A new place to get handcrafted boots, wallets, clothes and much more just opened in Midland. Lucchese Bootmaker is now open off of Big Spring Street near Pine Avenue (2705 N. Big Spring Street). It’s a company with now 19 stores, the first one being founded all the way back in 1883 just outside of […]
West Texas Food Bank helping the community in the holiday season
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - From H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing to a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, the food bank has plenty of ways to get people in the holiday spirit. Chief Executive Officer of the West Texas Food Bank, Libby Campbell, said this year they have one theme. “We’re feeding more...
West Texas DJ raises money to give away free turkeys for Thanksgiving
ODESSA, Texas — There's nothing like pulling that turkey out of the oven on Thanksgiving Day. This is something local DJ Shane Tatum wants everyone to experience this year. "To give a free Thanksgiving meal, so it's a frozen turkey, to as many people as we can," said Tatum. "This year, we've set ourselves a goal for $8,000 in donations so we can give away 600 turkeys."
RIP These Restaurants That Are No Longer In Midland-Odessa!
I remember growing up in the '80s eating some really good food with my parents. Well, to little Rebecca, it was good anyway. It was typically a weekend thing, do some shopping in Odessa or Midland, then go to a restaurant of mom or dad's choice. They didn't ask me. I would eat at McDonald's every day back in the day if I could, so I never got a say in the matter.
Midland Downtown Farmers Market switches to winter schedule
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Downtown Farmers Market has announced it will be switching to its winter schedule for the next five months. A winter schedule means markets will run from 9 a.m. to noon instead of starting at 8 a.m. Markets will also run every other weekend instead...
Rent increase in Midland-Odessa area
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The latest reports from Apartment List, rent is going up in the Midland-Odessa area. Over the last 12 months, rent has increased nearly 23 percent in Odessa alone. Currently, the average rent in Odessa is $662 for a one-bedroom apartment and $871 for a two-bedroom. Those numbers...
Midland Memorial Hospital host ‘Find a Job Friday’
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Anyone looking to be employed Midland Memorial Hospital could be the place, MMH hosts these job fairs the first Friday of every month. HR Coordinator at MMH, Candi Gordon, said these events serve to let the community know what positions are available at the hospital. “This...
Biz Buzz: Lucchese in Midland holds grand opening celebration
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Lucchese store in central Midland recently held a grand opening event. The store is located 2705 N Big Spring St., which was once home to Midland Meat Co. It was previously reported that Lucchese Bootmaker Co., a Texas-based...
New option to obtain CDL license opens up in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — It is no secret that truck drivers with a commercial driver’s license are needed in Midland and Odessa, and there is now a new avenue to obtain the license in West Texas. The organization is called CDL Rapido, and it is certified by the Texas...
What Could Possibly be Going In Front Of Sam’s In Midland?
Time for another edition of 'what is that going to be?' I can usually ask around and get an answer pretty quickly, but in this case, I'm clueless, and no one else seems to have an answer either. I like to be in the know about some things, and this is one of them. Especially in such a noticeable, stand-out location.
CBS7′s Midland Mayoral Race Profiles: Robert Allen Dickson
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Robert Allen Dickson is the only candidate for Midland mayor with no prior experience in local government. “I’m not a politician, to be honest with you. I just threw my hat in the ring. My name’s on the ballot now and I can’t take it off so I’m in for the finish,” Dickson said.
City of Odessa warns drivers of Dixie Blvd. closure
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning drivers about a lane closure lasting two weeks. Starting Nov. 7, the right hand lane of northbound Dixie Blvd. will be closed between 38th and 42nd Streets. Contractors will be removing and replacing curb and gutter at the corner of...
Meet Kiwi, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Kiwi, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Kiwi is a five-month-old male pitbull mix who was found running with another stray. Since he's so young he is still growing, but he has been fully vetted and is ready to...
Ask Midland Odessa – Other Couple Was Arguing At Dinner… So We Left!
Buzz Question - So, my friend thought I was wrong for leaving a dinner date the other night. Here's the deal, we went to dinner with this other couple the other night and they started arguing. It started kind of small, but they kept at hit and it got more heated between them. Um, they wouldn't stop so yes I grabbed my husband and we were out! Well, now I'm the bad guy because we left. She is all upset with me because we left! I'm sorry, what would you have done?
Midland man named Texas DPS November Featured Fugitive
MIDLAND, Texas — A man from Midland, who also has ties to Mexico, has been named the Texas Department of Public Safety’s featured fugitive for the month of November. The announcement means the reward for information that leads to the arrest of 41-year-old Antonio Martinez Gonzalez has been increased to $8,500 for the month.
Local non-profit offering free Thanksgiving meals for residents
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Permian Basin Mission Center is having its annual Thanksgiving box meal to give residents who may need help getting food for Thanksgiving. Today was day one for people to sign up. They do have to show proof of residence and have a valid ID in order...
An Open Letter To the Dangerous Speed Demons On 191 Going Into Midland
Look, I get it. We live in a fast-paced world. It is always hurry up and wait. We are all trying to get somewhere and doing the best we can to find the quickest way to get there. But let me tell you right now, with all of the road construction going on in Midland and Odessa, driving through it all makes me nervous. I'm trying to do my best to be a law-abiding citizen with race car drivers flying past me.
Odessa shelter closing leaves homeless with one less option
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -After learning the Salvation Army of Odessa would not be able to provide dinner and a place to sleep at night, the Jesus House of Odessa is trying to make sure that those without a roof this winter have warmth. With the Odessa Salvation Army closing its...
