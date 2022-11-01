Justin Fields showing dual-threat skillset for Bears, fantasy football managers

Justin Fields is showing signs of growth in the Bears offense. The second-year quarterback has been seeing more and more opportunities and he’s making the most of it.

Fields only attempted 45 passes in the first three games of the season as opposed to 71 passes in the last three games. He’s also taking care of the football as Sunday’s game in Dallas was the first time all season he didn’t throw an interception or fumble.

In fact, it was probably his best game of the season, all things considered. The dual-threat quarterback went 17 of 23 for 151 yards and two touchdowns through the air with a rushing touchdown as well.

The Bears are showing confidence in Fields and that should start reflecting in the fantasy football world as well.

Faraz Siddiqi and Zach Rizzuto of the Audacy Original Podcast “ Upper Hand Fantasy ” talked about Fields’ growth and why he should be rostered in more fantasy football leagues.

“He’s 100% at the point where you can be starting him as a QB1, especially with six quarterbacks on bye,” Rizzuto said (1:10 in player above). “It’s not just because of bye weeks that we should be starting Justin Fields. Justin Fields is looking like the dual threat that we wanted him to be.”

The Bears may not have too many skill players but Fields is doing what he can. He’s able to rely on Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery in the backfield, making it easier for him to be efficient as a passer, Rizzuto explained.

“I think that Justin Fields should be starting in lineups until further notice. He’s had three straight very good fantasy performances, especially in an offense that wasn’t looking too good the first few weeks, but these past few weeks has come on, they’ve figured out how to make the most of Justin Fields’ skillset. If this continues, he’s torn up two very good defenses in the Patriots and the Cowboys,” Rizzuto continued. “I would trust Justin Fields as a QB1 this week without a doubt. It looks like he’s getting it together. Bye-bye, Ohio State quarterback curse. I think Justin Fields, he’s looked like the best second-year quarterback this season. If he’s not on a roster I’d pick him up immediately.”

In the first four weeks of the season, Fields had two touchdowns and four interceptions on 34 of 67 passing for 471 yards. He ran it 34 times as well for 147 yards and a score.

In the last four weeks, the quarterback has come alive. He’s 59 of 92 for 728 yards with five touchdowns and just two interceptions over his last four games. He’s also ran the ball 42 times for 277 yards and two touchdowns.

Fields is showing the dual-threat quarterback that he can be.

“Justin Fields is somebody that you can pick up right now and finally hope for that upside that we’ve been hoping for from him as soon as he was drafted,” Siddiqi said. “We knew he was a dual threat. His accuracy coming into the league was one of the best, but then he had accuracy issues lately. He’s getting better at that.”

That increased accuracy has shown over the last few weeks with his completion percentage at a career-best 73.91% for a single game last week — and more importantly, no interceptions.

Fields and the Bears should be in for another high-scoring game this weekend when they face off against the Dolphins.

