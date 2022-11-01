ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

The Ann Arbor News

‘SLHS is getting bombed:’ Michigan high school evacuated after threat found on bathroom wall

SOUTH LYON, MI – A Michigan high school was evacuated today after a bomb threat was discovered written on the walls of a boys’ bathroom, WDIV Local 4 reports. “SLHS is getting bombed” was written on a wall in South Lyon High School Thursday morning, Nov. 3. The school was evacuated around 9:15 a.m., Superintendent Steve Archibald said. Students and staff have been moved to a “safe zone.”
SOUTH LYON, MI
The Flint Journal

Macomb County boy, 6, dies from RSV amid ‘sharp increase’ in cases

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A 6-year-old from Macomb County has died from respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. The Detroit Free Press reports the death occurred at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday. It’s the same day the Oakland County Health Department issued a notice urging residents with illness to limit interaction with children at high risk for the virus.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

66% of Michigan counties at low COVID level, CDC says

Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID level and only 28 counties at a medium level, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange).
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Dodge owners told to stop driving certain cars as exploding air bags have killed 3 drivers

DETROIT -- Stellantis -- formerly known as Fiat Chrysler -- is warning owners of certain later models of Dodge vehicles to stop driving the cars altogether as exploding air bags have killed three more drivers. According to the Associated Press, the company has confirmed driver’s air bag inflators blew apart in two cases, killing the drivers and suspects an inflator rupture led to the death of a third driver in the last seven months.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’

A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

