Attorney charged in ‘targeted hit’ murder of popular Michigan jeweler
OAK PARK, MI – An attorney believed to be the mastermind behind the “targeted hit” shooting death of a popular Michigan jeweler has been charged with first-degree murder, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Southeast Michigan attorney Marco Bisbikis, of Novi, was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 3, related to...
Man allegedly held ex-girlfriend captive for 6 weeks, assaulted her with bat
WAYNE, MI – A man is facing multiple felony counts after allegedly taking his ex-girlfriend from her home at gunpoint and then holding her captive for six weeks, authorities said. Jeremy Robert Brock, 22, of Wayne, is charged in connection with the unlawful imprisonment and torture of a 23-year-old...
Waterford man accused of murdering wife with a wrench while she was sleeping
WATERFORD, MI -- A 37-year-old Waterford man has been charged with homicide in connection with the death of his wife. Justin Wagenberg is accused of killing his wife, 38-year-old Katy Dougherty on Oct. 16 by beating her with a wrench while she was sleeping on their couch, according to WDIV-Detroit.
Michigan man who killed 2 women with hammer sentenced to 70-100 years in prison
INGHAM COUNTY, MI - An Ingham County man who beat two women to death with a hammer in 2019 has been sentenced to 70 to 100 years in prison. Kiernan Brown, a 30-year-old man from Delta Township, west of Lansing, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to second-degree murder, according to Ingham County court records.
Michigan man charged with murder after fatal Halloween shooting
INKSTER, MI – Police have arrested a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting that occurred in Inkster on Halloween. Charles Henderson, 36, of Detroit was arraigned this week on charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm. Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to 26739 Yale Street in Inkster...
Suspect in assault that led to fatal hit-and-run is former MSU football player, WWE wrestler
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI – A man accused of choking a man who was driving is a former Michigan State University football player and WWE wrestler, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. The alleged assault led to a fatal hit-and-run when another passenger fled the vehicle, authorities said. It all...
Homicide victim memorial mural to be unveiled in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A mural displaying the names of Washtenaw County residents killed by gun violence is completed and will be unveiled and introduced to the public during a special gathering Saturday, Nov. 12. Since early 2021, the Community Violence Intervention Team has been working to develop and...
Judge notes confusion, lack of evidence in Karamo’s Detroit absentee ballot suit
As arguments concluded in a lawsuit to stop Detroit absentee ballots just days before the midterm election, lawyers for the plaintiff – Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo – had not proven the widespread voter fraud that prompted their action, a judge indicated. They argue massive fraud...
No decision on Attorney General candidate and voting machine tampering before Nov. 8
A special prosecutor assigned to investigate allegations of people illegally examining voting machines -- including attorney general candidate Matt DePerno -- said he will not finish the work before the Nov. 8 election. Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson, in a statement released Friday, Nov. 4, said that “obtaining a complete...
Karamo lawyer’s shouting, probe of Detroit election advisor frustrates judge
A lawyer for Kristina Karamo, the Republican running for Michigan Secretary of State, yelled at a judge in a heated, more than eight-hour virtual hearing Thursday for a lawsuit trying to stop absentee ballots in Detroit. Judge Timothy Kenny had accused attorney Daniel Hartman’s questioning of a top city election...
Public tests of Michigan voting machines fight election conspiracy theories
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Dozens of Dominion ballot tabulators sit in a pale-painted cinderblock room at a city office building. Staffers feed ballots into three, simulating the flow of Election Day. The machines won’t be in front of voters until Nov. 8, but this careful and public demonstration last...
‘Lady of the Dunes’ mutilated body found in Cape Cod had ties to Michigan
BOSTON (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts, who earlier this week said they had finally identified the “Lady of the Dunes,” the woman whose mutilated body was found on Cape Cod in 1974, are now looking for information about a man she may have married. The late Guy...
‘SLHS is getting bombed:’ Michigan high school evacuated after threat found on bathroom wall
SOUTH LYON, MI – A Michigan high school was evacuated today after a bomb threat was discovered written on the walls of a boys’ bathroom, WDIV Local 4 reports. “SLHS is getting bombed” was written on a wall in South Lyon High School Thursday morning, Nov. 3. The school was evacuated around 9:15 a.m., Superintendent Steve Archibald said. Students and staff have been moved to a “safe zone.”
Macomb County boy, 6, dies from RSV amid ‘sharp increase’ in cases
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A 6-year-old from Macomb County has died from respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. The Detroit Free Press reports the death occurred at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday. It’s the same day the Oakland County Health Department issued a notice urging residents with illness to limit interaction with children at high risk for the virus.
66% of Michigan counties at low COVID level, CDC says
Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID level and only 28 counties at a medium level, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange).
Michigan has 32 marijuana proposals on local ballots. Some have murky origins
There’s a record number of local marijuana-related initiatives or proposals set to appear on ballots across Michigan Nov. 8. The vast majority are petition-based proposals, some with unclear origins. Of 32 ballot proposals reviewed by MLive, if approved, five would block recreational marijuana businesses; 22 would allow recreational marijuana...
Dodge owners told to stop driving certain cars as exploding air bags have killed 3 drivers
DETROIT -- Stellantis -- formerly known as Fiat Chrysler -- is warning owners of certain later models of Dodge vehicles to stop driving the cars altogether as exploding air bags have killed three more drivers. According to the Associated Press, the company has confirmed driver’s air bag inflators blew apart in two cases, killing the drivers and suspects an inflator rupture led to the death of a third driver in the last seven months.
Benson sees ‘safe, secure, fair’ election with high turnout, typical speed
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson asserted Thursday that voting across Michigan on Nov. 8 will be safe, secure and accurate, although don’t expect election results to come quicker than previous years. “We want Michigan voters to be confident,” she told reporters, “that no matter how they choose to cast...
10 best practices for hunters to follow during Michigan’s firearm deer season
Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season is fast approaching. With that in mind, conservation officers with the Department of Natural Resources have shared a list of best tips and practices to avoid common violations during the hunting season, which begins on Nov. 15. “Most of the violations conservation officers encounter...
2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’
A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
