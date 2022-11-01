2023 NFL Draft Prospects: Five Players Rising After Week 9

Here are five of the top players in college football, including Kayvon Thibodeaux’s replacement at Oregon. Plus, a North Carolina receiver puts on a show against Pitt.

It’s never too early to look to the future. With that in mind, we at Sports Illustrated have our eyes on who’s up next and who you should keep in mind for the 2023 NFL draft with five players each week who stood out in college football.

Antoine Green, WR, North Carolina

Green put on a show against a solid Pitt defense on Saturday night, demonstrating what his big-bodied frame can do with 10 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns. UNC’s offense is relentlessly vertical, and Green may not have the top-end speed, but he’s solid at the catch point and is a reliable target for the Tar Heels.

Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

D.J. Johnson, Oregon, Edge

Johnson started his career at Miami and was a tight end before coming to Oregon. He’s been a big piece in Dan Lanning’s defense, stepping into the shoes of Kayvon Thibodeaux. He’s showcased an ability to drop into coverage and defend in space.

Devon Witherspoon, DB, Illinois

Witherspoon plays bigger than his size (6'1", 180 pounds) in that he absolutely brings the smackdown on offensive players every chance he gets.

Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters’s defense is one of the best in the country, and Witherspoon personifies its physical brand of man coverage.

Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

Stover’s blocking ability goes a long way toward unlocking Ohio State’s run game when he’s lined up as an H-back:

But don’t sleep on his ability to move with the ball in his hands. He’s a versatile tool for the Buckeyes as a complementary piece in the passing game. But as a strong player, he’ll be interesting for NFL scouts to evaluate during the pre-draft process.

Viliami Fehoko, Edge, San Jose State

Fehoko will need to get better anchoring at the point of attack at the next level, but he does show strength and importantly quickness off the line of scrimmage at the snap.

