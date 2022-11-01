Read full article on original website
milpitasbeat.com
Suspect who left feces at Rose Elementary School has been arrested
An arrest was made recently following long-running acts of vandalism at Rose Elementary School (located at 250 Roswell Dr. in Milpitas). The suspect had been leaving animal feces on the school campus, spreading it on doors and windows and dumping it in the parking lot. The Milpitas Police Department (MPD) formally documented 17 different acts of vandalism from May to the beginning of this school year, with a pause over the summer recess.
NBC Bay Area
SF Store Employee Pistol Whipped During Armed Robbery
A violent armed robbery and assault was caught on camera in San Francisco’s Mission District. The incident happened Thursday night at a convenience store near Mission and 26th streets. According to store employees, a light-colored sedan pulled up outside the business. The driver stayed inside the car while three...
Gilroy shooting suspect still at large
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – The Gilroy Police department is investigating a shooting that resulted in life-threatening injuries Thursday night, the GPD said in a Facebook post Friday. At approximately 10:00 p.m. GPD officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers located a woman suffering from at least […]
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in Fatal Beating at SF 7-Eleven Charged With Murder, Several Felonies: DA
A man arrested in the fatal beating of a 73-year-old man at a San Francisco 7-Eleven store Tuesday has been charged with 14 felony counts, including murder, in what prosecutors say was a prolonged attack involving multiple victims, according to the District Attorney. Charles Short, 32, went on an unprovoked...
Hollister Police investigating shooting that forced school lockdowns
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they need help locating a suspect who fired at a home during an argument on the 1500 block of Valley View Road. This incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. and forced nearby schools and nearby businesses to go into lockdowns out of caution. Police say nobody was hurt during the The post Hollister Police investigating shooting that forced school lockdowns appeared first on KION546.
Salinas man sentenced 15 years for molesting two children under 14 years
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said that a Salinas man was sentenced for forcible lewd acts upon a child under 14-year-old. On Nov. 2, Jorge Ramirez Cruz, 34, was found guilty and sentenced to spend 15 years in state prison, said Pacioni. Cruz will have to register as a The post Salinas man sentenced 15 years for molesting two children under 14 years appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Marina police solves a 43-year-old cold case murder
MARINA, Calif. — The Marina Police Department announced it solved a 43-year-old cold case murder that happened at Fort Ord. Uicha Malgeri and Helga Deshon were murdered two weeks apart in 1979. Both Malgeri and Deshon had just moved to the area with their husbands who were stationed at the U.S. Army's Ford Ord.
KSBW.com
Greenfield police and DA at odds over Greenfield shooting
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Despite what the Greenfield Police Department says is clear video evidence, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office declined to pursue criminal charges against the suspected murderer. On Saturday, Jaime Cerna and Ramiro Silva-Marin, members of rival gangs, were parked next to one another outside the Higher...
KSBW.com
Salinas police arrest suspected drunk driver who crashed on center median
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas police arrested a driver after she crashed into a tree in the median, all while drunk behind the wheel, police reported on Friday. According to Salinas police, Vanessa Diaz, 51, was driving under the influence when she crashed into a planted tree on N Sanborn Road.
Juvenile stabbed during large brawl in San Francisco Fillmore District
SAN FRANCISCO -- A brawl among a group of high school students in San Francisco resulted in a teenage girl getting stabbed, police said Friday.The incident happened Thursday at around 11:44 a.m. in the area of Fillmore Street and O'Farrell Street. San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a large group of juveniles involved in a physical altercation.On the way, officers were notified that someone had been stabbed and when they arrived they found a juvenile victim suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.The victim is an 11th grader whose aunt told KPIX 5 it was a group of her classmates that attacked her niece.Officers rendered aid and medics arrived to take the victim to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said the investigation was still active and the department would additional information when it becomes available. Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
KSBW.com
3 false alarm school shootings, a communication mess
SALINAS, Calif. — After reports of an active shooter at four schools were found to be false, the incidents were labeled a hoax and attributed to swatting. Now the Salinas Police Department says, the mishap was likely a case of misinformation getting out of hand. The series of false...
KSBW.com
Salinas police make arrest in the 2021 Clark Street homicide
SALINAS, Calif. — -Video from previous broadcast. The Salinas Police Department reported the arrest of Jesus Hernandez Tejeda, 35, for the murder of Christopher Shaun Conner, 43, who was shot in December of 2021. According to SPD, Conner crashed his truck into a wall on the intersection of Clark...
KSBW.com
Public outcry after 2 Santa Cruz teens were taken to reunification camp on viral video
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Cell phone video that has gone viral on social media showing the violent removal of two children from a Santa Cruz home caught in the middle of a custody battle is leading friends and community leaders to call for change. That video shows the siblings...
Woman arrested in San Jose hit-and-run involving elderly woman, toddler
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman has been arrested after confessing to police that she was involved in a hit-and-run incident with an elderly woman and a toddler, according to the San Jose Police Department. In the early evening of Oct. 25, officers were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle […]
One dead in fatal shooting near Oakland Coliseum
OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal shooting that left one victim dead Friday afternoon, according to authorities.The Oakland Police Department issued a press release about the shooting early Friday evening. Police said the incident occurred Friday just after 3 p.m. on the 800 block of 81st Avenue near San Leandro Street and a few blocks from the Oakland Coliseum. Arriving officers located a victim who had sustained at least one gunshot wound and provided medical aid to the victim until paramedic personnel got to the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital, but were pronounced deceased after arrival.The OPD Homicide Section responded to the scene and has taken over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510)238-3821.
Arrests made in separate Morgan Hill murders
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — The Morgan Hill Police Department announced Tuesday that its detectives have solved two murders. Four total arrests were made in connection with the killings of Michael Duran and Humberto Cossio. Duran murder Duran, who was 18 years old at the time, was killed on May 29, 2020. He was driving […]
KTVU FOX 2
Late boyfriend accused of Oakland murder-for-hire sang at victim's memorial
OAKLAND, Calif. - Nelson Chia is seen on YouTube video singing at the memorial for his girlfriend Lili Xu, the Oakland dentist who was shot and killed back in August in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood. For months, he appeared at least outwardly to be the grieving boyfriend, heartbroken over...
After violent video goes viral, Coonerty, Brunner seek answers on court-ordered 'reunification therapy'
A violent viral video showing the forced removal of two Santa Cruz children from their home on Oct. 20 has left many in the community searching for answers. The catch? The removal was ordered by a Santa Cruz County Superior Court judge.
KSBW.com
Recently released man on parole arrested for a stabbing in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Watsonville Police reported a man who was released on parole and is now facing felony charges following a stabbing that happened on 2nd Street in Watsonville. Police say that they responded to a 37-year-old man who was stabbed in the neck with a knife in the...
Press Banner
Suspect Arrested Following Spate Of Break-ins Throughout Scotts Valley
Police say they believe a man arrested by Fremont police is responsible for a number of break-ins at Scotts Valley small businesses. Eight local restaurants were hit in recent weeks—on top of other establishments further afield—according to the Scotts Valley Police Department. “After we had a couple over...
