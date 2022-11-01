ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sies Marjan Colorfully Returns to Fashion with A New Rizzoli Book This Fall

By Aaron Royce
Sies Marjan is making a fashionable return — though not in the way you’d expect. The now-closed New York-baed luxury brand is coming back to fashion with a new photography book by Rizzoli, which will be released in October.

Created by the label’s designer, Sander Lak , with additional contributions by Marc Jacobs and architect Rem Koolhaas, “The Colors of Sies Marjan”  will include 400 pages documenting the brand’s colorful presence on the American fashion scene from 2016-2020. The cult-favorite label was favored for its experimental textures, silhouettes and effortless luxe; in fact, its hit ombre silk shirts and trousers are still beloved as whimsical two-piece outfits today. Similarly, the book is organized by shades in the color spectrum, including previously unseen glimpses at design sketches and a range of the label’s runway shows and ad campaigns.

For an added personal touch, the volume also features a forward by artist Elizabeth Peyton, with additional interviews with house muses and contributors over the years — including Koolhaas, author Donna Tartt, artist Julie Mehretu, actress Isabella Rossellini and author Hanya Yanagihara.

During its short-lived presence in fashion, Marjan was indeed characterized by its colorful and whimsical nature. The brand frequently drew a starry crowd on and off the runway at New York Fashion Week ; its shows featured HoYeon Jung, Presley and Kaia Gerber, with attendees ranging from Paloma Elsesser to Courtney Love and Kaitlyn Dever. Rizzoli’s documentation of Marjan marks its latest iteration into the fashion sphere; this year, the publisher has released new photography books spotlighting Fendi, Saint Laurent, The Blonds , Alaïa and Dior, among numerous labels and creatives.

“The Colors of Sies Marjan” is currently available to purchase for $65 on Rizzoli’s website . The volume will be released upon publication on Nov. 15.

Discover Sies Marjan’s Spring 2020 menswear show at Paris Fashion Week in the gallery.

