ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Lands Role In Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has landed the role of Wonder Man in the upcoming Marvel series of the same name, according to Variety . The television show, set for streaming on Disney+, is being developed by filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Marvel’s 2021 film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ring s.

Abdul-Mateen’s character is depicted in the comic book series as the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company, Williams Innovations, is run out of business due to competition from Stark Industries. As the industry folds, he gains superpowers from Baron Zemo with the instructions to take down the Avengers.

More from VIBE.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XlvKj_0iuf4aob00
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of “Ambulance” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Eventually, the character joins the Avengers instead of destroying them. Marvel nor Disney has confirmed the storyline of the upcoming television series.

Marvel Studios has not yet announced a premiere date for Wonder Man . Still, fans hoping to see Abdul-Mateen in action will not have to wait long. The actor is set to reprise his villainous Aquaman character Black Manta, in the 2023 sequel film Aquaman and the Lost .

During an interview with Vulture published in August, the 36-year-old shared his thoughts on superhero movies and their lighthearted content.

Related Story

'Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever' Earns High Praise In Early Reviews

“Everything should be about getting to the truth. But sometimes you got to know which movie or genre you’re in,” Abdul-Mateen remarked. “Something like Aquaman, that’s clown work. Aquaman is not The Trial of the Chicago 7. You gotta get over yourself.”

He later stepped back from clarifying his statement on Twitter with a humorous photo.

“Tempted to clarify, but for that’s no fun. Instead, heres a pic of myself on the way to work on Trial of Chicago 7.,” he explained, uploading a photo of himself with a red clown nose.

Abdul-Mateen ended the tweet with the hashtag #JusticeForClowns.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Lupita Nyong’o To Star In ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

Ahead of Lupita Nyong’o’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s been confirmed that the Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever lead will also star in Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One. A prequel of sorts to the original Quiet Place franchise, the new film’s goal is to cement the thrillers with their own cinematic universe. Franchise creator John Krasinski and his co-star Emily Blunt will not reprise their roles in the upcoming film. More from VIBE.comChristmas Comes Early With New Music From Rihanna, SZA, dvsn, And MoreRihanna Unveils "Lift Me Up" VisualRihanna Praises Tems For Writing "Lift Me Up" Single While...
Vibe

Donald Glover Down To Reunite With ‘Community’ Cast For Upcoming Film

Donald Glover, musically known as Childish Gambino, is ready to reunite with his former Community cast members in a film adaptation of the series. Created by Dan Harmon, the NBC show was Glover’s first ever acting gig. Reportedly, Peacock and Sony Pictures TV approved the adaptation of the Greendale Community College based series in September. Fans immediately wanted to know if the Atlanta creator would be joining his former co-stars.More from VIBE.com'Atlanta' Series Finale Teased In Season Four TrailerLil Baby Takes Victory Lap On ATV In New "Stand On It" Music VideoLil Baby Says "Heyy" To Money, Women, And Clones...
Vibe

YSL Affiliate Receives Four Life Sentences For Murder

The YSL RICO case saw its first conviction in the form of Jayden Myrick receiving four life sentences. Fox 5 Atlanta reports the YSL affiliate was involved in a robbery and murder back in July 2018. Myrick—known by the nicknames “JayMan” and “Set Trip”—and his co-defendant, Torrus Fleetwood, reportedly approached four people outside of a wedding venue in Brookhaven, Ga. Myrick is said to have demanded the people’s belongings which included cell phones, wallets, and other items. More from VIBE.comTravis Scott Privately Settles First Astroworld LawsuitGunna Files Fourth Bond Motion To Be Released From JailT.I. Names Atlanta's Top 5 Most Influential...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Vibe

Jeezy Says T.I. Told Him To Leave The Street Life Early In His Career: “You Can’t Do Both”

Jeezy has had a successful rap career and is still going almost 20 years later, but The Snowman may not have become who he is without T.I. The 45-year-old revealed just how influential T.I.P’s advice on leaving the streets was for his trajectory. During his Oct. 29 visit to Revolt TV’s Drink Champs, the Snofall artist recalled being at the legendary Patchwerk Studios in Atlanta with the King rapper around the time he was recording Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, which was released in 2005. More from VIBE.comJeezy Says Tupac's Music Was His "Bible" During ChildhoodT.I. Says Gun Control "Sounds...
Vibe

Al B. Sure! Breaks Silence Amid Reports Of Being In Two-Month Coma

R&B singer Al B. Sure! has been in recovery after being in a coma for the past two months, his son, Albert Brown IV, revealed. The 36-year-old, formally known as Al B. Sure! Jr., took to Instagram on Sunday (Oct. 30) to celebrate his birthday and share the surprising news. “Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!!,” he wrote.More from VIBE.comCynthia Bailey Reveals Reason Behind Split From Mike HillChadwick Boseman's Widow Reflects On Their Relationship: "I Was So Lucky"Trey...
Vibe

Kanye West Reportedly Paid Settlement To Former Employee Who Witnessed Past Anti-Semitism

Kanye West reportedly paid a settlement to a former employee who alleges that he previously used anti-semitic language in the workplace, NBCNews reports via documents they reviewed. This is just the tip of the iceberg of revelations regarding Ye in the wake of his incessant hateful rants over the last few weeks. The settlement specifically mentions the Donda artist praising Adolf Hitler and Nazis on more than one occasion during business meetings. Though the 45-year-old paid off the former employee, he denied the claims in the agreement reviewed by NBCNews. More from VIBE.comShaq Fires Back After Kanye West Questions Business PartnersKyrie...
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s Family Battling For Custody Of His 13-Year-Old Daughter

Nipsey Hussle’s family continues to battle on his behalf for custody of the late rapper’s 13-year-old daughter, Emani. RadarOnline reports that the Los Angeles rapper’s brother, Sam Asghedom, has filed a third status report as part of Nipsey’s probate case. Asghedom states that the Victory Lap rapper’s ex, Tanisha Foster, is causing the holdup in the case. Asghedom and his sister, Samantha Smith, originally obtained guardianship over Emani in 2019 after Foster was deemed unfit to be a parent and provide a stable home. More from VIBE.comNipsey Hussle's Beloved Grandmother Margaret Boutte Has DiedSentencing Hearing For Nipsey Hussle's Killer, Eric...
Vibe

Celebrities React To Takeoff’s Tragic Death

The Hip-Hop community was shaken to its core early Tuesday morning (Nov. 1) when Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was pronounced dead after being shot in Houston. Fans have taken the 28-year-old’s loss extremely hard, and some celebrities went out of their way to share condolences or express how difficult it is for them to process yet another death; not just within the Hip-Hop or entertainment sphere, but another young Black man’s life being taken too soon. Gospel rapper Lecrae took the road that many should travel more when it comes to speaking on the Migos member’s death, rejecting the...
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

Jewish Fans Respond To Kyrie Irving With “Fight Antisemitism” Shirts At Nets Game

A group of Jewish protesters had a message for Kyrie Irving during the Brooklyn Nets versus Indiana Pacers basketball game on Monday night (Oct. 31). While sitting courtside, the troop wore yarmulkes and “fight antisemitism” T-shirts in response to Irving‘s latest tweets and commentary about the controversial term. The eight-person group sat near the Pacers bench, wearing the visibly noticeable shirts as Irving played. A few made piercing eye contact with the Nets’ point guard. According to the New York Post, Irving acknowledged the group of seven by giving them a thumbs up, although one of the members perceived his gesture...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Vibe

Marge Simpson, E.T., And Beyoncé: The 34 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2022

Halloween is the one night (or weekend) where participants can let loose and not be judged by their most ridiculous, sexy, hilarious, iconic, bizarre, or grotesque ensembles. Celebrities not only remind us of how creative they can get with their costumes but also how large their budgets are. Whether dressing as a cartoon character, a basic cat, or the most iconic figures in entertainment, celebrities are always counted on to work with the best teams to achieve the most realistic and top-tier costumes.More from VIBE.comIce Spice Reacts To Halloween Costume Modeled After HerDiddy's Joker Costume Leads To Heated Exchange With...
Vibe

Takeoff, Migos Rapper, Shot Dead At 28

Takeoff, a member of the Atlanta-based trio Migos, has died at 28. According to Rolling Stone, Takeoff, née Kirsnik Khari Ball was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday morning (Nov. 1). The shooting occurred around 2:30 am at Billiards and Bowling as Ball was hanging with his uncle...
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

Davido’s 3-Year-Old Son Dead After “Drowning In Pool,” Domestic Workers Questioned

Afrobeat star Davido and partner Chioma Rowland suffered a great loss Monday night, as the couple’s 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi, reportedly drown in their family swimming pool at his home in the Banana Island area of Lagos State in Nigeria, The Daily Mail reports. The child was reportedly under water “for a long time” before being rushed to the hospital. He was announced dead on arrival. More from VIBE.comTakeoff, Migos Rapper, Shot Dead At 28'America's Got Talent' Finalist Zuri Craig Pronounced Dead at 44Is Keke Wyatt Preparing To Have Her 12th Child? “It is true, the child is dead,” confirmed Lagos State...
Vibe

Xscape Will Be Honored With The Lady Of Soul Award At 2022 Soul Train Awards

Xscape has been named the Lady of Soul recipient for the 2022 Soul Train Awards. The feat makes the quartet the second group to receive the honor. SWV was the first to be honored in 2017. “Given how important Soul Train is to all of us, we’re so thankful to be honored with the ‘Lady of Soul’ Award this year,” the members of Xscape—Kandi Burruss-Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Tamika Scott and LaTocha Scott—said in a statement. “It’s going to be an amazing night, and we can’t wait to see you all there.”More from VIBE.comBeyoncé And Mary J. Blige Lead 2022...
Vibe

Pharrell Williams’ Something In The Water Festival Is Returning To Virginia Beach

Pharrell Williams’ Something In The Water festival is returning to his hometown of Virginia Beach, Va. in April 2023. The Grammy-winning multifaceted recording artist and producer joined Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, Council Member Aaron Rouse, City Manager Patrick Duhaney, and Deputy City Manager Taylor Adams to deliver the announcement today (Nov. 2) during his Mighty Dream Forum event.More from VIBE.comSZA, Q-Tip, Clipse, N.O.R.E. To Join Pharrell & Phriends Set At Something In The Water FestivalPharrell Will Feature K-Pop Stars BTS On His Upcoming AlbumPharrell Williams' BBC ICECREAM To Open Flagship Store In Miami “The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach and The 757...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Vibe

Jeezy Says Tupac’s Music Was His “Bible” During Childhood

Jeezy’s admiration for Tupac Shakur’s music and legacy is no secret, as the Atlanta rapper has voiced his respect for the late icon on numerous occasions. The SNOFALL co-creator recently spoke on the impact Shakur had on him as a youth during his appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, crediting the “Thug Life” repper with being his favorite artist during that period of his life. “Every morning before school, I listened to all Master P, 8Ball, MJG, but my favorite was Tupac,” the Atlanta native revealed during his interview. “It still is to this day because he stood for something....
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Gucci Mane Drops Rapper Baby Racks From Label One Day After Signing Him

Gucci Mane has compiled many accomplishments, but one of his most impressive feats may be announcing the release of an artist from his label just one day after announcing their signing. On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Guwop and rapper Baby Racks confirmed the rising star’s addition to the 1017 Records roster, however, he apparently has since had a change of heart, publicizing Racks’ dismissal on Wednesday (Nov. 2). “Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped in a day ‍that dude is not signed to 1017,” the 42-year-old CEO wrote in sarcastic fashion in a Twitter post. Unfazed, the prized...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

‘Candyman’ Star Tony Todd Paid $1K Per Bee Sting For Classic Horror Film

The horror film Candyman was released 30 years ago, with leading actor Tony Todd reflecting on the film in a new interview. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the veteran actor shared details of his contract, which allowed an estimated $1,000 per bee sting while on set. “The bees were the worst nemesis,” recalled the 67-year-old talent. More from VIBE.comMariah Carey Seeking Actress With Range To Play Her In Series Inspired By MemoirMalcolm D. Lee Talks 'The Best Man: Final Chapters' Without Monica CalhounJoyner Lucas To Make Acting Debut Alongside Mark Wahlberg “I had a great lawyer at the time and we got...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Diddy To Buy Cannabis Operations In NYC, Massachusetts, and Illinois

Diddy is planning to plant his foot into the cannabis field and purchase operations in New York, Massachusetts, and Illinois for $185 million. If the deal goes through, Puff Daddy will have created the largest Black-owned and licensed cannabis company in the United States. The Revolt TV founder’s goal is to use the business to increase the Black presence in the cannabis industry, especially after decades of inequality within the space. More from VIBE.comMarge Simpson, E.T., And Beyoncé: The 34 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2022Diddy's Joker Costume Leads To Heated Exchange With 'Power' ActorThe LOX Are "In The Process"...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Vibe

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets To Donate $500K To Anti-Hate Organizations

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets announced on Wednesday (Nov. 2) that they will each donate $500,000 to anti-hate organizations. This charitable act follows the NBA champion getting blasted on social media and in a post-game press conference for sharing the 2018 documentary Hebrews To Negroes: Wake Up Black America which included anti-semitic content. “I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” the point guard said in a joint statement with the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League. “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards...
IRVING, NY
Vibe

Vibe

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy