ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lamar Odom Reveals How He Got His Lakers Championship Rings Back

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34BZZ1_0iuf4Zsk00

Lamar Odom has been reunited with the NBA championship rings he won with the Los Angeles Lakers during the team’s consecutive title runs in 2009 and 2010.

Odom, who played an integral role in the Lakers’ defeat of the Boston Celtics in the 2009 NBA Finals and the Orlando Magic in the 2010 NBA Finals, recently revealed during an episode of his podcast On The L.O. , that he initially pawned the rings in 2016 to help cover his medical bills following his drug overdose at the Love Ranch brothel.

More from VIBE.com

After waking up from a coma and discovering that his bank account was empty, Odom says he chose to part ways with the rings to pay off his debts, which were ultimately sold at an auction in 2020. However, Odom, who has since rebounded medically and has reportedly kicked his drug habit , says he recently ran into the man who purchased his championship rings. According to Odom, the man in question, a diehard Lakers fan who bought the rings for $36,600 and $78,000 each, chose to gift him his rings back, free of charge.

The former swingman says the fan’s decision stemmed from his acknowledgment that Odom rightfully earned the jewelry with his play on the court alongside the late, great Kobe Bryant and was deserving of being their rightful owner. After beginning his career with stints on the Los Angles Clippers and the Miami Heat, Odom joined the Lakers following a trade during the 2004 NBA offseason. Odom played seven seasons for the Los Angles Lakers, winning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2011. The 2010-2011 season would be Odom’s last as a Laker, as he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in December 2011.

Watch Lamar Odom discuss being gifted his championship rings on the latest episode of the On The L.O. podcast below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Al B. Sure! Breaks Silence Amid Reports Of Being In Two-Month Coma

R&B singer Al B. Sure! has been in recovery after being in a coma for the past two months, his son, Albert Brown IV, revealed. The 36-year-old, formally known as Al B. Sure! Jr., took to Instagram on Sunday (Oct. 30) to celebrate his birthday and share the surprising news. “Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!!,” he wrote.More from VIBE.comCynthia Bailey Reveals Reason Behind Split From Mike HillChadwick Boseman's Widow Reflects On Their Relationship: "I Was So Lucky"Trey...
Vibe

Celebrities React To Takeoff’s Tragic Death

The Hip-Hop community was shaken to its core early Tuesday morning (Nov. 1) when Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was pronounced dead after being shot in Houston. Fans have taken the 28-year-old’s loss extremely hard, and some celebrities went out of their way to share condolences or express how difficult it is for them to process yet another death; not just within the Hip-Hop or entertainment sphere, but another young Black man’s life being taken too soon. Gospel rapper Lecrae took the road that many should travel more when it comes to speaking on the Migos member’s death, rejecting the...
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

YSL Affiliate Receives Four Life Sentences For Murder

The YSL RICO case saw its first conviction in the form of Jayden Myrick receiving four life sentences. Fox 5 Atlanta reports the YSL affiliate was involved in a robbery and murder back in July 2018. Myrick—known by the nicknames “JayMan” and “Set Trip”—and his co-defendant, Torrus Fleetwood, reportedly approached four people outside of a wedding venue in Brookhaven, Ga. Myrick is said to have demanded the people’s belongings which included cell phones, wallets, and other items. More from VIBE.comTravis Scott Privately Settles First Astroworld LawsuitGunna Files Fourth Bond Motion To Be Released From JailT.I. Names Atlanta's Top 5 Most Influential...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
blavity.com

Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah

On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
Vibe

Jeezy Says T.I. Told Him To Leave The Street Life Early In His Career: “You Can’t Do Both”

Jeezy has had a successful rap career and is still going almost 20 years later, but The Snowman may not have become who he is without T.I. The 45-year-old revealed just how influential T.I.P’s advice on leaving the streets was for his trajectory. During his Oct. 29 visit to Revolt TV’s Drink Champs, the Snofall artist recalled being at the legendary Patchwerk Studios in Atlanta with the King rapper around the time he was recording Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, which was released in 2005. More from VIBE.comJeezy Says Tupac's Music Was His "Bible" During ChildhoodT.I. Says Gun Control "Sounds...
Vibe

Kanye West Reportedly Paid Settlement To Former Employee Who Witnessed Past Anti-Semitism

Kanye West reportedly paid a settlement to a former employee who alleges that he previously used anti-semitic language in the workplace, NBCNews reports via documents they reviewed. This is just the tip of the iceberg of revelations regarding Ye in the wake of his incessant hateful rants over the last few weeks. The settlement specifically mentions the Donda artist praising Adolf Hitler and Nazis on more than one occasion during business meetings. Though the 45-year-old paid off the former employee, he denied the claims in the agreement reviewed by NBCNews. More from VIBE.comShaq Fires Back After Kanye West Questions Business PartnersKyrie...
E! News

Dwyane Wade Slams Ex-Wife's Attempt to Block Daughter Zaya's Name Change

Watch: Dwyane Wade Slams Ex-Wife's Attempt to Block Zaya's Name Change. Dwyane Wade is speaking out against his ex-wife's "serious" claims about their family. The NBA alum took to his Instagram Nov. 3 to address Siohvaughn Funches-Wade's recent legal filing, obtained by E! News, in which she asked a California court to deny Dwyane's request to legally change their 15-year-old daughter Zaya Wade's name and gender.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Kyrie Irving Issues Joint Statement With ADL Saying, “I Admit The Negative Impact of My Post,” Commits $500k Donation To “Eradicate Hate”

After a week of controversy and deflection, Brooklyn Nets’ superstar Kyrie Irving admitted that posting a link to an antisemitic documentary on his Instrgram account had a “negative impact…on the Jewish community and I take responsibility.” Irving went on to say, “I an a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen.” Irving’s statement was part of a joint communique released by the all-star point guard, the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League. The Nets and Irving pledged to donate $500,000 each “toward causes and organizations...
BROOKLYN, NY
Vibe

Marge Simpson, E.T., And Beyoncé: The 34 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2022

Halloween is the one night (or weekend) where participants can let loose and not be judged by their most ridiculous, sexy, hilarious, iconic, bizarre, or grotesque ensembles. Celebrities not only remind us of how creative they can get with their costumes but also how large their budgets are. Whether dressing as a cartoon character, a basic cat, or the most iconic figures in entertainment, celebrities are always counted on to work with the best teams to achieve the most realistic and top-tier costumes.More from VIBE.comIce Spice Reacts To Halloween Costume Modeled After HerDiddy's Joker Costume Leads To Heated Exchange With...
Vibe

Vibe

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy