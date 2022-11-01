ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Chase Claypool: Report

By Jason Hall
97.5 WAMZ
97.5 WAMZ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1afv3Z_0iuf4TaO00
Photo: Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears , sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN 's Field Yates on Tuesday (November 1) shortly before the 4:00 p.m. trade deadline.

The Steelers will reportedly receive a 2023 second-round pick as trade compensation, a source told ESPN 's Adam Schefter .

Claypool currently has 28 receptions for 266 yards and one touchdown during his first seven games of the 2022 NFL season.

The former Notre Dame standout was selected by the Steelers at No. 49 overall in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft and was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team during a breakout first season, which included recording a career best 62 receptions for 873 yards and nine touchdowns.

Claypool also recorded 59 receptions for 860 yards and two touchdowns during his second NFL season.

The third-year receiver was mentioned in several trade rumors following the team's decision to sign fellow receiver Diontae Johnson to a two-year, $36.71 million deal this past offseason.

Johnson, who currently leads the Steelers in receptions (43) and receiving yards (372), is coming off a career season in which he set new personal bests for receptions (107), receiving yards (1,161) and touchdowns (8).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ dynamic weapon is getting his just due

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the few teams that can lose their starting running back and not miss a beat. Tony Pollard, now in his fourth season, got the start in Week 8 in place of Ezekiel Elliott, and he didn’t disappoint. Pollard proved he could handle RB1...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings

The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears WR released by Kansas City Chiefs

A former Chicago Bears wide receiver was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Former Chicago Bears draft pick Dazz Newsome is looking for a new home in the NFL as the season goes on. Newsome was released by the Bears during the preseason, failing to make the 53-man roster in his second year.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker

Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade

Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Tony Pollard inadvertently ignites war between friends

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best running back duos in the NFL right now and it isn’t exactly creating peace in the world. Fans, media analysts, and former players are talking about who should be RB1 for America’s Team and it’s become such an intense debate that some are ready to throw hands.
atozsports.com

Cowboys are getting significant help even after quiet deadline

Unsurprisingly, the NFL trade deadline came and went without a big move from the Dallas Cowboys on Monday or Tuesday. While many fans expected a move for a wide receiver to help out an offense that showed its ceiling last Sunday, the front office will move on with what they have.
DALLAS, TX
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?

Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
97.5 WAMZ

97.5 WAMZ

Louisville, KY
4K+
Followers
679
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

Kentuckiana's #1 For Country

 https://wamz.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy