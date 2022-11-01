Airbnb is listing castles where you can sleep like royalty for less than the cost of a cheap hotel — see inside

Chateau Rauly Airbnb/Chateau Rauly

Budget travelers can get a room with a private bath in a French castle for $49.

Well-heeled travelers can drop $5,795 on a 17th Century Scottish castle.

Sleep like Empress Sisi in the castle featured in the Netflix series "The Empress."

Airbnb has just launched a new castle category with nightly stays ranging from $49 to $19,000 in UK palaces and French chateaus boasting royal lineages.

Chateau Rauly Airbnb/Chateau Rauly

The average nightly price for an Airbnb castle: $367. Turns out there's a castle for every traveler's budget – with plenty of Airbnb listings under $100 per night and even more over $1,000 for the evening.

Scone Palace Airbnb/Scone Palace

Well-heeled travelers can drop $5,795 a night on the 17th century Innes House in Scotland, $6,340 for a 20-bedroom Tuscany castle in Italy, or $5,012 for Chateau de Reignac in France with a Gustave Eiffel greenhouse.

Chateau de Reignac Airbnb/Chateau de Reignac

The Highlands Castle overlooking Lake George in New York will set you back $8,295 per night.

Highlands Castle Airbnb/Highlands Castle

Airbnb castle stays can cost as little as $50 a night in Italy and $55 in Germany – less than you would pay for a cheap hotel. A room with a private bath will run you $49 at La Torche Castle in France.

La Torche Castle Airbnb/La Torche Castle

The 18th Century Bavarian castle featured in the Netflix series "The Empress" starts at $189 per night for a sumptuous suite.

Weissenstein Palace as seen on "The Empress" on Netflix. Airbnb/Netflix

Airbnb castles can be found in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Brazil, Peru, Greece, Poland, Australia, India, Spain, Tunisia, Morocco, Mexico, and the US.

Kilmartin Castle Airbnb/Kilmartin Castle

The $310 per night baronial-style Dollarbeg Castle in Scotland has turrets and a tower.

Dollarbeg Castle Airbnb/Dollarbeg Castle

The three themed bedrooms have four-poster beds and luxury bedding.

Dollarbeg Castle Airbnb/Dollarbeg Castle

The private rooftop terrace offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

Dollarbeg Castle Airbnb/Dollarbeg Castle

Guests staying in the cozy $151 per night apartment at Lomond Castle in Scotland can walk the communal grounds and stroll along the shore.

Lomond Castle Airbnb/Lomond Castle

The skirl of the bagpipes can be heard during wedding receptions at the local restaurant within walking distance of Lomond Castle.

Lomond Castle Airbnb/Lomond Castle

The 17th Century Old Presbytery surrounded by vineyards is a 30 minute drive from Bordeaux, France.

Old Presbytery Airbnb/Old Presbytery

The centerpiece of the $752 per night twin tower Old Presbytery is a 50-foot-long pool.

Old Presbytery Airbnb/Old Presbytery

The 4,000 square-foot castle has a large kitchen with a big fireplace and 13-foot ceilings.

Old Presbytery Airbnb/Old Presbytery

Guests stay in en-suite bedrooms in the Balvaird Wing of the $446 per night Scone Palace.

Scone Palace Airbnb/Scone Palace

The Scottish palace has a colorful 1,500-year history serving as a seat of parliament and the crowning place of the Kings of Scots, including Macbeth and Robert the Bruce.

Scone Palace Airbnb/Scone Palace

The 1870 Glenternie House offers sweeping views of Scotland's Southern Uplands countryside.

Glenternie House Airbnb/Glenternie House

Meals at the comfy country house bed and breakfast are served in an elegant and luxurious dining room. Private rooms run $70 a night.

Glenternie House Airbnb/Glenternie House

Guests stay in the $120-a-night Bergerac Suite at the 19th Century Chateau Rauly in France.

Chateau Rauly Airbnb/Chateau Rauly

The quiet setting of the 12-acre grounds at Chateau Rauly is ideal for an afternoon stroll.

Chateau Rauly Airbnb/Chateau Rauly

The wild swimming pond at Kilmartin Castle is perfect for a morning dip.

Kilmartin Castle Airbnb/Kilmartin Castle

The Kilmartin Castle private chef is happy to cook dinner if you fancy the night off.

Kilmartin Castle Airbnb/Kilmartin Castle

The $1,544 per night 16th Century Scottish castle in the UK retains its genuine character after a 2019 restoration.

Kilmartin Castle Airbnb/Kilmartin Castle

Prices for Airbnb castles vary depending on dates, length of stay, and additional fees.

Old Presbytery Airbnb/Old Presbytery

Axel Springer, Insider Inc.'s parent company, is an investor in Airbnb.