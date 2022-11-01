ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Light rain coming to Southern California, with much colder temps and mountain snow later this week

By Grace Toohey, Gregory Yee
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gXm7V_0iuf4A3p00
Los Alamitos High basketball players train Sept. 10 in Seal Beach. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

A cold front moving into Southern California will bring gusty winds, rain and snow to Los Angeles County and surrounding areas over the coming days, marking the first storm system of the season.

The system moved into San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Most areas received less than a 10th of an inch of rain.

The front was expected to move into Santa Barbara and Ventura counties Tuesday evening before arriving in L.A. County between 10 p.m. and midnight, meteorologists said.

Forecasters don't expect much activity overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday.

"This will be a low-impact rain event overall, with just a few hours of light showers in most areas," meteorologists said.

Valleys and coastal areas could see drizzle or showers; the best chance of rain is in the foothills around the L.A. Basin, said Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist with the weather service's Oxnard office.

Only high peaks, at 7,000 feet or more, are expected to receive snowfall overnight Tuesday, Munroe said. That's expected to change from Wednesday to Thursday, when altitudes of 3,000 feet may see snow, he said. High passes, like Interstate 5 through Gorman, could see snow accumulation.

"Much colder conditions" are expected behind the storm, as well as gusty winds, Munroe said.

Some areas could see the first frosts of the season Friday morning, with temperatures in the mid-30s expected in the Santa Clarita Valley and the upper 20s to low 30s in the Antelope Valley, he said.

Similar conditions are expected in the Inland Empire and Orange County, said Dan Gregoria, a meteorologist with the weather service's San Diego office.

The area saw gusty winds Tuesday. Toro Peak in Riverside County recorded peak gusts of 49 mph, but there were no reports of significant damage or downed trees, Gregoria said.

A band of showers is expected to move across Orange County and the Inland Empire around midnight, he said.

Some locations in Orange County could see a quarter to a third of an inch of rain, Gregoria said. Most locations in the Inland Empire will receive a 10th of an inch or less.

The storm will move quickly, with most locations experiencing about an hour of rainfall.

Altitudes of 4,000 feet or higher may see snow Wednesday night into Thursday, Gregoria said.

Conditions in the San Bernardino County mountains are expected to be cold Wednesday night; Big Bear will have lows in the teens and gusts around 40 mph.

"It's definitely going to feel like winter," Gregoria said.

Wintry weather could remain an issue through Thursday morning in mountainous areas. Adam Roser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego, said areas above 4,000 feet, including Big Bear and Idyllwild, could see up to an inch of snow from Tuesday through Thursday night. Higher elevations could receive even more, Roser said.

Cooler temperatures likely will stick around through the weekend, said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard. Highs in the L.A. area Thursday and Friday are expected to stay in the 60s, "several degrees below normal" for this time of year.

Orange County will have highs mostly in the low 60s, Roser said. In Riverside and San Bernardino, highs Thursday will be in the upper 50s, while the mountains will drop into the 30s and 40s.

“It’s going to turn much cooler, especially later in the week," Sirard said.

Sirard and Roser said temperatures Friday could drop into the mid-40s in the early morning for much of the region, to the 30s in parts of the eastern Inland Empire and high desert and even lower in the mountains.

"It's going to be quite chilly here," Roser said.

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly going into the weekend.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 17

Crystal
4d ago

I'm soooo excited!!! I love cooler weather 🥰🥰

Reply
12
Related
KESQ

Mild weekend ahead, followed by a Pacific storm system

Passing clouds this evening led to a beautiful sunset filled with pink and orange hues across the sky. Temperatures will cool into the mid-60s around 8:00 p.m. and continue to cool into the low-50s early Saturday morning. A mild setup is in place for the weekend, perfect for outdoor events....
KTLA

Rain and snowfall hit Southern California

Wintry weather has officially hit Southern California with a much-needed storm drenching the southland overnight. The second wave of the storm is expected to stick around this week, bringing snowfall across the mountains. Heavy fog blanketed the San Bernardino Mountains while city streets were covered with rain and wind. The Cajon Pass along I-5 could […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains

The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

November Storm Brings Snow to SoCal Mountains With Cooler Temperatures Ahead

A winter weather advisory is in effect Thursday morning for Southern California's mountains, where some residents are waking up to snow and chilly temperatures. The region is on the southern edge of a low pressure system that's producing rain, wind and snow during the first week of November. Temperatures will again run below normal Thursday, when more snow is expected in the mountains.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Low pressure system brings rain to Southern California

A cold weather system is bringing some much needed rain and snow to Southern California. Wet freeways brought headaches to morning commuters Wednesday, but forecasters are calling for the majority of the stronger showers to have moved out by afternoon. There is a chance some areas will see lingering light rain into Thursday, according to […]
foxla.com

Winter weather brings 1st snow of season to SoCal mountains

LOS ANGELES - Southern California is starting to dry out Thursday from a cold, slow-moving storm that rolled through the region bringing much-needed rain and creating slick and dangerous driving conditions on freeways and streets. Rain soaked many parts of the Southland Wednesday, even flooding streets in isolated areas with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Mountains See First Snow of the Season

San Diegans woke up to rainy, windy and cold weather Thursday after a storm moved across Southern California bringing in the first snow of the season. Mountain snow fell at elevations higher than 5,000 feet in the county, resulting in white snow cover on Mt. Laguna, as shown by their live cam. They received about one to three inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory expired at 10 a.m. as snow showers will diminish.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
actiontourguide.com

Where Does the Pacific Coast Highway Start and End?

The PCH starts in Orange County, just a few miles south of Irvine and Long Beach, and runs all the way up to Mendocino County in the northern part of California. A Pacific Coast Highway road trip would be about 655 miles total, about three-quarters of the California coastline. When you reach the northern terminus of the PCH, you can continue to travel along the coast by taking Rt 101 north all the way up to the Canadian border, although the views on 101 aren’t quite as pretty. On the southern end, the PCH terminates by merging with I-5, which will take you down through San Diego and into Tijuana, Mexico.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Cold front to bring rain, wind and snow to drought-parched California

A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska headed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings were set to go into effect in much of the Sierra Nevada by […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 3-12

Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level.  A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County The post Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Santa Ana River bottom homeless encampment ban takes effect

LOS ANGELES - Homeless encampments in the Santa Ana River bottom within Riverside city limits are now illegal. The new rule went into effect Friday, Nov. 4, and Riverside city officials said they aren’t leaving the unhoused high and dry. Critics argue such laws criminalize the homeless and leave...
RIVERSIDE, CA
signalscv.com

Rain showers and high winds expected to hit SCV

Santa Clarita residents were predicted to be going to sleep Tuesday night accompanied by the sound of rain that will possibly continue until the morning, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service stated, as of Tuesday at 12:57 p.m., that there was a 60% chance of rain...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
458K+
Followers
73K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy