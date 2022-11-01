MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake's Irrigation and Rehabilitation District will flush a portion of Moses Lake per usual each year at this time. Water levels are expected to drop next week by about five feet. Primarily used for irrigation, the need for vast amounts of water in Moses Lake isn’t there during the cold months so, it's released through the Irrigation District's dams off Sand Dune Road into the reservoir further downstream.

MOSES LAKE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO