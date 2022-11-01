Read full article on original website
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at The Dive; a beach-themed bar in the Douglas Design District
A new beach-themed bar called The Dive has opened in the Douglas Design District at 1207 E. Douglas. The Dive has a cocktail menu, light blue decor with beach vibes throughout. I stopped by real quick to check it out during their soft opening week. ===========. 1207 East Douglas Avenue,...
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | November 2022
Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for November. This month’s guide has been sponsored by Blue Hook Cajun Seafood & Bar. Big thanks to Blue Hook for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
The restaurant side of this already hopping Old Town nightclub will open this week
He opened the nightclub half of his Wichita business a couple of weeks ago, and it’s already a hit. Now, he’s adding lunch and dinner.
KWCH.com
ALDI to ‘rewind’ prices on Thanksgiving items
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - ALDI is rewinding the prices on some Thanksgiving favorites back to what they were in 2019. Starting Nov. 2, the store started selling holiday essentials, ranging from appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages, for discounts of up to 30% off, to match the 2019 prices. “Think favorites...
kmuw.org
‘The best thing they could do’: ShowerUp Wichita provides a unique resource for unhoused people
Driving south on Topeka Street, Mike McFerren is tugging an eye-catching trailer behind a blue-and-white pickup truck — one that elicits calls from people on the street. “That’s what I need, that shower right there,” one woman calls to him from the street. “I need that shower!”
Wichita, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Junction City High School football team will have a game with Wichita Northwest High School on November 04, 2022, 16:55:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Wichita game store to celebrate grand reopening
A longtime game store is almost doubling its size with a move within the same center where it has been at Kellogg and Rock Road.
Crews battle building fire on Broadway in Wichita
The Wichita Fire Department battled a building fire early Thursday on Broadway. It happened at 33rd Street North.
Celebration of Life Service scheduled for officer Daniel Gumm
A Celebration of Life Service has been scheduled for Officer Daniel Gumm, who lost his battle against cancer Wednesday night.
Friday Football Fever: Playoff scores and highlights
It is playoff football time in Kansas! Here are the games KSN is following for the Friday Football Fever playoffs as they come in.
UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air
UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
KAKE TV
What would you do with $1.2 billion? Wichita residents dream big ahead of second-highest Powerball jackpot ever
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Whether you gamble regularly or just buy an occasional lottery ticket, it's certainly fun to dream about winning big – and a jackpot like Wednesday's Powerball drawing is certainly life-changing. But in the unlikely event your ticket hits the mark, what would you do with all this cash?
KWCH.com
Overnight snow but history by Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest storm system to track across the Plains isn’t quite finished yet, as a batch of rain and snow will change to a few hours of all snow. Accumulations will be limited to grassy areas (due to ground temperatures remaining above freezing), but a T-2″ looks likely before the snow pushes away to the east.
Something to smile about: longtime orthodontic practice to expand with new space
A Wichita orthodontic practice has been on the east side for decades but is moving farther east in order to have more space.
Winter weather advisory issued for some area counties
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 8 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Marion County. McPherson County. Rain to...
KWCH.com
Does It Work? Laundry Turtle
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A frustration that can come with a chore that isn’t popular with many is the difficulty to fit all of your clothes in your arms when you’re getting them out of the washer or dryer. The makers of the Laundry Turtle promise their product...
Veterans Day events across Kansas
Events are taking place across Kansas from now through Nov. 17 to honor Veterans Day.
Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days begins on Nov. 7
Walmart has revealed the products that will be on sale during its Black Friday Deals for Days 2022 savings event, which kicks off on Monday, Nov. 7.
When do you think Wichita will get its first snowfall?
When do you think Wichita will get its first snowfall?
Earthquakes recorded in Chase and Marion counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
