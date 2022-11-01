ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, KS

wichitabyeb.com

Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | November 2022

Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for November. This month’s guide has been sponsored by Blue Hook Cajun Seafood & Bar. Big thanks to Blue Hook for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

ALDI to ‘rewind’ prices on Thanksgiving items

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - ALDI is rewinding the prices on some Thanksgiving favorites back to what they were in 2019. Starting Nov. 2, the store started selling holiday essentials, ranging from appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages, for discounts of up to 30% off, to match the 2019 prices. “Think favorites...
High School Football PRO

Wichita, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air

UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Overnight snow but history by Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest storm system to track across the Plains isn’t quite finished yet, as a batch of rain and snow will change to a few hours of all snow. Accumulations will be limited to grassy areas (due to ground temperatures remaining above freezing), but a T-2″ looks likely before the snow pushes away to the east.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Laundry Turtle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A frustration that can come with a chore that isn’t popular with many is the difficulty to fit all of your clothes in your arms when you’re getting them out of the washer or dryer. The makers of the Laundry Turtle promise their product...
KSN News

Earthquakes recorded in Chase and Marion counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
CHASE COUNTY, KS

