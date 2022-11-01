ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

wdrb.com

Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Morgan Wallen Concert Scam Makes Its Way to Kentucky

In no way, shape, fashion, or form is this Morgan Wallen's fault. That needs to be said right up front, lest anyone take that title the wrong way. No, it's just another frustrating Facebook scam, and it is making the rounds. DEALING WITH FACEBOOK SCAMS. Like Moms throughout history have...
KENTUCKY STATE
Advocate

Another One Bites the Dust: Iconic Kentucky Gay Club Shuttering

Soundbar, an iconic gay nightclub in downtown Lexington, Ky., announced it will be closing its doors to patrons this month. "Soundbar will have [its] LAST DANCE on Saturday November 19," the club's owners recently announced on Facebook. "We had the most Amazing 13 plus years and are now ready to move on to other projects. We will still be available for PRIVATE EVENTS until we find a suitable NEW TENANT for the space."
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington pop-up shop creates a different kind of horseshoe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Breeders’ Cup brings out the best in everybody and everything, including fashionable horseshoes. Not the ones shaped like the letter U, more like Air jordans, but fit for a Thoroughbred. The custom-made shoes, shaped like a half-boot, can be found at a pop-up shop in...
LEXINGTON, KY
hamburgjournal.com

Hamburg Restaurant News for Lexington, Ky – November 2022

If you love Lexington’s Miyako concepts (and who doesn’t?), there’s even more good news for Lexington’s Asian Cuisine Scene. Miyako owner Andy Chi has opened a ramen and. donburi concept, Zundo Izakaya in the former Outback space on Tiverton, just off Nicholasville Road. (Outback left the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Visitation held for London officer killed in wreck

A visitation was held for London officer killed in a wreck. Visitation held for London officer killed in wreck. A visitation was held for London officer killed in a wreck. New Clark County superintendent hitting the ground …. Clark County schools have a new superintendent and he is already getting...
LONDON, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?

The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
LEXINGTON, KY
hamburgjournal.com

Hamburg Holiday Calendar for Lexington, KY – November 2022

Join Barbara Harper Bach signing her latest, The New Christmas Clinic, at My Favorite Things in Hamburg from 10 am to 2 pm. The 16th annual Junior League of Lexington Holly Day Market brings together vendors from across the region to Lexington for one weekend to give shoppers the opportunity to.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates | Dissecting an ‘RCUT’ intersection

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Folks who live in Georgetown’s Bradford Place neighborhood say they have gotten used to the odd-looking intersection at the entrance. And now, they even like it. “Honestly, when they first put it in I was a little frustrated because I was like, ‘Ah, I’ve got...
GEORGETOWN, KY
rejournals.com

NAI Isaac brings design business to Lexington retail center

NAI Isaac closed a lease of 1,277 square feet to Del Bello’s Designs, LLC in the Keithshire Place Shopping Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Al Isaac, President, and Jim Holbrook, Assistant Vice President of NAI Isaac, represented the Landlord. Keithshire Place is a 104,974-square-foot retail/office center on the southwest side...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Duncan Taylor with Taylor Made Farms

Breeders’ Cup trophy tour continues across Lexington. The trophy tour is one of many festival week traditions associated with the Breeders' Cup. With warm, moist winds from the south flooding in an approaching cold front brings the potential for a gusty line of showers and storms. Frankfort Kroger giving...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

School bus involved in Lexington wreck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A wreck involving a school bus has been reported Friday in Lexington. Around 4 p.m., a school bus and a car were involved in a wreck at Alexandria Drive and Cambridge Drive. Lexington police told FOX 56 News, they responded to the 200 block...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Dunbar High School principal placed on leave

The Fayette County school district announced the principal of Dunbar High School has been placed on administrative leave, one day after the school's athletic director died. The Fayette County school district announced the principal of Dunbar High School has been placed on administrative leave, one day after the school's athletic director died.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Tates Creek Schools on ‘heightened alert’ due to nearby incident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One Tates Creek school is on lockdown while two more are on “heightened alert” due to an incident nearby, according to Fayette County Public Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall. Tates Creek Middle School was placed on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” and...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Fake trooper scams reported in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky State Police Post in Richmond says they have been getting calls from concerned residents in their 11-county service area about a scam in which they are being contacted by fake troopers. The KSP says a caller will tell people that they are a...
RICHMOND, KY
bccolonels.com

Cool Facts And The History Of Paris Kentucky

Have you ever wanted to know more things about where we live? We live in a small town, but there are many cool things about Paris and Bourbon County that you may not have known. Starting with a cool fact…Stop what you are doing and look up “what is the tallest three-story building in the world?”… go on look it up. That is a random thing to type in, but you may be surprised by what comes up. Did you look it up? Okay good! Can you believe that the tallest three-story building in the WORLD is in downtown Paris and is a beloved restaurant by many, it is Paradise Cafe! If you have never been to Paradise Cafe it is a Chinese restaurant that doubles as a bed and breakfast. The restaurant is on the bottom floor and the bed and breakfast are on the top two floors. Speaking of downtown Paris, is an attraction to numerous people.
PARIS, KY
fox56news.com

2 Lexington hotels robbed, investigation underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington police are seeking assistance from the public to identify a person of interest in a pair of hotel robberies. At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officers gathered at the Ramada Inn on North Broadway to investigate a reported robbery. According to the police, an employee was held at gunpoint and handed a note demanding money by an unidentified man.
