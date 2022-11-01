Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
Morgan Wallen Concert Scam Makes Its Way to Kentucky
In no way, shape, fashion, or form is this Morgan Wallen's fault. That needs to be said right up front, lest anyone take that title the wrong way. No, it's just another frustrating Facebook scam, and it is making the rounds. DEALING WITH FACEBOOK SCAMS. Like Moms throughout history have...
Advocate
Another One Bites the Dust: Iconic Kentucky Gay Club Shuttering
Soundbar, an iconic gay nightclub in downtown Lexington, Ky., announced it will be closing its doors to patrons this month. "Soundbar will have [its] LAST DANCE on Saturday November 19," the club's owners recently announced on Facebook. "We had the most Amazing 13 plus years and are now ready to move on to other projects. We will still be available for PRIVATE EVENTS until we find a suitable NEW TENANT for the space."
‘Grim Reaper’ Appears in Wedding Photos from Church Near Lexington, Kentucky
I saw this photo on the Haunted History of Kentucky Facebook group and reached out to the bride, who posted the photo, to get the story behind the haunting photo. The photo was taken during Christina's wedding back in 2008. According to Christiina,. The wedding was at Mt. Beulah church...
WKYT 27
Lexington pop-up shop creates a different kind of horseshoe
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Breeders’ Cup brings out the best in everybody and everything, including fashionable horseshoes. Not the ones shaped like the letter U, more like Air jordans, but fit for a Thoroughbred. The custom-made shoes, shaped like a half-boot, can be found at a pop-up shop in...
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Restaurant News for Lexington, Ky – November 2022
If you love Lexington’s Miyako concepts (and who doesn’t?), there’s even more good news for Lexington’s Asian Cuisine Scene. Miyako owner Andy Chi has opened a ramen and. donburi concept, Zundo Izakaya in the former Outback space on Tiverton, just off Nicholasville Road. (Outback left the...
fox56news.com
Visitation held for London officer killed in wreck
A visitation was held for London officer killed in a wreck. Visitation held for London officer killed in wreck. A visitation was held for London officer killed in a wreck. New Clark County superintendent hitting the ground …. Clark County schools have a new superintendent and he is already getting...
earnthenecklace.com
Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?
The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Holiday Calendar for Lexington, KY – November 2022
Join Barbara Harper Bach signing her latest, The New Christmas Clinic, at My Favorite Things in Hamburg from 10 am to 2 pm. The 16th annual Junior League of Lexington Holly Day Market brings together vendors from across the region to Lexington for one weekend to give shoppers the opportunity to.
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Dissecting an ‘RCUT’ intersection
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Folks who live in Georgetown’s Bradford Place neighborhood say they have gotten used to the odd-looking intersection at the entrance. And now, they even like it. “Honestly, when they first put it in I was a little frustrated because I was like, ‘Ah, I’ve got...
rejournals.com
NAI Isaac brings design business to Lexington retail center
NAI Isaac closed a lease of 1,277 square feet to Del Bello’s Designs, LLC in the Keithshire Place Shopping Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Al Isaac, President, and Jim Holbrook, Assistant Vice President of NAI Isaac, represented the Landlord. Keithshire Place is a 104,974-square-foot retail/office center on the southwest side...
fox56news.com
Duncan Taylor with Taylor Made Farms
Breeders’ Cup trophy tour continues across Lexington. The trophy tour is one of many festival week traditions associated with the Breeders' Cup. With warm, moist winds from the south flooding in an approaching cold front brings the potential for a gusty line of showers and storms. Frankfort Kroger giving...
fox56news.com
School bus involved in Lexington wreck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A wreck involving a school bus has been reported Friday in Lexington. Around 4 p.m., a school bus and a car were involved in a wreck at Alexandria Drive and Cambridge Drive. Lexington police told FOX 56 News, they responded to the 200 block...
fox56news.com
Dunbar High School principal placed on leave
The Fayette County school district announced the principal of Dunbar High School has been placed on administrative leave, one day after the school's athletic director died. The Fayette County school district announced the principal of Dunbar High School has been placed on administrative leave, one day after the school's athletic director died.
WTVQ
Tates Creek Schools on ‘heightened alert’ due to nearby incident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One Tates Creek school is on lockdown while two more are on “heightened alert” due to an incident nearby, according to Fayette County Public Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall. Tates Creek Middle School was placed on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” and...
kentuckytoday.com
Fake trooper scams reported in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky State Police Post in Richmond says they have been getting calls from concerned residents in their 11-county service area about a scam in which they are being contacted by fake troopers. The KSP says a caller will tell people that they are a...
WTVQ
People Magazine shares story of good samaritan rescuing abandoned dogs in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Last week, a dog and her three puppies were dumped next to a creek, and a good samaritan who saw it happen quickly ran to rescue them. The story has since been featured in People Magazine, highlighting issues plaguing Kentucky rescues. According to a Facebook...
bccolonels.com
Cool Facts And The History Of Paris Kentucky
Have you ever wanted to know more things about where we live? We live in a small town, but there are many cool things about Paris and Bourbon County that you may not have known. Starting with a cool fact…Stop what you are doing and look up “what is the tallest three-story building in the world?”… go on look it up. That is a random thing to type in, but you may be surprised by what comes up. Did you look it up? Okay good! Can you believe that the tallest three-story building in the WORLD is in downtown Paris and is a beloved restaurant by many, it is Paradise Cafe! If you have never been to Paradise Cafe it is a Chinese restaurant that doubles as a bed and breakfast. The restaurant is on the bottom floor and the bed and breakfast are on the top two floors. Speaking of downtown Paris, is an attraction to numerous people.
WTVQ
‘Heightened alert’ at Tates Creek Schools due to shots fired in area lifted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The lockdown and heightened alerts have been lifted. Deffendall says the school is working on additional communication for staff, families and the community. 11/4/22, 10:47 a.m. One Tates Creek school is on lockdown while two more are on “heightened alert” due to shots fired in the area,...
fox56news.com
2 Lexington hotels robbed, investigation underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington police are seeking assistance from the public to identify a person of interest in a pair of hotel robberies. At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officers gathered at the Ramada Inn on North Broadway to investigate a reported robbery. According to the police, an employee was held at gunpoint and handed a note demanding money by an unidentified man.
