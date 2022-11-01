Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘My house shakes’
About 50 Tisbury and Island residents gathered at the town’s senior center late Thursday afternoon to express their thoughts on the Beach Road Weekend, a three-day music festival held in August. Unlike the praise-fest festival promoter Adam Epstein enjoyed at an October select board meeting when business leaders and concert goers provided feedback to the select board, comments from folks at the senior center, several of whom were abutters to Veterans Memorial Park, were critical. Much of the criticism revolved around the negative impacts from the concert’s acoustics. However, public safety, waste, revenue loss, and liability issues were also raised.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Flying Horses trotting toward restoration
The Flying Horses Carousel in Oak Bluffs, the nation’s oldest platform carousel, is receiving restoration work to prepare for the next cavalry of summer riders it serves. According to the Vineyard Preservation Trust, which owns the Flying Horses, the carousel was constructed by Charles Dare of New York Carousel Manufacturing in 1876 and originally operated on Coney Island in New York. The Flying Horses galloped over to Oak Bluffs in 1884 and the ride has entertained Vineyarders and tourists alike every summer season, although it did close to the public in 2020 because of COVID. The Flying Horses entered the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places in 1979 under the ownership of Robert and Mary Lucas. The trust acquired the carousel in 1986 “to prevent it from being dismantled and sold piecemeal to collectors of antique carved horses” and restored it to “its original appearance.” One year later, the historic carousel was recognized as a National Historic Landmark, another program run by the National Park Service.
worcestermag.com
Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries
Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
Saving threatened historic buildings on Cape Cod is focus of new research project
CAPE COD, Mass. — Cape Cod is known for its dramatic ocean views, but all that beautiful water could undermine its future. Many of the state’s oldest and most historic buildings are located there and are now threatened by rising waters associated with climate change. Sandwich Town Hall...
NECN
Someone Paid Thousands for Cape License Plate No. 1 in Charity Auction
Everyone wants to be number one. For Cape Cod, one person paid tens of thousands for it. The lowest numbers of the iconic Cape & Islands specialty license plates went up for auction last month, and the highest bid, $33,000, secured the No. 1 plate. The auction as a whole...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Coyote washes ashore in Edgartown
A Coyote was found washed onto the beach Saturday morning on the shoreline of Edgartown’s Cow Bay. Cow Bay is adjacent to Beach Road in Edgartown. The animal was identified as a coyote by Edgartown Animal Control Officer Kim Andrade, according to Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee. Coyotes aren’t...
Martha's Vineyard Times
UMass students call for increased home care collaboration
This year’s cohort of Rural Scholars from the UMass Chan Medical School gave a two-for-one presentation with recommendations for creating an integrated health care system to improve Martha’s Vineyard for residents who are older or have a disability. While the focus was on the older population, they share many needs with people who have disabilities, so both were addressed during the presentation held Thursday in the West Tisbury Public Library.
capecoddaily.com
Elder Services of Cape Cod Announces Free Thanksgiving Meals
HYANNIS – Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands will be providing free Thanksgiving meals for seniors. To qualify for meals, applicants must be 60 years or older, reside in Barnstable County, and must call to make a reservation no later than November 16 at 3 p.m. Three locations will be available for pick-ups […] The post Elder Services of Cape Cod Announces Free Thanksgiving Meals appeared first on CapeCod.com.
4 of America’s best Christmas towns are in New England, according to Travel + Leisure
Travelers seeking a charming holiday getaway will find four of the best Christmas towns in the nation in New England, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication recently released a list of the 25 best Christmas towns in the USA and included Nantucket; Newport, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Ogunquit, Maine.
vineyardgazette.com
Linda Jean's Begins a New Chapter
For nearly half a century, Marc Hanover has provided Oak Bluffs with comfort food at Linda Jean’s restaurant on Circuit avenue. But as he prepares to retire from the restaurant business, the owner has decided to pass the torch on to Lisa and Winston Christie of Winston’s Kitchen, who operate just a stone’s throw away on the harbor.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Make way for Kuehn’s Way
The ribbon cutting ceremony for Island Housing Trust’s (IHT) Kuehn’s Way, an affordable housing project seven years in the making, was met with jubilation on a clear, sunny and unseasonably warm Friday afternoon. The new Tisbury neighborhood features 20 year-round apartments clustered into 10 duplexes and is expected to be able to reach net zero energy thanks to features like roof-mounted solar panels.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Will Martha’s Vineyard continue to ignore the future?
One year ago, this newspaper published my photo essay on the sad condition of the Island’s neglected bike and pedestrian paths, most of which have continued to deteriorate without intervention. The piece was intended as a wake-up call, but unfortunately, our elected leaders rolled over and went back to sleep — despite Island voters having authorized spending hundreds of thousands of dollars for repair and maintenance at town meetings.
theyankeexpress.com
Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes the stress out of cleanups
Christine and Jason Schadler, shown here with their children and dog, started Affordable Junk Removal in 2005. Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife Christine in 2005.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha’s Vineyard Hospital named top women-led business
Denise Schepici and Martha’s Vineyard Hospital were once again honored by The Women’s Edge, formerly Commonwealth Institute, and its partner the Boston Globe, as one of the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts. Schepici, who has been the CEO and president of the hospital since 2017, was recognized...
vineyardgazette.com
Rockfish, an Edgartown Mainstay, Comes Under New Ownership
The popular downtown Edgartown restaurant Rockfish has been sold to Island restaurateur Mike Santoro, as he expands his business operations to all three of the down Island towns. The restaurant, opened in 2014, was previously owned by the Coogan family, who own The Wharf Pub, a nearby liquor store called...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Comedian finds harbor committee a tough crowd
Chilmark’s select board voted unanimously Tuesday night to make what turned out to be a celebrity exception to a waterways regulation governing the number of slip holders in a household. Specifically, the board permitted charter boat operator Capt. Jen Clarke to retain her boat slip on the Charter Dock, and her husband Lenny Clarke, after being on a list for more than two decades, to acquire a West Dock boat slip. The decision came with Harbormaster Ryan Rossi’s endorsement, but went against the wishes of the harbor advisory committee.
Martha's Vineyard Times
More parking added to North Bluff roundabout project
During a 3½ hour meeting Thursday evening, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission took up the proposed North Bluff project, which is set to feature a roundabout and significant renovations to the area located at the intersection of Sea View Avenue and Circuit Avenue Extension. The proposal comes to the...
capecod.com
Will You Help Cisco find a Home on Cape Cod?
Everyone loves a doodle, and two year old Cisco is looking for his next home! Big changes can be hard for Cisco, so his adopters should plan on giving him plenty of time to transition to his new home, on his own terms. Once he’s settled in though, he loves a good snuggle and will follow you everywhere. He basically insists on being around his favorite people at all times. A lower traffic home, in a quieter neighborhood can help make him more comfortable. He is looking for a home with adults and maybe teens, where people can read his body language to know when he’s uncomfortable, and to give him space accordingly. Cisco would like to be the only dog in the home, but could potentially live with a dog-savvy cat, pending a slow introduction. Cisco is currently on behavioral medication for anxiety.
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘A winter of very expensive heating fuels’
The West Tisbury select board received a rundown of energy prices for the upcoming winter from Cape Light Compact during a Wednesday, Nov. 2, afternoon meeting. Board chair Cynthia Mitchell was absent due to a schedule conflict, so board member Skipper Manter filled in as acting chair. Cape Light Compact...
Massachusetts’ Favorite Junk Food for 2022 is a Tasty Delight (photo)
One thing that I loved doing prior to the pandemic was going to the movies. My wife and I used to go to Regal Cinemas in the Berkshire Mall from time to time. We just loved the whole movie-going experience from ordering the tickets on the app to going to the theater and of course ordering popcorn and some candy. You gotta love those movie theater treats. We'll start going to some Berkshire County theaters again but we're just not there yet.
Comments / 0