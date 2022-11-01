ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Hills, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man stole ex-girlfriend's Yorkie and tortured it, sending videos to her

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for a Detroit man with a violent history wanted on new charges for animal abuse and torture. The video is hard to watch and listen to, an eight-pound Yorkie being slammed into a cabinet and then thrown to the bathroom floor. It was then beaten with an iron fireplace poker all while the abuser yells at her to shut up.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Flint man pleads guilty to violent carjackings of women at gas stations

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint man pleaded guilty Thursday to violently carjacking two women at gas stations. Darian Welch, 20, carjacked the victims on July 23, 2021, in Grand Blanc, and Sept.12, 2021, in Flint Township. Both crimes happened after midnight. In the first carjacking, authorities say Welch...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man charged with murder after Inkster shooting

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside an Inkster home Monday. Charles Henderson, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of...
INKSTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend while holding her at Wayne motel for almost 7 weeks

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at a Wayne motel and assaulting her after kidnapping her in Flat Rock in September. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jeremy Robert Brock, 22, of Wayne, forced the victim from her home in the 26320 block of Iroquois Lane in Flat Rock with a handgun and made her steal a vehicle on Sept. 16.
WAYNE, MI
fox2detroit.com

South Lyon High School evacuated after bomb threat posted in bathroom

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (FOX 2) - South Lyon High School was evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb threat posted at the school. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed a bomb threat had been made at the school and that police had responded to the school, which is located off of Lafayette Street in South Lyon.
SOUTH LYON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted after armed robbery at Detroit Family Dollar

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Detroit Family Dollar at gunpoint last month. The man walked into the store in the 15000 block of W. McNichols around 6:40 p.m. Oct. 24, walked to the counter, pulled out a gun, and demanded money. An...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police shoot dog while responding to shooting at Warren apartment

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died and a dog was shot at a Warren apartment Thursday morning. Police said the 23-year-old victim and the 22-year-old suspect were arguing at Hoover Square Apartments at 10 Mile and Hoover when the shooting happened around 6 a.m. Police determined that the man shot himself in the head during the argument.
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan men stage robbery to steal $1.2 million from courier van

OKEMOS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to staging a robbery to steal $1.2 million from a courier van earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Uchendu, of Mason, was driving the van on Feb. 15, 2022, while Stephen Uchendu, 21, and Todd Harris, 20, followed him in another vehicle. In Okemos, they faked a car crash, authorities said.
OKEMOS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Deputies looking for loose wallaby in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Monroe County authorities are looking for a wallaby that is running free. The exotic animal was spotted in Bedford Township. It has been reported to the United States Department of Agriculture, which is responsible for overseeing exotic animal breeders and enforcement of exotic animal facilities. Wallabies are small or medium-sized macropods native to Australia and New Guinea. The animals have been brought to other locations, as well.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Demolition giving returning citizens another chance, neighborhoods a rebirth

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A program that gives returning citizens a second chance and forgotten neighborhoods new life is having an incredible impact on Detroit's west side. The city of Detroit is busy boarding up abandoned homes, like a burned-out one on the city's west side. Marcus Williams is the team leader on this project and just a couple of years ago, he wasn't in this place. Instead, he was in jail for beating up a guy who attacked a relative.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy