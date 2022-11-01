Read full article on original website
WLOX
WLOX’s 60 Days of Giveaways - Week 4 Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 l (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, November 7th and ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, November 13th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, November 13th , 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
WLOX
Moss Point mourning beloved former band director Julius Hunt
Ocean Springs is getting ready for the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and local businesses are expecting huge crowds. LIVE REPORT: All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. All north and south bound lanes of Hwy 49 have...
WLOX
WATCH: GMM celebrates Jackson County live from downtown Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - As part of WLOX’s 60th anniversary, we’re taking our crew out of the TV studios and into communities across South Mississippi. This morning the Good Morning Mississippi crew was in Ocean Springs as the town prepares to host this weekend’s Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival, the largest arts festival in Mississippi! If you missed the live show, check out some of the highlights below.
ourmshome.com
Gulfport beats Biloxi in 100th rivalry renewal
Thursday night marked the 100th meeting of all time on the football field between long-time arch-rivals Gulfport and Biloxi. The Admirals celebrated the historic milestone by holding off the Indians 33-24 and in the process wrapped up the second spot in Region 4-6A play and the right to host an opening round Class 6A state playoff game that goes with that seed. Jacob Palazzo threw for a pair of scores and Emmanuel Bentley ran for two more as Gulfport led 26-12 after three-quarters of play.
WLOX
In the Tato Nut kitchen with Theresa Mohler
Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect. How Chevron Pascagoula Refinery's "human energy" powers our community. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. We're not only...
WLOX
Former news anchor Jeff Lawson reminisces for WLOX's 60th anniversary
A recent report showed enrollment at USM’s Gulf Park campus is steadily dropping. Just days into his new role, university president Dr. Joe Paul said he has a plan to fix that. |. This will impact Biloxi drivers for months. High school students train at Singing River Hospital in...
ourmshome.com
Picayune holds off Gautier in overtime 48-42
The championship game in Region 4-5A pitted Picayune’s powerful running game against the vaunted high-flying aerial attack of Gautier. In the end, the ground game grounded it. Dante Dowdell’s fourth scoring run came in overtime, and the defending Class 5A state champion Maroon Tide remained unbeaten and slipped past...
WLOX
High school students train at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport
A recent report showed enrollment at USM’s Gulf Park campus is steadily dropping. Just days into his new role, university president Dr. Joe Paul said he has a plan to fix that. |. This will impact Biloxi drivers for months. Inside the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum's exhibit "Black Art in America"
WLOX
LIVE REPORT: All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic
Ocean Springs is getting ready for the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and local businesses are expecting huge crowds. Moss Point mourning beloved former band director Julius Hunt. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Long-time band director and music legend Julius Hunt passed away Saturday. He...
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
Man wins $30,000 with Mega Millions ticket from Mississippi store
One lucky Mississippi Lottery player has won $30,000 from Oct. 25 drawing of Mega Millions. A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold at Circle K on Tucker Road in Ocean Springs to a player from Mobile, Ala. The player quick-picked their numbers and matched four out of five white balls,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local family captures tornado on video
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While FOX10 was warning you about possible tornadoes in the area-- many of you witnessed funnel clouds forming over Mobile Bay on Saturday. FOX10 spoke with one family who shared a story they’ll never forget. The Dumas family was driving on the bayway when they...
WLOX
Biloxi auctioning off seized property, old city vehicles, and much more
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re in the market for an old, white pickup truck you should check out Saturday’s public auction at the impound lot on Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi. The auction will take place Saturday, November 5 starting at 9 a.m. at the Biloxi...
WAPT
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Gulf Coast outbreak
MOBILE, Ala. — At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. No injuries or deaths were reported as damage surveys continued. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph.
wxxv25.com
Fatal crash on Hwy 43 S in Pearl River County
On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 11:29 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 South in Pearl River County. A 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle driven by 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, MS, traveled south on Highway 43 when it collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 65-year-old Dewanna Flynt, of Franklinton, LA, and a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by 65-year-old Ruthanna Hinton of Gulfport, MS, both traveling north on Highway 43.
Storm cleanup following severe weather in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — High winds hit a Theodore neighborhood hard. People were busy cleaning up Sunday following Saturday night’s relentless severe weather threat. “Opened this front door and the tree tops over there just parted and you could see a funnel not touching the ground, come through I slammed the door got in the […]
Chamblee murder suspect arrested while sleeping in car at Mississippi gas station
A man accused of shooting two people in Chamblee on Tuesday night was arrested in Mississippi.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
Georgia double homicide suspect captured in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police arrested a man who was wanted for a double homicide that happened in Georgia. Biloxi police said they were contacted by the Chamblee Police Department with a possible location of the suspect, 55-year-old Pedro Armentero Mesa, of Texas. Officers were told his possible location was at the Love’s off […]
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in Chamblee deadly double shooting arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Police in Chamblee said a suspect in a Tuesday double shooting was arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi. Police haven't named the suspect, but said they're linked to a shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Police responded to the scene and found two people...
