Thursday night marked the 100th meeting of all time on the football field between long-time arch-rivals Gulfport and Biloxi. The Admirals celebrated the historic milestone by holding off the Indians 33-24 and in the process wrapped up the second spot in Region 4-6A play and the right to host an opening round Class 6A state playoff game that goes with that seed. Jacob Palazzo threw for a pair of scores and Emmanuel Bentley ran for two more as Gulfport led 26-12 after three-quarters of play.

BILOXI, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO