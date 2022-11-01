Read full article on original website
Bossier Residents Rejoice the Best Pizza Is Back for a Month
I Will Never Forget The First Time I Tried the Best Pizza in Bossier. We all have had the feeling of walking into a restaurant knowing exactly what we're going to order but then the waiter or waitress totally ruins our plans right? That's exactly what happened to me at Flying Heart Brewery that day. I had my heart set on some wings and salad.
KSLA
BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK: Smallcakes shares its cupcakes with KSLA
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For Black Restaurant Week, Smallcakes owner, Jonah Williams brings in cupcakes to share with KSLA. On Nov. 3, KSLA tries out Smallcakes’ cupcakes. The cupcakery makes 12 signature flavors fresh every morning and also features additional specialty and season flavors. In addition to cupcakes, Smallcakes also have various ice cream flavors and will infuse them with cupcakes to add even more flavor.
KSLA
City of Shreveport files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A judge has signed a temporary restraining order that prohibits Hustler Hollywood from opening its doors this week and that immediately closes a Cindie’s and a Cindie’s lingerie store. The action comes in response to a lawsuit filed by the City of Shreveport...
bossierpress.com
Louisiana Boardwalk’s Annual Santa Parade
LOUISIANA BOARDWALK OUTLETS is kicking off the Holiday Season with the 2022 Santa Parade. The annual parade. will begin at 3:30pm on Saturday, November 5 th . The parade will begin at the south end of the Louisiana Boardwalk near the carousel and continue down main street all the way to Bass Pro Shops “Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets is excited to host this annual parade, kicking off the Holiday season in our area,” stated Boardwalk’s general manager, Ashley Warner. “We encourage you to come out and enjoy this family-friendly event to help you get into the holiday spirit.”
KTBS
And the 2022 Monsters & Masks winners are...
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Monsters & Masks costume constest winners have been announced. Taking the first place prize and $250 is the Sanderson Sisters from Natchitoches. Coming in second and winning $150 was this firefighter from Shreveport. And feeling the need for speed comes Goose and Maverick from Natchitoches in...
Bossier City, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Bossier City. The Southwood High School football team will have a game with Airline High School on November 04, 2022, 16:45:00. The Benton High School football team will have a game with Parkway High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?
Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
ktalnews.com
YLEH: Derrick L. Henderson wants to bring hemp to the District G community
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Derrick L. Henderson says in the past he has been behind scenes managing a few political campaigns, but now it is time for him to run as a candidate for Shreveport City Council District G. “I have the right combination of community, civic, social and...
theforumnews.com
Shreveport Common Debuts Performance Pavilion
Shreveport Celebrates Completion of Caddo Common Park’s Phase 2. The official opening of the second phase of the resurrection of nine parcels of downtown Shreveport now known as Caddo Common Park is Nov. 12. That’s the date slated to recognize the completion of the Performance Pavilion and Misting Station on the site.
ktalnews.com
Severe weather outbreak this afternoon thru late evening
Severe weather outbreak this afternoon thru late …. Severe weather outbreak this afternoon thru late evening. The trend: Nasal Tanning Spray, also known as “the Barbie drug.”. Local mom speaks out about almost falling prey to …. Local mom speaks out about almost falling prey to Waterman’s social media...
Are You Allowed to Keep a Rooster Within Shreveport City Limits?
Over the last several years, it's become quite popular to keep chickens for their eggs, but are you allowed to have a rooster if you live within Shreveport city limits? The reason why I ask is that the question came up on the Shreveport Reddit page recently. Apparently, someone in...
q973radio.com
Here’s How You Can Celebrate Black Restaurant Week in Shreveport
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is a weeklong culinary celebration that is organized and sponsored by the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce. You enjoy great specials at black owned restaurants throughout the Shreveport and Bossier City areas with some $10 lunch specials and $20 dinner specials!. The week will also...
bossierpress.com
Freddy’s opens Tuesday in Bossier City
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, a fast-casual restaurant concept, opens Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 2578 Airline Dr. in front of Walmart. Freddy’s is known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100 percent ground beef, all-beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla frozen custard.
ktalnews.com
50 miles of garage sales: Main to Main in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Junkers, pickers, antique lovers, food truck addicts and garage sale fanatics had best put on their most comfortable sneakers and clean out the beds of their pickup trucks in preparation for the 23rd annual Main to Main Trade Days in Webster Parish this weekend.
Louisiana Restaurant Chain Opening in Blanchard
Blanchard Louisiana is all abuzz over a new restaurant coming to town! It will be opening in a few weeks pending a visit by the city electrical inspector. Counter Culture is opening new location in the Hideaway shopping center directly behind Northwood High School in Blanchard. Counter Culture has a...
KSLA
Bossier gas station clears up rumor on $9 gas
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City residents have expressed concern after seeing a $9.67 price tag at a gas station on Airline Drive and Wemple Road. KSLA reached out to the Exxon station to see if gas was actually selling for that amount. They say the sign is wrong and regular unleaded gas will only cost you $3.32.
Bossier Firefighters Holding Benefit Fish Fry For One Of Own
Matt and Melissa Kinney are two of the kindest human beings the Good Lord ever placed on this earth. And even while their faith is being tested, both are unwavering in their Christian walk. Matt is a Bossier City Firefighter and Melissa is an art teacher at TL Rodes Elementary...
q973radio.com
Shreveport Group Therapy: She Accidentally Opened Her Co-Workers PayCheck Stub!
Weekday mornings at 7:20 everyone in the ArkLaTex is chiming in on Group Therapy on Q97.3 with Jay Michaels in the Morning, it’s quickly become one of the most popular radio segments in the Shreveport area!. This morning we talked to Michelle. She accidentally opened a co-workers paycheck stub....
KTBS
Shreveport owes police and firefighter pensions millions of dollars
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Just days before he faces re-election, Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration is hit with another claim of financial mismanagement. This time the whistleblower is Bill Wilson. He's a retired assistant police chief who is now secretary of the Shreveport Police Pension and Relief Board. After checking bank records, he makes the startling claim that since Perkins took office, the city has not made contributions required by law -- to the tune of $1.3 million dollars.
KTBS
$14M bid submitted for heavily traveled north DeSoto road project
STONEWALL, La. – The obstacle course that’s also known as state Highway 3276 in north DeSoto Parish is finally scheduled for a major overhaul. A project to mill, patch and overlay and add new drainage the highway was among 11 projects statewide to be bid Friday. The price tag: $14.3 million.
