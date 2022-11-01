LOUISIANA BOARDWALK OUTLETS is kicking off the Holiday Season with the 2022 Santa Parade. The annual parade. will begin at 3:30pm on Saturday, November 5 th . The parade will begin at the south end of the Louisiana Boardwalk near the carousel and continue down main street all the way to Bass Pro Shops “Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets is excited to host this annual parade, kicking off the Holiday season in our area,” stated Boardwalk’s general manager, Ashley Warner. “We encourage you to come out and enjoy this family-friendly event to help you get into the holiday spirit.”

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO