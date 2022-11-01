NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among 11 states now experiencing "high" flu activity according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The state was among only a handful during the CDC's Flu View report last week, a list which has now grown to 11 states. South Carolina and Washington, D.C. were also among that handful but have been upgraded to seeing "very high" activity.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO