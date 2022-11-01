ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WTVCFOX

Rate of clinic visits in Tennessee for flu-like illnesses among highest in country

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among 11 states now experiencing "high" flu activity according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The state was among only a handful during the CDC's Flu View report last week, a list which has now grown to 11 states. South Carolina and Washington, D.C. were also among that handful but have been upgraded to seeing "very high" activity.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

FBI: Tennessee universities, colleges see 'marked increase' in sextortion attempts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning Tennessee college students of increasing sextortion scams. FBI Knoxville stated on Twitter Wednesday "Tennessee college and university campuses have seen a marked increase in sextortion attempts aimed at students." Sextortion takes place when the victim is either duped into sending pictures...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

'We feel so dead': Family of missing Mt. Juliet girl desperate for help

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A shattered mother and father are now desperate for help after their 19-year-old daughter went missing in Wilson County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has an Endangered Child Alert out for Michaelle Van Kleef, who was last seen Sunday, Nov. 30 in Mt. Juliet. She is 5’3, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy