WTVCFOX
Tennessee looks at dropping mandatory test for novice teachers, combatting staff shortages
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Whether someone has a degree in another field, and they're in the process of student teaching or interning, they must take a mandatory test in order to move forward in the education career. The education teacher performance assessment (EDTPA) is a national test that was...
WTVCFOX
Record early voting winds down in Georgia; Tennessee early voting numbers down from 2018
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Georgians continue to hit record-breaking turnouts in early voting. And these numbers have been breaking records since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. According to the statewide election office,...
WTVCFOX
Rate of clinic visits in Tennessee for flu-like illnesses among highest in country
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among 11 states now experiencing "high" flu activity according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The state was among only a handful during the CDC's Flu View report last week, a list which has now grown to 11 states. South Carolina and Washington, D.C. were also among that handful but have been upgraded to seeing "very high" activity.
WTVCFOX
FBI: Tennessee universities, colleges see 'marked increase' in sextortion attempts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning Tennessee college students of increasing sextortion scams. FBI Knoxville stated on Twitter Wednesday "Tennessee college and university campuses have seen a marked increase in sextortion attempts aimed at students." Sextortion takes place when the victim is either duped into sending pictures...
WTVCFOX
'We feel so dead': Family of missing Mt. Juliet girl desperate for help
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A shattered mother and father are now desperate for help after their 19-year-old daughter went missing in Wilson County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has an Endangered Child Alert out for Michaelle Van Kleef, who was last seen Sunday, Nov. 30 in Mt. Juliet. She is 5’3, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
