Barbara Langland
Barbara Ann Langland, 83, of Willmar, died Sunday, October 30th at CCM Health in Montevideo. Her memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org.
Doug Ziegenhagen Obituary
Douglas “Doug” Ziegenhagen, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in his hometown of Morgan, Minnesota after a long battle with kidney failure. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in the United Methodist Church in Morgan, Minnesota.
Vicki Otteson
Vicki Otteson, 65, of Belgrade, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 31, at her home in rural Belgrade. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 4, at Crow River Lutheran Church near Belgrade. Inurnment will be at the church cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 3, at the church and will continue one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade, www.hafh.org.
"Radium Girls" opens three-night run at Ridgewater College Thursday
(Willmar MN-) The Ridgewater College Theatre will present “Radium Girls” by D.W. Gregory at the Willmar campus on November 3, 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m. In 1926, radium was a miracle cure, Madame Curie an international celebrity, and luminous watches the latest rage—until the girls who painted them began to fall ill with a mysterious disease. Inspired by a true story, Radium Girls traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for her day in court.
Reese, Peppin discuss Willmar entertainment needs, city hall
(Willmar MN-) The two candidates for Mayor of Willmar, Steve Peppin and Doug Reese, agree that a team approach is necessary to try and find more entertainment options in the city. In order to attract young adults and young families, who now seem to have more options than ever to live and work where they want, cities want to have more quality of life amenities. While the "Invest in Willmar" initiative has resulted in improved sports facilities, there is no bowling alley, indoor shooting range or arcade and very few places to see live music. During last week's candidate's forum on KWLM, Doug Reese bemoaned the closing of the Kandi Entertainment Center a few years ago...
Open burning restrictions in place due to dry weather
(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is restricting open burning due to increased wildfire risk from dry conditions across much of Minnesota. The burning restrictions apply in the following area counties:. Big Stone, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, McLeod, Meeker, Pope, Redwood, Renville, Stearns, Swift, Wright and Yellow...
CCS Krispy Kreme fundraiser
CCS is hosting a Krispy Kreme fundraiser with proceeds going toward their Middle Schoolers educational trip to northern MN and new STEM lab. Purchase your Krispy Kreme at the old DQ lot on 1st Street in Willmar and at the CCS parking lot from 8 am until they run out.
Candidates' forum in Litchfield Thursday night
(Litchfield MN-) There will be a Candidates Forum for candidates for office in Litchfield at the Litchfield Opera House, 126 North Marshall Ave., on Thursday, November 3rd at 7:00 p.m. Candidates running for Meeker County Commissioner, Litchfield School Board, Litchfield City Council, and Litchfield Mayor are invited. The forum will be moderated by Kevin Dietrich from the Willmar Area Community Foundation. There will be coffee and refreshments served after the forum allowing audience members to talk directly with the candidates.
Highway 23 detour between Willmar and St. Cloud to be lifted Thursday
(Richmond MN-) The Highway 23 Paynesville to Richmond detour will be removed and the road reopened by the end of the day on Thursday, Nov. 3. Reopening the road completes the first year of the two-year Highway 23 North Gap expansion project. The road is paved, signed, striped, and configured for two-lane head-to-head travel and traffic will use both old and new pavement.
Brush Disposal/Compost Site Hours (last day Saturday, Nov. 19)
Brush Disposal/Compost Site Hours: (starting Monday, Nov. 7 they close at 5 pm) Hours of Operation: Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 am to 6 pm. (except for holidays) Site is located 3 miles west of Willmar on trunk highway 40 to county road 116 (75th Street SW), turn left and go 1 miles south and then turn right.
State, local candidates holding events in Willmar Thursday
(Willmar MN-) GOP Candidate for Governor Dr. Scott Jensen will be in Willmar for a campaign rally today. Jensen will be at Kandiyohi County GOP headquarters, 130 Willmar Avenue Southeast at 1:45 p.m. His opponent, Governor Tim Walz, was endorsed by former president Barack Obama yesterday. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon will be in Willmar for a campaign rally at Kandiyohi County DFL Party Headquarters, 324 3rd Street Southwest, at 10 a.m. Simon is being challenged by Republican Kimberly Crockett. And Willmar candidate for mayor Steve Peppin holds a Meet the Candidate session from 1130 to 130 today at the Willmar Community Center on North Highway 71. Peppin faces off against Doug Reese in the mayor's race next Tuesday.
Sebastian Arevalo trial rescheduled to next spring...Felt addresses drive-by shootings
(Willmar MN-) The Attempted 2nd Degree Murder trial of a Willmar man accused of shooting at a Willmar police officer July 4th has been rescheduled to April 17th. 28-year-old Sebastian Arevalo faces a total of 11 charges stemming from the incident in which he allegedly fired several shots toward a group of people including a Willmar police officer who was investigating a drive-by shooting at a home on Southwest 3rd Street. No one was injured in the incident. The trial was scheduled to begin today in Kandiyohi County District Court, but it has been reset to next spring. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says lately prosecutors have consulted with victims of crimes before they enter into plea agreements with suspects...
Willmar school officials say misinformation cause parents to enroll kids elsewhere
(Willmar MN-) Willmar School District officials want to dispel some of the reasons people chose to send their kids elsewhere. Since Minnesota passed it's open enrollment law in 1988, Willmar has lost more students than it has gained, and Assistant Willmar Schools Superintendent Bill Adams says they recently conducted a survey to try and find out why. Adam says the reasons area parents send their kids to Willmar are clear...more opportunities in things like music, AP courses and extra curriculars, but he says the reasons parents in Willmar send their kids elsewhere are often based on mis-information...
Willmar rape, drug suspect in court Wednesday
(Willmar MN-) A St. Cloud man facing sex and drug charges in Kandiyohi County has a court date today. 30-year-old Kyle Sheldon has a Rule 8, or Initial Appearance, slated for 330 p.m. before Judge Jenna Fischer. Sheldon is charged with felony 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and a 5th Degree Drug offense involving marijuana, as well as gross misdemeanor Obstructing the Legal Process and Bringing Drugs or Alcohol into the County Jail. He was also charged with petty misdemeanor drug sales.
Bail set at $2000 for garbage truck driver involved in fatal crash near Raymond
(Willmar MN-) The driver of a garbage truck involved in a fatal crash near Raymond this summer had his first appearance in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednedsay. Bail for 47-year-old Rodolfo Gomez of Atwater was set at $2000, and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for December 12th. Police say Gomez was distracted by a tablet computer when his truck collided with a minivan, killing the driver, 56-year-old Nicolasa Bernabe-Lopez July 26th. The criminal complaint says Gomez was looking for directions on the tablet when he collided with Bernabe-Lopez at the intersection of 60th Street and 105th Avenue Southwest, five miles east of Raymond. Gomez is charged with 3 misdemeanors...careless driving, failure to yield, and using a wireless communication device while driving.
Highway 23 detour at Richmond should be lifted by the end of the day, will return next spring
(Richmond MN-) MnDot officials say they appreciate people's patience with the Highway 23 detour near Richmond this past summer. Project Manager Mike Klasen says it went in place in May, and should be lifted by the end of the day today... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...The...
Hearing Thursday to determine if teen should be tried as adult in Willmar shooting incident
(Willmar MN-) A hearing takes place today (Thurs) to determine if a teenaged Willmar shooting suspect should be tried as an adult. 16-year-old Adrian Medina is accused of firing at least 8 shots at a man who reportedly confronted Medina for tampering with his car in the 400 Block of Julii Street during the early morning hours of August 27th. The victim was not injured, but was able to identify the shooter as Medina. A hearing takes place today to certify Medina to be tried as an adult on Attempted Murder and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon charges.
