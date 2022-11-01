ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

New Target Date for Opening of Endwell Byrne Dairy Store

The second Byrne Dairy & Deli store in Broome County is expected to be open for business after an electrical contractor has finished needed electrical system upgrades. Construction work on the new location at Watson Boulevard and North Kelly Avenue in Endwell was completed weeks ago. But needed power supply improvements to the site were delayed because crews had been diverted to Florida following Hurricane Ian.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Lourdes Opens New Section at Oakdale Commons

Ascension Lourdes has opened two more sections of their health care facilities at the former Oakdale Mall. The Lourdes Pavilion medical offices on the upper floor of the former Sears building in Oakdale Commons opened for business November 1 offering primary care, walk-in service, heart care, orthopedics, urology, endocrinology and lung care. Lab and x-ray services are also provided at the site in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
NewsChannel 36

'On Your Feet!' kicks off National Tour in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The story of one international sensation has come to the Twin Tiers. After a month of rehearsals in Elmira, the second national tour of the hit musical On Your Feet! has officially kicked off at the Clemens Center. With songs like "Rhythm is Gonna Get You,"...
ELMIRA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Groton American Legion kitchen has new look

With one of its busiest and most active months of the year upon it, the Groton American Legion Carrington-Fuller Post 800 (the Legion) is sporting a long-awaited and much-needed renovation to its kitchen facility at 307 Main St. Post Commander Frank Heine, 1st Vice Commander Fred Youngs Jr., 2nd Vice...
GROTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

LOOK UP! The Bombers Are Flying To Binghamton

I'm a big sports fan and love all the teams that we have in Binghamton, including the Binghamton Black Bears (hockey), the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (baseball) and the Binghamton Bulldogs (basketball). If your looking for your a football fix, we even have the Binghamton Stallions. Now we have another new...
BINGHAMTON, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

How to Get to Deckertown Falls in Montour Falls, NY

The Watkins Glen area is understandably best known for the outstanding Gorge Trail in Watkins Glen State Park. However, the area is also home to several other really great waterfalls, including Deckertown Falls. Deckertown Falls is located in Montour Falls, New York, only a short drive away from other waterfalls...
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Delta Announces Second Southern Tier Airport to Get Flights to NYC

Delta Airlines is changing its flights schedules at two regional airports in the Southern Tier. Friday, October 27 Broome County officials announced Delta would be replacing its single flight schedule between Binghamton and Detroit with two flights a day between BGM and LaGuardia International in New York City Sunday through Friday with one flight on Saturdays, using larger CRJ-900 planes and two passenger classes for what the airline says will be a better amenities and experience for passengers. The new service will begin January 9.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

