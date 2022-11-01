Read full article on original website
KTVL
Oregon Horse Center builds indoor mountain trail for competitive, non-competitive riders
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Horse Center in Eugene is gearing up for the National Indoor Mountain Trail championship Thursday through Sunday. The regular horse arenas have been transformed into forest wonderlands with trees, a mountain, a trail and even a waterfall and stream with a walking bridge. Contestants...
KTVL
Autzen hosts Festival of Bands after two year absence
EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks might be in Colorado Saturday, but Autzen will still host some fierce competition. After taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Marching Band's annual Festival of the Bands, a competition that hosts high school bands from all over the Pacific Northwest, will return.
KTVL
Ducks expect a challenge in Boulder: 'We know we're going to have to prepare'
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon’s Pac-12 football trip to Boulder this weekend to take on Colorado is in a way like last weekend's trip to Cal. The Ducks are expected to win big - but the team knows it'll be easier said than done. Against Cal, Oregon came out...
KTVL
Oregon Men's Basketball: Ducks expect 5 players to be out due to injuries
EUGENE, Ore. — All four teams will be in action Monday including Dana Altman's new men's squad. The Ducks Men’s Basketball Team will be the main course of the night in Eugene. But due to injuries through camp, and the offseason, Altman expects at least five players to...
