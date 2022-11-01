ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

milfordmirror.com

UConn women's basketball dealing with another injury ahead of exhibition game: 'Going to be really hard'

STORRS — UConn women’s basketball’s 2022-23 season is less than a week away and the Huskies continue to get hit with injuries. Sunday will be UConn’s debut in front of fans as it hosts Kutztown in an exhibition game (1 p.m., XL Center). While the No. 6 Huskies will introduce a new starting point guard, they may be without one of their most dependable players from last season: Caroline Ducharme.
STORRS, CT
UC Daily Campus

Women’s Basketball: No. 6 Huskies kick off season with exhibition against Kutztown

It’s been 215 days since the No. 6 UConn women’s basketball team last played. In that game, they lost to South Carolina in the 2021-22 national championship in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It’s been a long summer since then, and this year’s team looks very different. Four of the top six scorers from last year won’t see the court; three because of graduation and the other is star Paige Bueckers, who tore her ACL during the offseason.
STORRS, CT
MassLive.com

Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England

The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
PROVIDENCE, RI
country1025.com

If You Want to Win the Powerball Buy Your Ticket In This State – Definitely NOT Massachusetts!

So we’re heading toward $1.5 Billion this Saturday – the third largest jackpot in US history. Will someone in Massachusetts win the big one? I mean, everyone has equal odds – BUT – when we look state-by-state the chances of a Massachusetts resident winning look pretty bleak. The last time someone from Mass won the Powerball jackpot was on August 23, 2017 when Mavis Wanczyk won the $133.2 million big prize. Before that you’d have to go back to December 11, 2013 when Maureen & Stephen Hinckley split the jackpot with another winner from Nebraska.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNYT

Woman recovering after Vermont bear attack

A woman in Vermont is recovering after being attacked by a black bear on Wednesday evening. It happened on the property of the Stratton Mountain Ski Resort, when a woman opened her front door to let the dog out. Vermont State Wildlife officials were called there Wednesday night. They were...
VERMONT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut city ranked among the most neighborly places to live

(AP) – We all want great neighbors, but where do the most neighborly people live? Neighbor.com, the self-storage disruptor akin to Airbnb, set out to find America’s 25 Most Neighborly Cities for the third year in a row. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
themainewire.com

Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag

Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
HARTFORD, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | What Would a George Logan Win Look Like in the 5th?

Connecticut’s political world was rocked last week by an Emerson/WTNH poll showing former state senator George Logan, a Republican, leading Democrat Rep. Jahana Hayes by a single point, 48%-47%, in the 5th congressional district. If this poll is accurate then something fundamental has shifted in the 5th, which has been a stable, safe seat for Democrats since Andrew Roraback came within about 8,000 votes of defeating Elizabeth Esty in 2012.
CONNECTICUT STATE

