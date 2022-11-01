Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
milfordmirror.com
UConn women's basketball dealing with another injury ahead of exhibition game: 'Going to be really hard'
STORRS — UConn women’s basketball’s 2022-23 season is less than a week away and the Huskies continue to get hit with injuries. Sunday will be UConn’s debut in front of fans as it hosts Kutztown in an exhibition game (1 p.m., XL Center). While the No. 6 Huskies will introduce a new starting point guard, they may be without one of their most dependable players from last season: Caroline Ducharme.
UC Daily Campus
Women’s Basketball: No. 6 Huskies kick off season with exhibition against Kutztown
It’s been 215 days since the No. 6 UConn women’s basketball team last played. In that game, they lost to South Carolina in the 2021-22 national championship in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It’s been a long summer since then, and this year’s team looks very different. Four of the top six scorers from last year won’t see the court; three because of graduation and the other is star Paige Bueckers, who tore her ACL during the offseason.
Stonehill begins inaugural D-I campaign at UConn
UConn coach Danny Hurley said he wanted a more challenging nonconference schedule for his team this season, but it’s unlikely
sheltonherald.com
Jeff Jacobs: No. 1 Southington vs. No. 2 Maloney features best friends coaching on opposite sidelines
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mike Drury missed their first matchup as head coaches last season. “Yeah,” Kevin Frederick said. “He ducked me.”. So who knows what will happen Friday night at Falcon Field when Southington and Maloney meet as the No....
MIAA Girls Soccer State Tournament: Brackets released for Divisions I through V
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released its girls soccer statewide tournament brackets Tuesday, with a total of 33 Western Massachusetts teams making the postseason.
From senate to sideline: Brown named high school hoops coach
Long before Scott Brown became a Massachusetts state lawmaker, a U.S senator, an ambassador and a law school dean, he coached basketball. Now he’s come full circle. Brown, 63, said Wednesday that he has been named the head coach of the Amesbury High School girls basketball team, which won a state championship last season.
All Six New England States Made This Top 10 List
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many...
Springfield Championship Boxing being held at MassMutual Center
The MassMutual Center is hosting 'Springfield Championship Boxing' featuring a pair of 8-round title fights.
Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England
The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
country1025.com
If You Want to Win the Powerball Buy Your Ticket In This State – Definitely NOT Massachusetts!
So we’re heading toward $1.5 Billion this Saturday – the third largest jackpot in US history. Will someone in Massachusetts win the big one? I mean, everyone has equal odds – BUT – when we look state-by-state the chances of a Massachusetts resident winning look pretty bleak. The last time someone from Mass won the Powerball jackpot was on August 23, 2017 when Mavis Wanczyk won the $133.2 million big prize. Before that you’d have to go back to December 11, 2013 when Maureen & Stephen Hinckley split the jackpot with another winner from Nebraska.
Will This Be a ‘No Heat November’ Connecticut?
I was sweating on the way home yesterday. November 2, 2022 and my car felt like it was close to 100 when I got in. This is good for our pocket energy conservers. I always tried to wait until November 1 before I turned the heat on, can we make it to December 1 Connecticut?
WCVB
Where in Massachusetts are the most winning lottery tickets sold?
BOSTON — As thePowerball jackpot jumped to an estimated $1.6 billion after nobody won Wednesday's drawing, everyone is looking for a way to find that lucky ticket before the next drawing on Saturday. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. Some people like to play...
WNYT
Woman recovering after Vermont bear attack
A woman in Vermont is recovering after being attacked by a black bear on Wednesday evening. It happened on the property of the Stratton Mountain Ski Resort, when a woman opened her front door to let the dog out. Vermont State Wildlife officials were called there Wednesday night. They were...
Connecticut city ranked among the most neighborly places to live
(AP) – We all want great neighbors, but where do the most neighborly people live? Neighbor.com, the self-storage disruptor akin to Airbnb, set out to find America’s 25 Most Neighborly Cities for the third year in a row. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness, […]
New Hampshire and Maine Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend
There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
Winning $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler sold in Ware
A store in Ware sold a record ticket in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Megabucks Doubler” drawing.
themainewire.com
Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag
Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
TV newscasts report state running out of gas
It was a story that captured your attention like an alarm clock. According to the CEO of Eversource, Connecticut may run out of natural gas if we have a cold wave this winter. You can buy all the long johns you want, but you still need a way to heat your home.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | What Would a George Logan Win Look Like in the 5th?
Connecticut’s political world was rocked last week by an Emerson/WTNH poll showing former state senator George Logan, a Republican, leading Democrat Rep. Jahana Hayes by a single point, 48%-47%, in the 5th congressional district. If this poll is accurate then something fundamental has shifted in the 5th, which has been a stable, safe seat for Democrats since Andrew Roraback came within about 8,000 votes of defeating Elizabeth Esty in 2012.
Check your tickets! 9 $50K Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts as jackpot continues to climb
BOSTON — Did you purchase a Powerball ticket in Massachusetts for Monday night’s drawing? If so, you could be in luck. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Halloween drawing, but there were nine winning tickets with a prize of $50,000 sold in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
