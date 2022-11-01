Read full article on original website
Related
Wife Of Newest Buffalo Bill Excited To Be In Western New York
Being the spouse of a professional athlete can be hard at times. One day you are living in a city and your kids are in school and then a phone call comes. That phone call means that your spouse has been traded and now you only have days if not hours to get to a new city. That city could be thousands of miles away or it could be a city you have never been to or even heard of.
These Wings Are Actually Better, According To Western New Yorkers
Buffalo might as well be known as the Chicken Wing Capital Of The World. After all, they created a “Buffalo” sauce, named after our city. While Buffalo is the best place to get wings, and there is no doubt about that, there may be stipulations about how to eat them.
7 Places To Rent A Wedding/Party Tent In Western New York
When you decided to have a backyard wedding or party, you need a tent. Somewhere to get out of the elements. Here are a couple of great places to go for them. Choosing to have an outdoor/backyard wedding or party requires a ton of planning. There are a lot of things to consider. Things like parking, bathrooms, food, and drinks are all super important but whatever you do, don't skip a tent.
Things To Consider For Your Backyard Wedding In New York
You've decided to skip a venue. You have a beautiful piece of property to hold a wedding. What are the things you can't overlook?. It's a decision that a ton of brides and grooms have made since 2020. They've just decided to skip a venue altogether and put together their own wedding celebration in a backyard reception and ceremony.
Avoid These 16 Topics For The Best Western New York Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is meant to celebrate the joys of being together and how much we are grateful for being in each other’s company, yet some Thanksgivings in Western New York have a potential of getting ruined because of that one family member (and you probably already have an idea in your head of who that might be).
Million Dollar Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In New York
There was no grand prize jackpot winner for last night's $1.2 billion dollar Powerball drawing but that doesn't mean there wasn't a big winner. Officials with the Powerball lottery announced that one winning ticket worth $1 million dollars was sold in New York. In order to win the million-dollar prize,...
5 Things To Do Around The House Now To Get Ready For Winter
The cold weather season in Western New York seems to last most of the year and when it arrives in the 716, there are quite a few things we should have done around the house to be prepared for it. We know, household chores are sometimes the last things on...
United Airlines Stops Service At Important New York State Airport
United Airlines has pulled its service from a major airport in New York State. The airline has met with the Federal Aviation Administration about its issues with servicing the airport. United Airlines came in third on The Points Guy's list of best airlines in the United States. But, even though it's highly ranked, doesn't mean that it is always successful.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0