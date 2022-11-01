ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

MLB Free Agents 2022: Predictions for Carlos Correa, Edwin Díaz amid Latest Rumors

The Major League Baseball offseason will be dominated by the available shortstops on the free-agent market. Carlos Correa is the prized possession of the shortstop group after he opted out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins to explore the free-agent market for the second straight offseason. He could collect...
Bleacher Report

Yankees' Aaron Boone Says He's 'Never Worried' About Job Security

Aaron Boone has been manager of the New York Yankees since 2018, and he has yet to deliver the Bronx a World Series title despite boasting a roster that includes All-Star talent in Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and others. While fans of the Pinstripes have been calling for the Yankees...
