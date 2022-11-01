Nick Carter was comforted by his fellow Backstreet Boys on stage after the death of his younger brother Aaron Carter who was just 34 years old. Kevin Richardson, 51, lead the tribute to the supportive audience as he thanked fans — whom he called BSB “family” — for their love at London’s O2 arena on Sunday, Nov. 6. “That [last] song we performed is about family. Everyone here — we all grew up together through the highs and the lows…we thank you being part of the Backstreet family,” Kevin began as AJ McLean immediately embraced a teary Nick, 42, alongside Brian Littrell, 47.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO