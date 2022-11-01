Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Pregnant woman hit by car in suspected DUI hit-and-run crash, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pregnant woman was hit by a car Thursday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The crash happened around 9:38 p.m. Nov. 3 on E. Harmon Ave. north of S. Nellis Blvd. According to police, a 2010 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Nellis when a pregnant woman entered the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk, attempting to cross Nellis. The woman was hit by the car and the car drove away, police said.
9-Year-Old Las Vegas Girl Hailed A Hero For Escaping Kidnapper With Baby Brother
A 9-year-old girl in Las Vegas is being hailed a hero after she carried her baby brother to safety after the siblings were kidnapped outside a 7-Eleven. On Tuesday, Karen Quinn recounted her horrifying experience after having her two young children kidnapped by a man who was later arrested outside a 7-Eleven in North Las Vegas, Fox 5 Vegas reports. The culprit stole Quinn’s car with her two children inside.
Mother accused of calling in hoax to Las Vegas police saying she, children were held at gunpoint
An Arizona mother is accused of calling in a hoax to Las Vegas police, prompting a massive police response and a multi-hour search for her and her children who she said were being held at gunpoint.
KTNV
Pregnant woman critically injured in hit-and-run in southeast Las Vegas valley, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pregnant woman remains in critical condition on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene, in the southeast valley. According to the police report, at approximately 9:38 p.m., a 2010 Toyota Camry was traveling south on South Nellis Boulevard, while a pregnant pedestrian was on the west sidewalk of S. Nellis Boulevard north of E. Harmon Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
Arrest report: 4 kids in car in head-on suspected DUI crash on Halloween
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four kids were in a vehicle when it hit a semi-truck head on on Halloween night, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Kayla Gonzales faces two counts of DUI and four counts of child abuse after the crash on Oct. 31 around 9:45 p.m.
Surveillance Footage Allegedly Caught Elected Official Fatally Stabbing Las Vegas Investigative Reporter Outside His Home
The stabbing murder of an investigative reporter in Las Vegas was apparently caught on surveillance camera footage and presented as evidence to a grand jury. Authorities say the video shows former Democratic elected county official Robert Telles as he attacked Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German and fatally stabbed him outside of his home two months ago.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say 21-year-old man accused of shooting into car, killing victim
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 21-year-old suspect is accused of shooting into a car and killing a man in October. According to a news release, the incident occurred at approximately 5:52 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the 1200 block of Christy Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue.
One dead following homicide in central Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at the 200 block of Kipling Street in the central valley on Friday.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Jones, US 95
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide Friday afternoon. Police were called to the scene around 12:23 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 200 block of Kipling Street, near Jones and US 95. Additional details weren’t immediately available. This is a developing story. Check...
Fox5 KVVU
Court docs: DNA of suspect found under cold case victim’s fingernails
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - DNA under the fingernails of a cold case victim from 1980 was positively identified in October, leading to a suspect’s arrest, according to court documents from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Paul Nuttal, 64, was arrested Oct. 27 in connection with the murder and rape...
Fox5 KVVU
Family accuses Henderson police of killing 12-year-old boy during hostage situation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A family is accusing the Henderson Police department of killing a 12-year-old boy during a deadly hostage situation in November of 2020, according to a newly filed lawsuit obtained by FOX5 News. The 12-year-old identified as Joseph Hawatmeh was shot to death at an apartment...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police locate previously missing 13-year-old
UPDATE: Aiden Holley was found safe, LVMPD said. ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old last seen Thursday afternoon. Aiden Holley was last seen Nov. 3 around 1:30 p.m. near the 5400 block of Redwood Street, near Hacienda Avenue and...
news3lv.com
Clark County School police arrest man drinking vodka while driving
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Clark County School District Police Department (CCSDPD) is sharing a recent encounter with a drunk driver who was said to be drinking behind the wheel. In a Facebook post, CCSDPD said that Traffic Officers working a school-related event Tuesday night observed a vehicle traveling...
Convicted abuser shot at, tried to kill woman who was breaking up with him, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man with previous domestic violence convictions allegedly attacked a woman he was dating shortly after getting out of prison on a domestic battery charge against her, according to documents. Grant Brown, 31, is facing charges of battery domestic violence, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, […]
Las Vegas man likely high on meth sped through red light before crash that killed young woman, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A Las Vegas man who police said was likely on meth allegedly sped through a red light before causing a crash that killed a young woman last week, according to an arrest report.
Las Vegas police search for 4 suspects in armed business robbery
Police are searching for four suspects accused of a robbery at a local business.
Driver arrested for suspected DUI after speeding at over 2 times legal limit, CCSD police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District traffic officers arrested a suspected DUI driver who was speeding while driving at over twice the legal blood alcohol limit, CCSDPD said. The driver was seen speeding, failing to maintain his lane, and “nearly causing several collisions” on I-15 Tuesday night, according to police. The suspect, who […]
Las Vegas police: Cyclist killed in 9-vehicle crash
Editors note: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department initially stated that two pedestrians had been killed in a multi-vehicle crash and later stated the information was incorrect and that one pedestrian had been killed. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a 9-vehicle crash that left one pedestrian […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police involved in second shooting Friday night near Spring Mountain, Jones
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating its second officer involved shooting of Friday night. Police say the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Spring Mountain. There are currently road closures in place. Police advise the public to avoid the area. This is...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police look for suspects accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores
Missing out on millions: The law and the loophole raising concern for Nevada businesses and CCSD. When the Clark County School District makes a purchase more than $50,000, under Nevada law, multiple bids from vendors should be reviewed and considered. Law enforcement officers from across the U.S. executed a coordinated...
Comments / 1