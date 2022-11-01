ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Pregnant woman hit by car in suspected DUI hit-and-run crash, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pregnant woman was hit by a car Thursday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The crash happened around 9:38 p.m. Nov. 3 on E. Harmon Ave. north of S. Nellis Blvd. According to police, a 2010 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Nellis when a pregnant woman entered the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk, attempting to cross Nellis. The woman was hit by the car and the car drove away, police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Black Enterprise

9-Year-Old Las Vegas Girl Hailed A Hero For Escaping Kidnapper With Baby Brother

A 9-year-old girl in Las Vegas is being hailed a hero after she carried her baby brother to safety after the siblings were kidnapped outside a 7-Eleven. On Tuesday, Karen Quinn recounted her horrifying experience after having her two young children kidnapped by a man who was later arrested outside a 7-Eleven in North Las Vegas, Fox 5 Vegas reports. The culprit stole Quinn’s car with her two children inside.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Pregnant woman critically injured in hit-and-run in southeast Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pregnant woman remains in critical condition on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene, in the southeast valley. According to the police report, at approximately 9:38 p.m., a 2010 Toyota Camry was traveling south on South Nellis Boulevard, while a pregnant pedestrian was on the west sidewalk of S. Nellis Boulevard north of E. Harmon Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Law & Crime

Surveillance Footage Allegedly Caught Elected Official Fatally Stabbing Las Vegas Investigative Reporter Outside His Home

The stabbing murder of an investigative reporter in Las Vegas was apparently caught on surveillance camera footage and presented as evidence to a grand jury. Authorities say the video shows former Democratic elected county official Robert Telles as he attacked Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German and fatally stabbed him outside of his home two months ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Jones, US 95

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide Friday afternoon. Police were called to the scene around 12:23 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 200 block of Kipling Street, near Jones and US 95. Additional details weren’t immediately available. This is a developing story. Check...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police locate previously missing 13-year-old

UPDATE: Aiden Holley was found safe, LVMPD said. ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old last seen Thursday afternoon. Aiden Holley was last seen Nov. 3 around 1:30 p.m. near the 5400 block of Redwood Street, near Hacienda Avenue and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County School police arrest man drinking vodka while driving

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Clark County School District Police Department (CCSDPD) is sharing a recent encounter with a drunk driver who was said to be drinking behind the wheel. In a Facebook post, CCSDPD said that Traffic Officers working a school-related event Tuesday night observed a vehicle traveling...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Cyclist killed in 9-vehicle crash

Editors note: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department initially stated that two pedestrians had been killed in a multi-vehicle crash and later stated the information was incorrect and that one pedestrian had been killed. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a 9-vehicle crash that left one pedestrian […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy