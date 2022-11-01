Last week, I had the pleasure of helping out WTMM 104.5 The Team with their Labatt Bills Backers broadcast at the McGeary's Irish Pub at Clinton Square. Even though this bar resides in Downtown Albany, I really felt like I was in a small town bar where "everybody knows your name" as they say in Cheers. The workers and patrons were all familiar with one another, sharing interesting personal anecdotes about their lives, etc. It's no wonder their slogan is "Your home away from home" (McGearysPub.com).

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO