FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Unforgettable Country Concert Coming to MVP Arena in Albany
The Home Team Tour is coming to Albany for an unforgettable country concert next year. Thomas Rhett will hit the MVP Arena next June. He'll be bringing Cole Swindell and Nate Smith along for the Home Team Tour in June. VENUE: MVP Arena. ON SALE DATE: Friday, November 11 at...
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 4-6
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to the Albany Auto Show, there are quite a few things happening on November 4, 5, and 6.
Inside look at Huck Finn Home ahead of Grand Opening
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Huck Finn Home Design & Style is a newly reimagined next generation store offering furniture, rugs, mattresses and accessories for every room in the house. Located in the same building that once housed Huck Finn’s Warehouse, the property has been converted into a multiple-space building called Slip 12 that will include […]
The history of Longfellows
On Thursday, the owners of Longfellows Hotel, Restaurant, and Conference Center officially announced that their business will be closing. Longfellows will be closing its doors on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
Breathtaking Original Works of Art Found Only at this Local Pub
Last week, I had the pleasure of helping out WTMM 104.5 The Team with their Labatt Bills Backers broadcast at the McGeary's Irish Pub at Clinton Square. Even though this bar resides in Downtown Albany, I really felt like I was in a small town bar where "everybody knows your name" as they say in Cheers. The workers and patrons were all familiar with one another, sharing interesting personal anecdotes about their lives, etc. It's no wonder their slogan is "Your home away from home" (McGearysPub.com).
schenectadycounty.com
Schenectady County & City Announce Grand Marshal of the 53rd Annual Holiday Parade
Officials from Schenectady County and Schenectady City are humbled to announce this year’s Grand Marshal who will kick off the 53rd Annual Holiday Parade on November 19th. Madelyn Thorne, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady County, will lead the parade when it steps off at 5:00 p.m. later this month. The announcement was made live on News10ABC Friday morning in their 9:00 a.m. broadcast.
Troy bar has liquor license suspended
The New York State Liquor Authority has immediately suspended the liquor license of The Empire Lounge in Troy.
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal
With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
Taste the Capital Region’s best wings at Wing Wars
The Capital Region Wing Wars is on. The tasty and maybe a bit spicy competition will take place on November 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
New Mediterranean restaurant coming to Schenectady
Devin and Kaytrin Ziemann, the owners of The Nest 518 in Schenectady and The Cuckoo's Nest in Albany, are planning to open another restaurant in Schenectady. Mila Restaurant & Bar, a Mediterranean-inspired eatery, will be located at 500 State Street in the former Bank of America building.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga Spa Relocates from Downtown Saratoga to Empire Run Location
Newly Rebranded Botanicals Spa Opens its Doors with a Grand Opening Celebration. Saratoga Botanicals Organics Spa & Store, formerly located on Henry Street in downtown Saratoga Springs, emerges with a new rebranding and relocation at 130 Excelsior Avenue, Suite 106. The spa’s new name is simply, “Botanicals Spa”.
Person airlifted after Schenectady crash
A person was airlifted Friday morning after a serious crash on Broadway in Schenectady.
NYSDOT to host public meeting about Troy-Menands Bridge
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will be hosting a public meeting regarding the future of the Troy-Menands Bridge carrying State Route 378 over the Hudson River between Albany and Rensselaer counties.
Police conduct underage drinking detail in Rensselaer County
Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Rensselaer County, scoping out 20 businesses.
Closing of The View restaurant at Dunham’s Bay Resort
According to the Dunham's Bay Resort Facebook, The View Restaurant will be closing. The resort states the restaurant is permanently closed as of October 30.
6th Ave in Watervliet reopens after police activity
6th Avenue in Watervliet has reopened after a several hours-long police investigation.
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023
A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
WRGB
State Liquor Authority suspends license of Empire Lounge
TROY, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) summarily suspended the license of The Empire Lounge, LLC, doing business as “The Empire Lounge,” at 443 5th Avenue in Troy Friday. The suspension was ordered by Chairman Vincent Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan, and Commissioner Greeley Ford at a special meeting of the Full Board on November 4, 2022. Effective immediately, no alcohol may be sold or consumed on the premises.
Glens Falls Farmers Market moving indoors
When the weather gets cold, the Glens Falls Farmers Market doesn't hide away. Instead, it simply moves indoors, continuing to offer produce, meats, and other home-grown products through the winter.
