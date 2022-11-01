ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Inside look at Huck Finn Home ahead of Grand Opening

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Huck Finn Home Design & Style is a newly reimagined next generation store offering furniture, rugs, mattresses and accessories for every room in the house. Located in the same building that once housed Huck Finn’s Warehouse, the property has been converted into a multiple-space building called Slip 12 that will include […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Longfellows

On Thursday, the owners of Longfellows Hotel, Restaurant, and Conference Center officially announced that their business will be closing. Longfellows will be closing its doors on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

Breathtaking Original Works of Art Found Only at this Local Pub

Last week, I had the pleasure of helping out WTMM 104.5 The Team with their Labatt Bills Backers broadcast at the McGeary's Irish Pub at Clinton Square. Even though this bar resides in Downtown Albany, I really felt like I was in a small town bar where "everybody knows your name" as they say in Cheers. The workers and patrons were all familiar with one another, sharing interesting personal anecdotes about their lives, etc. It's no wonder their slogan is "Your home away from home" (McGearysPub.com).
ALBANY, NY
schenectadycounty.com

Schenectady County & City Announce Grand Marshal of the 53rd Annual Holiday Parade

Officials from Schenectady County and Schenectady City are humbled to announce this year’s Grand Marshal who will kick off the 53rd Annual Holiday Parade on November 19th. Madelyn Thorne, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady County, will lead the parade when it steps off at 5:00 p.m. later this month. The announcement was made live on News10ABC Friday morning in their 9:00 a.m. broadcast.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal

With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New Mediterranean restaurant coming to Schenectady

Devin and Kaytrin Ziemann, the owners of The Nest 518 in Schenectady and The Cuckoo's Nest in Albany, are planning to open another restaurant in Schenectady. Mila Restaurant & Bar, a Mediterranean-inspired eatery, will be located at 500 State Street in the former Bank of America building.
SCHENECTADY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Spa Relocates from Downtown Saratoga to Empire Run Location

Newly Rebranded Botanicals Spa Opens its Doors with a Grand Opening Celebration. Saratoga Botanicals Organics Spa & Store, formerly located on Henry Street in downtown Saratoga Springs, emerges with a new rebranding and relocation at 130 Excelsior Avenue, Suite 106. The spa’s new name is simply, “Botanicals Spa”.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

State Liquor Authority suspends license of Empire Lounge

TROY, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) summarily suspended the license of The Empire Lounge, LLC, doing business as “The Empire Lounge,” at 443 5th Avenue in Troy Friday. The suspension was ordered by Chairman Vincent Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan, and Commissioner Greeley Ford at a special meeting of the Full Board on November 4, 2022. Effective immediately, no alcohol may be sold or consumed on the premises.
TROY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy