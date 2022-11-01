Read full article on original website
franklinreporter.com
Somerset County K-9 Unit’s Newest Member: Patriot
After sifting through more than 1,000 suggestions submitted by county residents, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office officials have decided on the new name for the office’s newest K-9 member:. Patriot. The winning name was submitted by two entrants into the naming contest, Branchburg 6th Grader Timmy Miessler and Bedminster...
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Commissioners, Sheriff stand united with Jewish community
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Following information received from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), regarding a credible security risk against New Jersey Synagogues, Hunterdon County Sheriff Fred Brown worked directly with partners at the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and local law enforcement agencies to offer additional Sheriff’s personnel to help supplement the local security posture throughout Hunterdon County.
wrnjradio.com
UPDATE: State police identify 2 killed on I-287 in Somerset County
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – The two people killed in a singe-vehicle crash on Interstate 287 in Somerset County Thursday afternoon have been identified as 79-year-old Fred Vonrecklinghausen and 82-year-old Delores Vonrecklinghausen both of Livingston, Texas, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was...
wrnjradio.com
Civilians issued commendations for contributions in Morris County investigation
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll on Tuesday issued official commendations to Dominic Cantaldi and Julian Ramirez for their assistance provided during a criminal investigation in 2015. The investigation ultimately led to the arrest and conviction of Kyriakos Serghides of Rockaway Borough, for second-degree...
wrnjradio.com
Wanted man found hiding in garage in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested he was trying to hide from police in garage in Flemington Borough, police said. On September 29, an officer was in the area of Hunter Hills Apartment complex when he observed Petey Demott, 39, of Flemington who was a wanted person, police said.
Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio
JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
wrnjradio.com
State police seeking public’s assistance with identifying man wanted for robbery in Morris County
MORRIS PLAINS BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – The New Jersey State Police and the Morris Plains Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect wanted for allegedly scamming and robbing a victim in Morris Plains Borough. On October 21, at around 5:15 p.m., the suspect...
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County man pleads guilty to spitting at a police officer
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has pleaded guilty to spitting at a police officer in Vernon Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Kyle Davis, 32, of Green Township pleaded guilty to fourth-degree throwing bodily fluids on October 28 before the Honorable Judge...
NJ Teacher Convicted of Stalking Student
NJ teacher stalked student for 2 years and received 2 months jail...?(MrKornFlakes/iStock) The following story is controversial… and local!. Some may recall a few years ago, in 2019, when a New Jersey teacher was caught stalking a student attending Mount Olive High School.
New Jersey Globe
Two more charged in Perth Amboy gift card for ballots scheme
Two Perth Amboy women were charged with witness tampering after they allegedly harassed the cooperating witness in a scheme to trade absentee ballots for a $20 Shop-Rite gift card. Maria Peralta and Annet Sanchez face summonses from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s office for putting personal information about the cooperating witness....
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man is facing several charges including driving while intoxicated and reckless driving in Byram Township, according to police. On October 21, an officer observed a vehicle traveling on Route 206 fail to maintain its lane and fail to keep right....
NBC New York
NJ Man Vanishes After Encounter With Paterson Police Caught on Camera
A New Jersey man has been missing for nine months, and the last time he was seen was shortly after police in Paterson detained him. Now, two police officers involved in the case have been suspended. So what happened to Felix de Jesus? His family says they still need answers...
‘Egregious Abuse Of Power:’ Former P-Burg Councilman Claims Innocence In Info Trafficking Case
The ex-Phillipsburg councilman accused of trafficking the social security numbers, banking info, and other personal details of at least seven of his coworkers has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, calling the accusations an “egregious overreach and abuse of power” involving Mayor Todd Tersigni. Robert W. Fulper, 44, was indicted...
wrnjradio.com
Hopatcong police investigate several catalytic converter thefts
HOPATCONG BOROUGH, NJ (Sussex County) – Hopatcong police are investigating several catalytic converter thefts that happened in town last month. The thefts occurred during the early morning hours on October 27 in the area of Squire Road and Tulsa Trail, with an additional theft in the area of Fordham Trail, police said.
wrnjradio.com
Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in Morris and Hunterdon Counties
NEW JERSEY – Three New Jersey Lottery tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn for the Wednesday, November 2, drawing winning the $1,000,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with the Power Play multiplier, doubling the prize to $2,000,000. Those tickets were sold at the...
wrnjradio.com
Mount Olive High School teacher sentenced for stalking student
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Mount Olive High School teacher was sentenced Monday for stalking a student, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. The Honorable Noah Franzblau, J.S.C., sentenced Tajinder Tung, 51, of Stewartsville to 60 days at the Morris County Correctional Facility as...
MANHUNT: East Orange Felon Identified As Shooter Who Wounded Newark Police Officers
UPDATE: Authorities identified the man who they believe shot two Newark police officers as 30-year-old Kendall Howard of East Orange. Howard had been wanted in connection with another shooting from last Friday when police received a 911 call from a civilian who reported seeing him in the area of an apartment building at 25 Van Velsor Place, authorities said.
East Rutherford Tenant Convicted Of Female Neighbor's Horrific Murder
UPDATE: Jurors in Hackensack convicted an East Rutherford man on Tuesday of kidnapping and killing a female neighbor. Francis "Frank" Tattoli, 30, was found guilty on Nov. 1 of murder, kidnapping and felony murder in the death of Monet Thomas, 25, in the apartment building where both lived. The jury also found him not guilty of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of defecating on sidewalk in Warren County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man has been charged after he allegedly defecated on a sidewalk last month in Washington Township. On October 16, at around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31, in Washington Township for a person caught on camera defecating on the sidewalk near a motel room door, police said.
Bergen County Man, 23, Shot Dead In Jersey City
A 23-year-old Bergen County man was gunned down in Jersey City, authorities said. Jovahn Horne, of Tenafly, was found a gunshot wound to the abdomen at 74 Dales Ave., around 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was rushed by Emergency Medical Services to...
