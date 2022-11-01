Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Related
Hop Your Buns Inside the Wienermobile! Stopping in the Capital Region!
Get ready because the world-famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be rolling through the Capital Region and making many local stops. You can step inside this iconic vehicle and chat with the "Hotdoggers" that drive it. When Will the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Be Making its Way Through the Area?. According to...
This Is The Worst City In New York State
US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
13 Of The Best Breakfast Spots In Upstate New York You Need To Visit At Least Once
Although breakfast may not be your favorite meal of the day, you know the importance of amazing restaurants to check out. Here's 13 places in Upstate New York you need to add to your routine. Brief History Of Breakfast. According to BreakfastCereal.org, the concept of eating breakfast began in the...
Snow Possible on Thanksgiving Day in New York State
We're just over three weeks away from Thanksgiving and now that we're past Halloween, we will start to see a lot of Christmas and holiday themed decorations around. Even some Christmas music in the air. While some people may want to get into that holiday spirit early, the temperatures will...
nystateofpolitics.com
Can upstate New York make the difference in the race for governor?
As the rallies swell at campaign stops around New York in the final days of the gubernatorial election, upstate voters may be up for grabs. Both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin hope to compete in parts of upstate New York in an increasingly competitive general election.
Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State
See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
What is New York State’s Smallest County By Area Outside of the City?
There is still a bit of stigma when you tell someone from outside the area that you live in New York. Some will assume that you mean New York City, and that you're surrounded by a vast metropolis of skyscrapers, traffic, and almost non-stop activity in very direction. But the state is much bigger than just the five boroughs.
Life-Changing Money Available For People Living In New York State
Empire State residents now have a chance to win $1.2 billion. Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot. Monday's jackpot was valued at $1 billion. That mean's the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing, according to Powerball officials. Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.2...
Kathy Hochul’s slipping polls could propel her campaign for New York governor
Democrats are on edge and bringing in the reinforcements amid a narrower-than-expected margin.
CDPHP, St. Peter’s contract dispute leaves patients wavering
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Time is ticking down for CDPHP and St. Peter’s Health Partners to sign and renew their network coverage and reimbursement contract and patients are getting worried. An anonymous viewer sharing with NEWS10 a letter they received in the mail reportedly sent to all St. Peter’s patients across the Capital Region that […]
Greenfield man allegedly shoots at house
A Greenfield man is in county lockup after he allegedly shot towards a house with an illegal handgun, according to a press release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Drug-impaired driver receives sentence for Saratoga crash
A Schuylerville man has been sentenced after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.
rochesterfirst.com
Winter Weather Awareness Week in New York State: start your winter weather prep now
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — From October 30th to November 5th both the National Weather Service and New York State of Emergency Management are promoting winter safety to all New Yorkers this week with what you need to know to prepare for yet another winter ahead. When you’re in Western...
The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November
This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
Gotham Gazette
Updated New York Voter Enrollment Numbers Show Playing Field for 2022 Election
New York State added over 400,000 voters to the rolls since the last gubernatorial election in 2018, a 3% increase in total enrollment, according to the latest data released by the State Board of Elections on Tuesday. The 424,000 net additional voters since 2018 bring the total to 13.1 million...
New York Official Caught Taking Down Lee Zeldin Signs: 'Breaking the Law'
New York Assemblyman Peter J. Abbate, Jr. told the person filming him that gubernatorial candidate Zeldin was "breaking the law before he even takes office."
nystateofpolitics.com
Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority
Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
POLITICO
Where Zeldin would steer the state
Presented by For the Many Environmental Action Inc. We’ve heard what Gov. Kathy Hochul has in mind for New York if she is reelected. Her opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, has plans too, if he becomes the first Republican elected statewide in two decades — and he filled in some details with POLITICO’s Joe Spector. (Though a more succinct version might be found on the lips of Times Square’s Naked Cowboy, who sings that he is fully Team Zeldin.)
arlnow.com
Teddy Fikre: Why you should vote for me on Nov. 8, 2022
Earlier this week, we invited the candidates running in Tuesday’s general election to write a post about why our readers should vote for them. Find information here on how and where to vote in Arlington on Nov. 8. Below is the unedited response from the independent candidate for Virginia’s...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: November 4 - November 10, 2022
Bruce MacDonald sold property at 3 Merchant Lane to Lauren Oehler for $257,000. Michaels and Laraway Holdings LLC sold property at 34 Summerhill Dr to Aaron Jill for $573,290. Michaels and Laraway Holdings LLC sold property at 16 Summerhill Dr to Bruce Hatton for $476,140. Adam Guhn sold property at...
Comments / 0