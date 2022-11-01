ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston, NY

96.1 The Breeze

This Is The Worst City In New York State

US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Snow Possible on Thanksgiving Day in New York State

We're just over three weeks away from Thanksgiving and now that we're past Halloween, we will start to see a lot of Christmas and holiday themed decorations around. Even some Christmas music in the air. While some people may want to get into that holiday spirit early, the temperatures will...
nystateofpolitics.com

Can upstate New York make the difference in the race for governor?

As the rallies swell at campaign stops around New York in the final days of the gubernatorial election, upstate voters may be up for grabs. Both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin hope to compete in parts of upstate New York in an increasingly competitive general election.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State

See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

CDPHP, St. Peter’s contract dispute leaves patients wavering

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Time is ticking down for CDPHP and St. Peter’s Health Partners to sign and renew their network coverage and reimbursement contract and patients are getting worried. An anonymous viewer sharing with NEWS10 a letter they received in the mail reportedly sent to all St. Peter’s patients across the Capital Region that […]
ALBANY, NY
Queens Post

The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November

This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
ALBANY, NY
Gotham Gazette

Updated New York Voter Enrollment Numbers Show Playing Field for 2022 Election

New York State added over 400,000 voters to the rolls since the last gubernatorial election in 2018, a 3% increase in total enrollment, according to the latest data released by the State Board of Elections on Tuesday. The 424,000 net additional voters since 2018 bring the total to 13.1 million...
nystateofpolitics.com

Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority

Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
POLITICO

Where Zeldin would steer the state

Presented by For the Many Environmental Action Inc. We’ve heard what Gov. Kathy Hochul has in mind for New York if she is reelected. Her opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, has plans too, if he becomes the first Republican elected statewide in two decades — and he filled in some details with POLITICO’s Joe Spector. (Though a more succinct version might be found on the lips of Times Square’s Naked Cowboy, who sings that he is fully Team Zeldin.)
FLORIDA STATE
arlnow.com

Teddy Fikre: Why you should vote for me on Nov. 8, 2022

Earlier this week, we invited the candidates running in Tuesday’s general election to write a post about why our readers should vote for them. Find information here on how and where to vote in Arlington on Nov. 8. Below is the unedited response from the independent candidate for Virginia’s...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Property Transactions: November 4 - November 10, 2022

Bruce MacDonald sold property at 3 Merchant Lane to Lauren Oehler for $257,000. Michaels and Laraway Holdings LLC sold property at 34 Summerhill Dr to Aaron Jill for $573,290. Michaels and Laraway Holdings LLC sold property at 16 Summerhill Dr to Bruce Hatton for $476,140. Adam Guhn sold property at...
BALLSTON, NY

