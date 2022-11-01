My faux leather office chair was structurally in good shape, but the fabric looked awful. It was cracked, flaking and worn down to the faux leather backing in several spots. I learned the basics of reupholstering a chair when I re-covered my dining set’s chair seats, and I’m an intermediate sewer. I decided to take the next step and reupholster my office chair instead of tossing out the perfectly good frame.

