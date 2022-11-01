Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Twitter layoffs part of a larger trend in tech industry
SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter's downsizing might be hogging the spotlight, but the social media giant does not stand alone. The tech industry has seen months of steady layoffs now, affecting many across the Bay Area. "In the back of your mind, I guess, you expect that it could happen," 'Bart' said of his layoff notice. "But it was pretty sudden." 'Bart', who would rather not reveal his identity, worked for Stripe until Thursday. Like a lot of tech companies, the online payment giant, which has its US headquarters in South San Francisco, saw a boom during the pandemic. Now it's...
Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
'Soaking early season rains' forecast for the SF Bay Area
After another day of sunny, dry conditions on Friday, the San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see a period of wet weather.
Bay Area tech giants announce massive layoffs on same day in what experts are calling 'unusual'
The SF Standard reports that so far this year, San Francisco layoffs are up to over 16,700 jobs, spread out across approximately 130 companies.
sonomasun.com
Should the Springs become part of Sonoma?
Posted on November 3, 2022 by Josette Brose-Eichar. This is from the book, A Tale of Two Valleys by Alan Deutschman, published in 2003: “Beyond the working-class haven of the west side came the Springs, which were once known for their natural hot-springs resorts for day-tripping city folks. Long ago the waters dried up and the area became a refuge of the lower classes: Mexican farm hands and homegrown white trash. The Springs also attracted a cohort of liberal political activists and artists and other class-diving bohemians who lived in the dense woods behind a ratty strip of taco joints and bodegas.”
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, she shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
Catalytic converters stolen from San Francisco Bay Area paratransit buses
Four paratransit buses are the latest vehicles to have their catalytic converters stolen in the Bay Area.
KTVU FOX 2
Powerball Fever has regular people; non-profits dreaming of big payday
Powerball fever has gripped the country and Bay Area. Due to several weeks of misses, Wednesday’s jackpot drawing sits at $1.2 billion. A steady stream of would-be billionaires came and went all day at Ernie’s Liquors in East San Jose. But one person in particular hoped a local beats the odds and wins big.
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes far off California coast
A magnitude 6 earthquake was recorded nearly 750 miles off the California coast on Tuesday night, according to the USGS.
Bay Area Safeway temporarily evacuated after customers start coughing
Six adults suddenly started coughing repeatedly at a Safeway on Tuesday, and officials still don't know why.
Small earthquake reported near last week’s shaker
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday close to the site of last week’s earthquake that was felt all over the Bay Area, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake was reported 8.6 miles east of Seven Trees, the neighborhood of San Jose where a 5.1-magnitude […]
ksro.com
Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park Sold
The North Bay’s largest bowling center is being sold. Rohnert Park’s Double Decker Lanes, which has been-family owned for 47 years, has been sold to the Bowlero Corporation. Bowlero is the nation’s largest bowling alley operator. The deal to buy the 50-lane facility will close on December 12th. The sale price hasn’t been announced. Owner Jim Decker says he wants to retire, and his sons aren’t interested in taking over the business.
California Just Pushed Back Its Dungeness Crab Season—Here’s Why
Dungeness crab has long been a holiday staple in the Bay Area. But not this year—at least not for Thanksgiving. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has pushed back the commercial fishing season for the crabs, the San Francisco Chronicle reported recently. Initially set to begin on November 15, the season will now be delayed until at least December 1. The move comes as an attempt to keep an increased number of whales in the area safe. “Based on recent surveys, large aggregations of humpbacks whales continue to forage in California coastal waters, and allowing the use of crab traps would...
21 people arrested in $545 million catalytic converter theft scheme
Twenty-one people were arrested and or charged in connection to a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters across the nation, according to a press release the United States Department of Justice.
White Supremacy Contra Costa County
The term" white supremacy" in a planning report for a proposed Office Racial Equity and Social Justice in Contra Costa County sparked a heated debate at a Board of Supervisors meeting. From California Hub member station KLAW Mary Katherine O'Connor has more.
Mount Tamalpais gets 1 inch of rain as Bay Area storm hits 'higher end of the forecast'
A cold front originating in the Gulf of Alaska swept the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday, delivering a refreshing dose of rain.
Decades-old Bay Area Cattlemens could be demolished, replaced with Chick-fil-A
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Massive Great White Shark Spotted Near Golden Gate Bridge
A huge great white shark was recorded cruising close to the Golden Gate Bridge. Filmed on a cellphone by David Lukito, the shark was estimated around 20 feet long — "the fork of the tail was over 3 [feet tall]" — and almost stretched the length of Lukito's 19-foot-long boat; local marine biologist David McGuire noted that while conditions inside the San Francisco Bay are not ideal for great white sharks, they'll often end up in area chasing prey. [KTVU]
ksro.com
Petaluma’s Cattlemen’s in Danger of Closing Down
Cattlemen’s Steakhouse in Petaluma may be closing after more than 50 years in business. The property owner has filed an application to redevelop the three-acre parcel of land in northern Petaluma. The landowner tells the Argus-Courier the restaurant owners haven’t paid their full rental payment in more than two years. Cattlemen’s also let its lease expire last December. It’s been on a month-to-month lease since then.
theava.com
The Ukiah Police Chief Saga
The unofficial word is that former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich won’t face any criminal charges stemming from an investigation into a woman’s criminal complaint that he abused her in some fashion. “Local investigators believe there is no evidence of any criminal act but his conduct as police...
Comments / 0