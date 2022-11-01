ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

CBS San Francisco

Twitter layoffs part of a larger trend in tech industry

SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter's downsizing might be hogging the spotlight, but the social media giant does not stand alone. The tech industry has seen months of steady layoffs now, affecting many across the Bay Area. "In the back of your mind, I guess, you expect that it could happen," 'Bart' said of his layoff notice. "But it was pretty sudden." 'Bart', who would rather not reveal his identity, worked for Stripe until Thursday. Like a lot of tech companies, the online payment giant, which has its US headquarters in South San Francisco, saw a boom during the pandemic. Now it's...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomasun.com

Should the Springs become part of Sonoma?

Posted on November 3, 2022 by Josette Brose-Eichar. This is from the book, A Tale of Two Valleys by Alan Deutschman, published in 2003: “Beyond the working-class haven of the west side came the Springs, which were once known for their natural hot-springs resorts for day-tripping city folks. Long ago the waters dried up and the area became a refuge of the lower classes: Mexican farm hands and homegrown white trash. The Springs also attracted a cohort of liberal political activists and artists and other class-diving bohemians who lived in the dense woods behind a ratty strip of taco joints and bodegas.”
SONOMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Powerball Fever has regular people; non-profits dreaming of big payday

Powerball fever has gripped the country and Bay Area. Due to several weeks of misses, Wednesday’s jackpot drawing sits at $1.2 billion. A steady stream of would-be billionaires came and went all day at Ernie’s Liquors in East San Jose. But one person in particular hoped a local beats the odds and wins big.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Small earthquake reported near last week’s shaker

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday close to the site of last week’s earthquake that was felt all over the Bay Area, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake was reported 8.6 miles east of Seven Trees, the neighborhood of San Jose where a 5.1-magnitude […]
SAN JOSE, CA
ksro.com

Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park Sold

The North Bay’s largest bowling center is being sold. Rohnert Park’s Double Decker Lanes, which has been-family owned for 47 years, has been sold to the Bowlero Corporation. Bowlero is the nation’s largest bowling alley operator. The deal to buy the 50-lane facility will close on December 12th. The sale price hasn’t been announced. Owner Jim Decker says he wants to retire, and his sons aren’t interested in taking over the business.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
Robb Report

California Just Pushed Back Its Dungeness Crab Season—Here’s Why

Dungeness crab has long been a holiday staple in the Bay Area. But not this year—at least not for Thanksgiving. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has pushed back the commercial fishing season for the crabs, the San Francisco Chronicle reported recently. Initially set to begin on November 15, the season will now be delayed until at least December 1. The move comes as an attempt to keep an increased number of whales in the area safe. “Based on recent surveys, large aggregations of humpbacks whales continue to forage in California coastal waters, and allowing the use of crab traps would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

White Supremacy Contra Costa County

The term" white supremacy" in a planning report for a proposed Office Racial Equity and Social Justice in Contra Costa County sparked a heated debate at a Board of Supervisors meeting. From California Hub member station KLAW Mary Katherine O'Connor has more.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Massive Great White Shark Spotted Near Golden Gate Bridge

A huge great white shark was recorded cruising close to the Golden Gate Bridge. Filmed on a cellphone by David Lukito, the shark was estimated around 20 feet long — "the fork of the tail was over 3 [feet tall]" — and almost stretched the length of Lukito's 19-foot-long boat; local marine biologist David McGuire noted that while conditions inside the San Francisco Bay are not ideal for great white sharks, they'll often end up in area chasing prey. [KTVU]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Petaluma’s Cattlemen’s in Danger of Closing Down

Cattlemen’s Steakhouse in Petaluma may be closing after more than 50 years in business. The property owner has filed an application to redevelop the three-acre parcel of land in northern Petaluma. The landowner tells the Argus-Courier the restaurant owners haven’t paid their full rental payment in more than two years. Cattlemen’s also let its lease expire last December. It’s been on a month-to-month lease since then.
PETALUMA, CA
theava.com

The Ukiah Police Chief Saga

The unofficial word is that former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich won’t face any criminal charges stemming from an investigation into a woman’s criminal complaint that he abused her in some fashion. “Local investigators believe there is no evidence of any criminal act but his conduct as police...
UKIAH, CA

